

ZoneXpert is your visual market analyst for MetaTrader 5 - developed to automatically detect Support and Resistance zones, highlight them visually, and update them in real time. The indicator analyzes price structures, highs, lows and volume areas to show you exactly where the market reacts - and where it breaks through. With ZoneXpert you instantly see where market forces accumulate - and you trade where real decisions are made, not where randomness rules. Instead of manually drawing lines or comparing old levels, ZoneXpert gives you a dynamic, clear zone system directly on the chart. Each zone is automatically limited and adjusted to current market movements - ideal for planning entries and exits, limiting risk, and understanding market reactions. Whether in Forex, Gold or Index trading - ZoneXpert uncovers the invisible price areas where markets truly decide. Perfect for traders who appreciate structure, timing and visual clarity.





Specifications

Automatic detection of Support and Resistance zones in real time

Dynamic adjustment of zones to current market movements



Automatically detects price structures, highs, lows and volume areas



Color-coded display for active, tested and broken zones



Timeframe analysis - visible on every timeframe



Sensitivity adjustment for wider or narrower zone settings



No redrawing, no repainting - reliable market levels



Resource-friendly and stable, developed for continuous operation



Universal use - Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities & Crypto



Perfectly compatible with ShowXpert, StrongXpert and DashXpert









