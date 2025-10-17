ShowXpert

ShowXpert is your visual control center for MetaTrader 5. ShowXpert is an intelligent tool that shows you all your closed Buy and Sell trades directly on the chart, including the result in points and currency. Profits appear in green, losses in red, clearly, intuitively and in real time. At a glance you can see which setups worked and how your current trade is developing. Whether for strategy analysis, live monitoring or simply to make your trading visually tangible. All elements are fully customizable: colors, fonts, line style and display format (pips or USD). The result is your personal performance display that is precise, transparent and motivating. ShowXpert turns raw numbers into visible results and makes trading truly tangible and is part of the professional Xpert-Series for traders with high standards. ShowXpert shows your trading clearer than ever before - a customizable, powerful tool that makes your results visible and helps you analyze the markets with precision, structure and confidence.


Specifications

  • Displays all Buy and Sell signals directly on the chart, visual, clear and in real time
  • Shows profit and loss in points or USD - you decide what matters
  • Live tracking of open trades - current positions are automatically updated with live profit or loss
  • Color-coding for profit and loss - green for gain, red for loss, instantly understandable
  • Individually adjustable colors for signals, lines and text - match the style to your chart
  • Choose how many trades to display - for example the last 10, 25 or 50 positions
  • Line style and width freely definable - from subtle to bold, just the way you like it
  • Display of Buy and Sell entry lines - see your entry zones and trade zones at a glance
  • Adjustable font and font size - perfect readability on any screen
  • Fast real-time refresh - all values update tick by tick without delay
  • Compatible with all strategies and symbols - works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and more
  • Lightweight and CPU-friendly - optimized for continuous operation without chart lag
  • Seamless integration with AutoXpert and DashXpert - fits perfectly into the Xpert ecosystem
  • Ideal for backtests, strategy testing and content creation - make your results visible


More from author
ZoneXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (1)
Indicators
ZoneXpert is your visual market analyst for MetaTrader 5 - developed to automatically detect Support and Resistance zones , highlight them visually, and update them in real time. The indicator analyzes price structures, highs, lows and volume areas to show you exactly where the market reacts - and where it breaks through. With ZoneXpert you instantly see where market forces accumulate - and you trade where real decisions are made, not where randomness rul
FREE
RangeXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Indicators
When it comes to recognizing perfect market opportunities and trading breakouts precisely, RangeXpert is one of the most effective tools on the market. Developed by me specifically for beginners and semi-professionals, it delivers analysis quality that you usually only know from professional trading tools for banks, institutional traders and hedge funds . The indicator identifies market areas that often lead to strong movements and marks them so clearly a
FREE
SignalXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Libraries
The SignalXpert was developed by me to provide traders who use the indicator RangeXpert with a powerful analysis tool. RangeXpert serves as the foundation of the system – it detects precise market areas and provides the data that SignalXpert evaluates in real time to generate clear, actionable signals. This enables the simultaneous monitoring of up to 25 different assets in various timeframes and detects the most important market movements in real time. T
FREE
NewsXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Libraries
NewsXpert was developed to give traders a clear, structured overview of all upcoming economic events directly on the chart. Your real-time news filter for MetaTrader 5 . The indicator automatically detects all relevant news for the selected currencies and marks them with color-coded lines (Low, Medium, High Impact). This way, you always know exactly when and which news will move the market – without opening external calendars or tabs.  NewsXpert makes eco
FREE
DashXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (1)
Utilities
DashXpert is a completely free, powerful dashboard for MetaTrader 5 , displaying all essential market data, account information, and performance statistics directly on your chart . Instead of switching between windows and tabs,  DashXpert gives you a central, intelligent overview – optimized for maximum clarity, minimal distraction , and a professional look. It provides a real-time, clear overview of your open positions, profits and losses, success rate,
FREE
StrongXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Indicators
StrongXpert is your precise real-time strength monitor for the global currency market. It was developed to show you where capital is actually flowing – and where it is leaving the market . The indicator measures the relative strength of all major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) and transforms complex price movements into a simple, readable visual dashboard – directly on the chart. Identify the strongest and weakest currency within seco
FREE
TimeXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (2)
Utilities
TimeXpert is a fully free tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays the global trading sessions – Tokyo, Sydney, London, and New York – directly on your chart.  Instead of calculating times manually, you get an automatic, color-coded overview that shows at a glance when markets open, overlap, or close.  This allows you to instantly identify where volatility emerges, when liquidity increases, and which periods best fit your trading strategy. All elements are ful
FREE
InfoXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Utilities
InfoXpert is a free and intelligent tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays all essential trading data directly on your chart – live, clear, and precise . You can instantly see your profit or loss (in currency and percentage), the spread , and the remaining candle time – perfect for quick decisions in active trading. All elements are fully customizable – you decide which data to display , what colors to use , and where the information appears on your chart –
FREE
Edwin Hernando Valle Reyes
145
Edwin Hernando Valle Reyes 2025.10.27 01:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Steve Rosenstock
24408
Reply from developer Steve Rosenstock 2025.11.22 17:38
Thank you for your review.
Reply to review