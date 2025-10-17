

ShowXpert is your visual control center for MetaTrader 5. ShowXpert is an intelligent tool that shows you all your closed Buy and Sell trades directly on the chart, including the result in points and currency. Profits appear in green, losses in red, clearly, intuitively and in real time. At a glance you can see which setups worked and how your current trade is developing. Whether for strategy analysis, live monitoring or simply to make your trading visually tangible. All elements are fully customizable: colors, fonts, line style and display format (pips or USD). The result is your personal performance display that is precise, transparent and motivating. ShowXpert turns raw numbers into visible results and makes trading truly tangible and is part of the professional Xpert-Series for traders with high standards. ShowXpert shows your trading clearer than ever before - a customizable, powerful tool that makes your results visible and helps you analyze the markets with precision, structure and confidence.





Specifications

Displays all Buy and Sell signals directly on the chart, visual, clear and in real time

Displays all directly on the chart, visual, clear and in real time Shows profit and loss in points or USD - you decide what matters



in points or USD - you decide what matters Live tracking of open trades - current positions are automatically updated with live profit or loss



of open trades - current positions are automatically updated with live profit or loss Color-coding for profit and loss - green for gain, red for loss, instantly understandable



Individually adjustable colors for signals, lines and text - match the style to your chart



for signals, lines and text - match the style to your chart Choose how many trades to display - for example the last 10, 25 or 50 positions



Line style and width freely definable - from subtle to bold, just the way you like it



- from subtle to bold, just the way you like it Display of Buy and Sell entry lines - see your entry zones and trade zones at a glance



Adjustable font and font size - perfect readability on any screen



Fast real-time refresh - all values update tick by tick without delay



- all values update tick by tick without delay Compatible with all strategies and symbols - works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and more



Lightweight and CPU-friendly - optimized for continuous operation without chart lag



and CPU-friendly - optimized for continuous operation without chart lag Seamless integration with AutoXpert and DashXpert - fits perfectly into the Xpert ecosystem



Ideal for backtests, strategy testing and content creation - make your results visible









Find more FREE tools for your trading: Find morefor your trading: https://mql5.com/en/users/steverosenstock/seller









DON’T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW. If you have questions or need help, join the discuss with us.

Requests? Write me – ShowXpert stays focused but adaptive.



