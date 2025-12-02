

NewsXpert was developed to give traders a clear, structured overview of all upcoming economic events directly on the chart. Your real-time news filter for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically detects all relevant news for the selected currencies and marks them with color-coded lines (Low, Medium, High Impact). This way, you always know exactly when and which news will move the market – without opening external calendars or tabs. NewsXpert makes economic uncertainty predictable by delivering all relevant market information precisely where you need it – directly on the chart and in real time. Thanks to clear visualization, precise lead times, and the ability to filter only the most important currencies and events, your trading becomes calmer, more structured, and significantly more professional. Instead of reacting, you can act proactively with NewsXpert – prepared, informed, and supported by a system that reliably protects you from strong market movements. It provides real-time information, countdown timers, and notifications before important events – via alert, push, or email. With it, you’ll never miss a market reaction again and can control your risk with precision.





Specifications

Real-time display of all upcoming economic news directly on the chart. Color-code system for news impact (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH).



Display filtered by currency (e.g. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD etc.).



Automatic synchronization with global economic calendars.



Countdown until the news event (in minutes).



Notifications via alert, push notification or email.



Adjustable lead time (e.g. 5, 10 or 30 minutes before news).



Selective filtering by currency and impact strength.



Freely selectable colors, fonts and line styles.



Compatible with all timeframes and symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).



Resource-optimized – no lagging, no delays.



Compatible with all timeframes and symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).



, and . Ideal for volatility filters, news-trading strategies and risk management.



Also displays past news for analysis of historical market reactions.









Requests? Write me – NewsXpert stays focused but adaptive.