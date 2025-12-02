

InfoXpert is a free and intelligent tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays all essential trading data directly on your chart – live, clear, and precise. You can instantly see your profit or loss (in currency and percentage), the spread, and the remaining candle time – perfect for quick decisions in active trading. All elements are fully customizable – you decide which data to display, what colors to use, and where the information appears on your chart – at the top, bottom, or directly next to the price. This way, InfoXpert adapts to your style, not the other way around. With its modern, minimalist design, InfoXpert becomes the head-up display of your trading – precise, efficient, and 100% free. An essential tool for traders who value clarity, control and perfect timing. InfoXpert combines functionality and style – built for traders who want to see every detail of their success.





Specifications

Find more FREE tools for your trading. https://mql5.com/en/users/steverosenstock/seller









DON’T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW. If you have questions or need help, join the discuss with us.

Requests? Write me – InfoXpert stays focused but adaptive.