Adaptive Range Breakout MT4
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ARB is an indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities through an adaptive ATR channel system and a precise multi-factor scoring model (0–100).
It combines volatility, volume, momentum, and multi-timeframe trend analysis to deliver filtered, visual, and actionable signals in real time.
OPERATING PRINCIPLES
The indicator is based on the concept of Adaptive Range Breakout (ARB) — a modern breakout trading approach that automatically adjusts its thresholds according to market volatility (ATR) and dynamic price structure.
Each signal is evaluated through a weighted score that measures the quality and reliability of the setup before confirmation.
SCORING SYSTEM COMPOSITION (0–100)
Each factor contributes to an overall score that assesses the strength of the signal:
|Factor
|Weight
|Description
|Position within the channel
|40%
|Measures where the price stands within the current ATR zone
|Proximity to breakout
|25%
|Evaluates the distance to the key threshold
|Volume confirmation
|15%
|Compares current volume to its moving average
|HTF trend (Higher Time Frame)
|15%
|Checks alignment with the higher timeframe trend
|Recent momentum
|5%
|Integrates short-term price movement dynamics