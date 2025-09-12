Gold Gambit

5

Gold Gambit is a fully automated expert advisor that uses various default metatrader indicators. This forex robot uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and every entry position has its own algorithm. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is specifically designed for Gold H1 timeframe.


Main Features: 

  • No Grid.  
  • No Martingale.
  • No Averaging.

 

Setting Parameters:

  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
  • Multiple Entries - If activated, sends multiple entries for both side.
  • Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.  
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Stop Loss - Fixed stop loss for each position. 
  • Take Profit - Fixed take profit for each position.
  • Basket TP - Averaging basket TP for all positions in account currency.   
  • Trailing Start - Starting point to trigger trailing and to set SL to breakeven. 
  • Time Filters - EA entry times and days to open positions.


Recommendations:  

  • XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.  
  • Hedging account.


Reviews 1
Alexandre Bellini
614
Alexandre Bellini 2025.09.17 00:01 
 

muito bom

More from author
Gold Surfer
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Surfer MT5 EA  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on various default meta trader indicators. This trading robot does not use martingale, and it does use stop loss and take profit. This Forex EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for  XAUUSD (Gold)  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Grid.   No Averaging. No Martingale.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Number  - EA identificatio
Rover Pro EA MT5
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Rover Pro EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Alligator, CCI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, Envelopes, Momentum, Standard Deviation, Bollinger Bands, Bull Power, WPR, DeMarker, Awesome Oscillator, and ATR. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for EURUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:
SH TrendFlow
Sigit Hariyono
Indicators
SH Trend Flow indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators. The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint. Parameters iPeriod - Period of the indicator xSmooth - Lower this value will smooth the indicator PopUpAlert - true/false to show pop up alert EmailAlert - true/false to send email notification How to use this indica
Robin Scalper Indicator
Sigit Hariyono
Indicators
Robin Scalper indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators. The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for all symbols, time frames and trading styles.  Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint . Setting Parameters : Indicator Name - Indicator Name. Trend Period - Trend Period of the indicator. Filter - Signal smoothness. EMA fast Filter - Fast EMA filter. EMA slow Filter   - Slow EMA filt
Endless Grid
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Endless Grid is a grid type trading robot. It uses grid and averaging to send orders and does not use martingale. This robot works by continuously sending order without indicator according to grid distance. It can be a handy tool as a rebate hunter. This EA can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.    Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lotsize - Lot size. Trailing - Trailing order. if this set to
Gold Ranger
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs. Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. direct - Open position direction. Lotsize - Lot size. AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
Rover Pro EA MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Rover Pro EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Alligator, CCI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, Envelopes, Momentum, Standard Deviation, Bollinger Bands, Bull Power, WPR, DeMarker, Awesome Oscillator, and ATR. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for   EURUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Feature
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Gold Slinger
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Slinger  is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on default meta trader indicators, support resistance, simple neural networks and candlestick formations. Each trading system has it own entry and exit algorithm, and sometimes hedge each other to reduce equity drawdown. This trading advisor can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is specifically designed for  Gold   XAUUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:    No Martingale.  No Gr
Gold Relic
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Relic EA   is an automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on MACD, Momentum, Envelopes, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Standard Deviation, ADX, RSI, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations and other default MetaTrader indicators. This expert advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on   GOLD  H1   timeframe. Setting Parameters:   Expert Name   - Expert Advisor name and trades comment. Magic Number   - EA identification number. Trade
EURO Binder
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
EURO Binder EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Stochastic, Moving Averages, Standard Deviation, Momentum, Envelopes, Bollinger Bands, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, CCI,   ATR, ADX, OSMA, MACD, RSI, WPR,   Bulls Power,   Bears Power,  Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but
