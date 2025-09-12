Gold Gambit

5

Gold Gambit is a fully automated expert advisor that uses various default metatrader indicators. This forex robot uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and every entry position has its own algorithm. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is specifically designed for Gold H1 timeframe.


Main Features: 

  • No Grid.  
  • No Martingale.
  • No Averaging.

 

Setting Parameters:

  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
  • Multiple Entries - If activated, sends multiple entries for both side.
  • Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.  
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Stop Loss - Fixed stop loss for each position. 
  • Take Profit - Fixed take profit for each position.
  • Basket TP - Averaging basket TP for all positions in account currency.   
  • Trailing Start - Starting point to trigger trailing and to set SL to breakeven. 
  • Time Filters - EA entry times and days to open positions.


Recommendations:  

  • XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.  
  • Hedging account.


Other products can be found here.


İncelemeler 1
Alexandre Bellini
614
Alexandre Bellini 2025.09.17 00:01 
 

muito bom

Önerilen ürünler
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Universal US100 HFT", NASDAQ 100 endeksi (US100) üzerinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış yüksek frekanslı bir scalping robotudur. Robot, kâr elde etmek için piyasadaki küçük dalgalanmaları kullanarak kısa vadeli işlemlere odaklanır. Grid veya martingale gibi riskli stratejiler kullanmaz, bu da onu daha güvenli ve piyasa dalgalanmalarına karşı daha dayanıklı hale getirir. Temel Özellikler: Yüksek Frekanslı Scalping:   Robot, pozisyonları minimum tutma süresiyle hızlı işlemler yapmak üzere tasarla
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, XAUUSD'nin özelliklerini derinlemesine anlayan deneyimli uygulayıcılar tarafından tasarlanmıştır. Bu EA, M1, M5, M15, M30 ve H1 zaman dilimlerinde iyi çalışabilir. Seçilen zaman aralığı ne kadar dar olursa, ayarlayabileceğiniz kar alma düzeyi o kadar küçük olur ve bunun tersi de geçerlidir. Standart parti büyüklüğü 0,01 olarak belirlenmiş ancak siz zevkinize göre değiştirebilirsiniz. Kâr alma düzeyi para cinsinden belirlenirken, zararı durdurma düzeyi özsermayenizin yüzdesi olarak belirl
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Goldfish FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldFish FX – Intelligent Trading Precision for XAUUSD H1 GoldFish FX is an advanced expert advisor designed for precision trading on the XAUUSD pair using the H1 chart. Built for disciplined execution, it incorporates a structured framework of configurable parameters, giving traders full control over risk, session timing, and market conditions. At its core, GoldFish FX features dynamic trade management options including adjustable lot sizing (manual, fixed, or balance-based), directional input,
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stacking King EA – Hassas Güç, Düğme Kullanımı Kolay Açıklama: Stacking King EA, tek bir tıklamayla anında birden fazla işlem açmanıza veya belirli bir süre boyunca her dakika otomatik olarak işlemlerinizi birleştirmenize olanak tanıyan güçlü bir işlem aracıdır — doğrudan aktif MT5 terminalinizde. İster scalper, ister trend takipçisi olun, ister breakout'ları bir araya getirin, bu EA size minimum çabayla tam kontrol sağlar. Gerçek piyasalardaki gerçek yatırımcılar için tasarlandı. Sadece bir g
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Transform your trading with Turnaround Technique EA, a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture profitable market reversals and trend reversals using advanced RSI indicator setup. This professional-grade Expert Advisor is perfect for traders seeking consistent returns through automated trading. The "trading robot" provides signals for swing and day trading on forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and crypto. It works on any financial markets. 90% of traders lose money throu
ATR Grid Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Uzman Danışmanlar
ATR Grid Trader Pro Açıklama ATR Grid Trader Pro, MetaTrader 5 platformu için geliştirilmiş çok fonksiyonlu bir uzman danışmandır (EA) ve grid (ızgara) ticareti teknolojisi ile Average True Range (ATR) göstergesine dayalı volatilite analizini birleştirir. Düşük volatilite durumunda alış işlemleri, yüksek volatilite durumunda satış işlemleri açar ve grid modu etkinleştirildiğinde belirlenen adım aralığında ek emirler yerleştirir. Bu yaklaşım, piyasa dalgalanmalarını etkin bir şekilde kullanmaya v
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
BB King
Khima Gorania
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Gold Farming
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Expert Advisor (EA), DE40 endeksi (broker'a bağlı olarak DAX, GER40 vb. olarak adlandırılabilir) üzerinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmıştır. EA, piyasadaki işlem fırsatlarını otomatik olarak belirler ve pozisyonları risk odaklı bir yaklaşımla yönetir. İki işlem modu sunar: Temkinli – Daha yavaş ve istikrarlı bir yaklaşım. Agresif – Piyasanın büyük hareketlerinden yararlanmak için tasarlanmış, daha hızlı bir strateji (daha yüksek risk içerir). Bu strateji, önceden tanımlanmış bir zaman dilimin
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Relic
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Relic EA   is an automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on MACD, Momentum, Envelopes, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Standard Deviation, ADX, RSI, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations and other default MetaTrader indicators. This expert advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on   GOLD  H1   timeframe. Setting Parameters:   Expert Name   - Expert Advisor name and trades comment. Magic Number   - EA identification number. Trade
Aussie Hedger
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aussie Hedger   is a fully automatic expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on various default Metatrader Indicators, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. This forex robot uses fixed stop loss and take profit. It also has averaging features that can be turn on/off. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on   AUDUSD  H1   timeframe. Setting Parameters:   Expert Name   - Expert Advisor name and trades comment. Magic Number   - EA id
Gold Slinger
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Slinger  is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on default meta trader indicators, support resistance, simple neural networks and candlestick formations. Each trading system has it own entry and exit algorithm, and sometimes hedge each other to reduce equity drawdown. This trading advisor can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is specifically designed for  Gold   XAUUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:    No Martingale.  No Gr
SH TrendFlow
Sigit Hariyono
Göstergeler
SH Trend Flow indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators. The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint. Parameters iPeriod - Period of the indicator xSmooth - Lower this value will smooth the indicator PopUpAlert - true/false to show pop up alert EmailAlert - true/false to send email notification How to use this indica
Robin Scalper Indicator
Sigit Hariyono
Göstergeler
Robin Scalper indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators. The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for all symbols, time frames and trading styles.  Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint . Setting Parameters : Indicator Name - Indicator Name. Trend Period - Trend Period of the indicator. Filter - Signal smoothness. EMA fast Filter - Fast EMA filter. EMA slow Filter   - Slow EMA filt
Endless Grid
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Endless Grid is a grid type trading robot. It uses grid and averaging to send orders and does not use martingale. This robot works by continuously sending order without indicator according to grid distance. It can be a handy tool as a rebate hunter. This EA can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.    Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lotsize - Lot size. Trailing - Trailing order. if this set to
Gold Ranger
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs. Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. direct - Open position direction. Lotsize - Lot size. AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
Rover Pro EA MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rover Pro EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Alligator, CCI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, Envelopes, Momentum, Standard Deviation, Bollinger Bands, Bull Power, WPR, DeMarker, Awesome Oscillator, and ATR. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for   EURUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Feature
Tidal Gold MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tidal Gold  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Moving Averages, ADX, and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading robot does not use martingale, and it does use stop loss and take profit. This Forex EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for  XAUUSD (Gold)  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Averaging.  No Grid.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Number
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Pip Vessel
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pip Vessel MT4   is an automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on default Metatrader Indicators, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. This forex robot does use fixed stop loss, take profit, and invisible SL TP based on trend direction change. It also has martingale and averaging features, and it can be turn on/off. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on   EURUSD H1   timeframe. Setting Parameters:   Expert Name   - Exp
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
Rover Pro EA MT5
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rover Pro EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Alligator, CCI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, Envelopes, Momentum, Standard Deviation, Bollinger Bands, Bull Power, WPR, DeMarker, Awesome Oscillator, and ATR. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for EURUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:
Tidal Gold
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tidal Gold  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Moving Averages, ADX, and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading robot does not use martingale, and it does use stop loss and take profit. This Forex EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for  XAUUSD (Gold)  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Averaging.  No Grid.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Numbe
Kumo Harvest
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kumo Harvest  is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Donchian Channels and Clouds, Candlesticks Formations and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses fixed stop loss, take profit, and averaging take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for USDJPY H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Grid.  No Averaging.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and tra
Pip Vessel MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pip Vessel MT5   is an automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on default Metatrader Indicators, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. This forex robot does use fixed stop loss, take profit, and invisible SL TP based on trend direction change. It also has martingale and averaging features, and it can be turn on/off. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on   EURUSD H1   timeframe. Setting Parameters:   Expert Name   - Exp
Gold Farming
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
Pounds Lifter
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pounds Lifter EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Moving Averages, Candlesticks Formations, Support Resistance and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading advisor uses fixed stop loss and take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   GBPUSD  H1  timeframe. Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name.  Magic Number  - EA magic number  Fixed Lots  - Base fixed lot size
Filtrele:
Alexandre Bellini
614
Alexandre Bellini 2025.09.17 00:01 
 

muito bom

İncelemeye yanıt