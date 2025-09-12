Gold Gambit

Gold Gambit is a fully automated expert advisor that uses various default metatrader indicators. This forex robot uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and every entry position has its own algorithm. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is specifically designed for Gold H1 timeframe.


Main Features: 

  • No Grid.  
  • No Martingale.
  • No Averaging.

 

Setting Parameters:

  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Trade Direction - Direction of trade, Buy or Sell or Both.
  • Multiple Entries - If activated, sends multiple entries for both side.
  • Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.  
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Stop Loss - Fixed stop loss for each position. 
  • Take Profit - Fixed take profit for each position.
  • Basket TP - Averaging basket TP for all positions in account currency.   
  • Trailing Start - Starting point to trigger trailing and to set SL to breakeven. 
  • Time Filters - EA entry times and days to open positions.


Recommendations:  

  • XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.  
  • Hedging account.


Отзывы
Alexandre Bellini
614
Alexandre Bellini 2025.09.17 00:01 
 

muito bom

