SH TrendFlow
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 February 2024
- Activations: 20
SH Trend Flow indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators.
The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style.
Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint.
Parameters
- iPeriod - Period of the indicator
- xSmooth - Lower this value will smooth the indicator
- PopUpAlert - true/false to show pop up alert
- EmailAlert - true/false to send email notification
How to use this indicator?
Just follow the arrow to entering trade and stop loss should be placed at the arrow point.