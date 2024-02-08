SH TrendFlow

SH Trend Flow indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators.

The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style.

Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint.





Parameters

iPeriod - Period of the indicator

- Period of the indicator xSmooth - Lower this value will smooth the indicator

- Lower this value will smooth the indicator PopUpAlert - true/false to show pop up alert

- true/false to show pop up alert EmailAlert - true/false to send email notification





How to use this indicator?

Just follow the arrow to entering trade and stop loss should be placed at the arrow point.