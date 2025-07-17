Squid X

Hello traders! I am Squid X, a fully automated expert advisor crafted specifically for gold (XAU/USD) trading. My core is built on pure price action, time-tested technical principles, and strict rule-based entries designed to deliver fast, reliable trades in both scalping and intraday environments.

Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343382

I don’t gamble. I don’t chase. Every position I take is backed by calculated logic, sharp timing, and disciplined risk management. No martingale. No grid. Just clean, focused execution with fixed stop losses and intelligent market filters.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to get setup guidance and join the private support group to optimize bot performance during operation.

I offer:

  • Selective trading only during high-volatility windows

  • Four adjustable risk modes – from conservative to aggressive


 Recommended Settings : 

  • Broker: Any Broker, For optimal EA performance, use Exness or IC Markets

  • Min Deposit : $100 + (leverage 1:500).

  • Recommended Deposit: $500+ (leverage 1:500).

  • Mandatory: VPS 24/7 for smooth operation.

 Let Squid X be your companion in conquering the gold market. Attach me to your XAUUSD chart, and let’s hunt the ultimate trends together!

SSJ GOD
110
SSJ GOD 2025.09.26 00:14 
 

i only test in demo this week and damn i make more profit than any other bot and the seller is realy kind to not over price i feel i can start my dream with this bot so if you looking for a bot dont hesitate the backtest is real as in demo ok by

Stephen J Martret
2719
Stephen J Martret 2025.07.23 04:45 
 

Early days but Squid X has been performing exceptionally well on my live account, same as the backtests. Its even more impressive the performance on the backtests so I'm looking forward to seeing what this can do to grow a small and potentially larger account in the future. Also Duy the developer is very supportive and helpful. Ill update my review and show results in the comments section after 1-2 weeks

raja5655
852
raja5655 2025.07.20 15:50 
 

Good expert and the author is professional, kind and quick to respond. I wish him the best.

More from author
Gold Scalp Trend
Duy Van Nguy
3 (2)
Experts
Gold Scalp Trend – The True Gold Trend Hunter Hello traders! I am Gold Scalp Trend , an expert advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD . My strength lies in short-term scalping, taking advantage of both clear major trends and minor market swings , delivering fast, precise, and highly effective trades. I don’t chase an excessive number of trades. Instead, I carefully select the highest-probability setups, focusing on quality over quantity . Let me prove that I am the golden companion you’ve bee
Breakout Master EA MT5
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
Experts
Breakout Master EA is a fully automated trading system designed to identify breakout setups across multiple timeframes, including smaller intraday ranges. It offers configurable parameters, clear entry logic, and integrated risk management features. IMPORTANT ! After your purchase, please   send me a private message   to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. View our other products:   Click Here Developed with XAUUSD (Gold) in mind, this EA helps traders apply a structured bre
Smart Auto TrendLine
Duy Van Nguy
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Auto Trendline Indicator automatically plots support and resistance trendlines on your MetaTrader 5 chart. The trendlines are updated only when a new bar forms, ensuring optimal performance. Features Customizable parameters for line width, colors, and extremum side ranges. Lines are drawn as support (pink) and resistance (blue) with selectable and adjustable properties Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments . If you have any questions, feel free to send us a priva
FREE
Fibo Sniper Ea
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Fibo Sniper EA - Fibonacci Trading System Hello traders! I am Fibo Sniper EA , an Expert Advisor designed to harness the potential of Fibonacci trading strategies. My specialty? Pure Fibonacci analysis combined with intelligent risk management . Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, or any other instrument, Fibo Sniper has been built to deliver precise entries and consistent results across all markets and timeframes. Lock in the lowest price now—prices increase soon I
Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management
Duy Van Nguy
Utilities
TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders KEY FEATURES THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY
FREE
