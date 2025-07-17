Squid X
- Experts
- Duy Van Nguy
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 20 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Hello traders! I am Squid X, a fully automated expert advisor crafted specifically for gold (XAU/USD) trading. My core is built on pure price action, time-tested technical principles, and strict rule-based entries designed to deliver fast, reliable trades in both scalping and intraday environments.
Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343382
I don’t gamble. I don’t chase. Every position I take is backed by calculated logic, sharp timing, and disciplined risk management. No martingale. No grid. Just clean, focused execution with fixed stop losses and intelligent market filters.
IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to get setup guidance and join the private support group to optimize bot performance during operation.
I offer:
-
Selective trading only during high-volatility windows
-
Four adjustable risk modes – from conservative to aggressive
Recommended Settings :
-
Broker: Any Broker, For optimal EA performance, use Exness or IC Markets
-
Min Deposit : $100 + (leverage 1:500).
-
Recommended Deposit: $500+ (leverage 1:500).
-
Mandatory: VPS 24/7 for smooth operation.
i only test in demo this week and damn i make more profit than any other bot and the seller is realy kind to not over price i feel i can start my dream with this bot so if you looking for a bot dont hesitate the backtest is real as in demo ok by