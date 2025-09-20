DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - AI-Powered Trading Evolution

🤖 Your Trading Strategy, Powered by AI Intelligence

You're not buying another Expert Advisor. You're unlocking YOUR unique trading intelligence through AI.





🔴 Live Results — updated every 24 hours

Verified live signals (forward tests) so you can track real performance:

Aggressive → https://shorturl.at/xnZiJ

Generic Buy Focus → https://shorturl.at/ixWFt

Generic Sell Focus → https://shorturl.at/qxHIt

Tip: Open each signal and check Growth, Drawdown, and the History tab for execution context. Results vary by prompt/risk profile.



Transform Your Trading Strategy into an AI-Powered System DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is the first MetaTrader AI integration that actually thinks like YOU do. While other trading bots follow dead logic from 2019, you'll be trading with GPT-5, Claude, and Gemini - adapting to markets in real-time, making decisions based on YOUR trading philosophy.

⚡ You Control Everything. The AI Executes Perfectly.

Write Your Strategy, Watch AI Trade It

Forget complex programming. With DoIt Alpha Pulse AI, you write your trading strategy in plain English as a system prompt. The AI understands and executes exactly how you want:

Your risk tolerance - Conservative 0.5% or aggressive 3%, you decide

- Conservative 0.5% or aggressive 3%, you decide Your favorite pairs - Gold EA specialist? Forex major pairs only? Your choice

- Gold EA specialist? Forex major pairs only? Your choice Your trading hours - London session scalper or 24/7 trader, you set the rules

- London session scalper or 24/7 trader, you set the rules Your profit targets - Quick 10 pips or riding trends, it's your strategy

Connect MT5 to ChatGPT in Minutes, Not Months

No coding. No complex APIs. No technical headaches.

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI handles all the complex integration:

Direct connection to GPT-5, Claude 3, and Gemini

Automatic model selection based on market conditions

Sub-second execution through optimized pathways

Failsafe systems to protect your capital

You focus on strategy. We handle the technology.

🚀 The Only Expert Advisor That Gets Smarter Over Time

Auto-Evolution: Your Competitive Edge

When GPT-6 releases, your EA automatically upgrades. When Claude 4 launches, you get it instantly. No reprogramming. No new purchases. No falling behind.

Your automated trading system evolves while competitors stay stuck with outdated logic.

This isn't just future-proof. This is future-powered.





📊 Built for Real Traders, Proven by Real Results

Your Results Will Vary Because Your Strategy is Unique

Week 1 - Aggressive Trader: +29.85% using momentum strategy on gold 19.25% in one day on XAUUSD

Managed -8.3% drawdown and recovered same day

47 trades with high conviction

Week 2 - Conservative Trader: +8.2% with prop firm rules Maximum 2.1% drawdown

73% win rate with controlled risk

Zero daily limit breaches

Your Strategy - Your Results: The AI amplifies YOUR trading style, whether aggressive or conservative.





✨ What Makes You Unstoppable with Alpha Pulse AI

Complete Trading Intelligence System

✅ The AI Trading Bot Core Full MetaTrader 5 integration

Real-time connection to multiple AI models

Automatic execution with millisecond precision

✅ Your Strategy Arsenal 3 battle-tested system prompts (Conservative, Aggressive, News)

7 specialized templates (Trend, Reversal, Range, Scalping, etc.)

Custom prompt editor for unlimited strategies

Temperature controls for fine-tuning

✅ Multi-Model Intelligence GPT-5 for deep market analysis

Claude 3 for risk management logic

Gemini for lightning-fast execution

Automatic model switching based on task

✅ Evolution Guarantee All future AI model updates included

Automatic performance improvements

No obsolescence, ever

🏆 Your Trading Advantage Starts Today

Why Traders Choose Alpha Pulse AI

"It trades exactly like I would, but without emotions" The AI follows your rules perfectly. No FOMO. No revenge trading. No breaking your own rules at 2 AM.

"I passed my prop firm challenge on the second attempt" The conservative template respects drawdown limits religiously. Perfect for funded account requirements.

"My small account finally has a chance" The aggressive template turned $1,000 into $1,298 in one week. High risk, high reward, fully controlled.



🎯 Your Next Step to AI Trading Mastery

This Is Your Moment

While others debate if AI trading works, you'll already be profitable. While they struggle with outdated Expert Advisors, your EA will be evolving with each AI advancement.

You provide the intelligence. AI provides the execution. Together, you dominate.

What Happens When You Start:

Today: Install Alpha Pulse AI in minutes Tomorrow: Configure your first system prompt This Week: Watch AI trade your strategy perfectly This Month: Refine and optimize based on results This Year: Evolve with every AI upgrade automatically

Your Competitive Edge Awaits

Every day you wait, traders using Alpha Pulse AI are:

Capturing moves you're missing

Trading while they sleep

Evolving their strategies with AI

Building consistent profit records

The question isn't whether AI will revolutionize trading. It already has.

The question is: Will you be using it, or competing against it?





📋 Technical Specifications

System Requirements:

MetaTrader 5 (build 2875 or higher)

VPS with 4GB RAM minimum (for optimal performance)

Internet connection with <100ms latency

Active API subscriptions (guidance provided)

Included AI Models:

GPT-5.2 (Latest from OpenAI) - Done

Claude Opus 4.5 (Anthropic) - Done

Gemini 3 Pro (Google) - Done

Grok (X) - Done

Deepseek - Done

Qwen - Done

Future models added automatically

Risk Disclosure: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The +29.85% and +8.2% results mentioned are from specific weeks of testing and should not be considered typical or guaranteed. Your results will depend on your strategy, risk management, and market conditions.

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - Where Your Intelligence Meets AI Power