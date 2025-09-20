DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5

5

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (MT5) - AI Trading EA / Trading Robot for Forex, Gold EA (XAUUSD) and Crypto

Stop watching charts. Start living your life.

You didn’t get into trading to be chained to a screen. You got into it for freedom: time freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind. DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is built for traders who want automated execution powered by real AI models, with serious risk controls and transparent live tracking.

PRICING & ROADMAP (TRANSPARENT)

Early adopters started at 197 USD (Phase 1).
Current price: 397 USD (stable phase with multiple presets + multi-provider AI support).

Planned next phases (price increases as major milestones ship):
Phase 3 — 597 USD: Correlated pairs module (once released and validated).
Phase 4 — 997 USD: Portfolio management / allocation layer (once released and validated).

Why the price increases:
• Each phase adds major features, more presets, and continued AI model support
• Early buyers lock in the best value tier and keep access to ongoing updates

If you’re considering it, 397 USD is the current tier before the next major milestone.

🔴LIVE RESULTS (VERIFY BEFORE YOU BUY)

Verified live signals (forward tests), updated every 24 hours:
Signal Baseline: https://shorturl.at/79YD9
Signal Spotline: https://shorturl.at/ubG6e

Tip: Open each signal and check Growth, Drawdown, and the History tab for execution context. Results vary by prompt and risk profile.

WHAT IT IS

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that connects directly to leading AI providers (GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, Qwen). It analyzes multi-timeframe market structure in real time and can open, manage, and close trades based on your selected preset and rules.

This isn’t “AI” slapped onto old indicators. It uses live AI reasoning on your chart data.

WHAT YOU GET (WHY IT MATTERS)

• Verified live forward tests you can check before buying (links above)
• No martingale. No grid. No dangerous strategies
• Professional risk management designed for real trading, not hype
• Presets included so you don’t start from a blank prompt
• Works on any symbol (includes dedicated Gold EA presets for XAUUSD)

WHY MOST EAs FAIL (AND WHY THIS ONE IS DIFFERENT)

Markets change. Static algorithms don’t.

This EA uses real AI that adapts to trending, ranging, and volatile conditions. You can also switch to newer AI models as they become available, without changing your preset logic.

YOU STAY IN CONTROL (CHOOSE AUTONOMY)

Full Autonomy: AI opens, manages, and closes positions automatically
Moderate: AI opens/closes, but doesn’t modify SL/TP
Conservative: AI suggests only, you execute manually

Your account. Your rules.

RECOMMENDED PRESETS (BEST STARTING POINT)

These two presets are the most reliable starting point and designed for consistent, low-stress trading:

Generic High Probability
• Mean-reversion in established ranges
• Conservative by design (quality over quantity)
• Designed to work on any symbol
• Conservative confidence threshold (65%) focuses on high-conviction setups
• Uses H1 analysis with M15/H4/D1 context

Generic High Probability Trend Continuation
• Trend continuation via pullback and re-acceleration
• Patient entries only when structure is clear
• Designed to avoid chasing moves
• Designed to work on any symbol

ADDITIONAL PRESETS INCLUDED (READY TO DEPLOY)

XAUUSD Intraday M15 (Gold) - Multi-timeframe structure trading
ICT Methodology M15 (Gold) - Order blocks, FVG, liquidity sweeps
XAUUSD Lateral Expert (Gold) - Range trading, mean-reversion 24/7
XAUUSD Breakout Specialist (Gold) - Conservative breakout 24/7
XAGUSD Structure H1 (Silver) - Structural swing trading
ETHUSD Default (Ethereum) - Crypto 24/7 structure trading

Note: Symbol-specific presets are optimized for those markets. Always test on demo first when using them on other pairs.

RISK PROTECTION (MULTI-LAYER)

• Confidence thresholds (filters low-quality trades)
• ATR-based dynamic stop loss (adapts to volatility)
• Exposure control (prevents overtrading the same zone)
• Daily drawdown limits (auto-stops if daily loss is exceeded)
• Trading idea limits (caps trades per idea)
• RRR filter (only takes trades above minimum risk:reward)
• PropFirm-compatible settings (daily drawdown protection and profit targets)

AI PROVIDERS SUPPORTED (FLEXIBLE)

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI supports the main AI provider families:
OpenAI (GPT / o-series)
Anthropic (Claude)
Google (Gemini)
xAI (Grok)
DeepSeek
Alibaba (Qwen)

Model quick-selects (examples for convenience):
OpenAI: GPT-5.2, GPT-4 Turbo, o1
Anthropic: Claude 4.5 Opus, Sonnet, Haiku
Google: Gemini 3 Pro, Gemini 3 Flash
xAI: Grok-4, Grok-3
DeepSeek: DeepSeek V3, Reasoner
Alibaba: Qwen Max, Plus, Flash

Important: the model list above is NOT exhaustive. You can type/use any model name available on your provider account (model names change over time).
Switch providers anytime.

CUSTOM STRATEGY PROMPTS (PLAIN LANGUAGE, NO CODING)

Define your own trading logic in plain language.
Example:
“Trade only when price rejects the London session high with a bearish engulfing candle on M15, targeting the Asian session low.”

IMPORTANT BEFORE YOU BUY

AI API access: you need an API key from your chosen provider. Some providers offer free tiers depending on account/region. Typical costs are around $5–20/month for active trading (depends on provider/model and activity).

Backtesting: not possible in Strategy Tester because the EA requires live AI API connections. Use the live MyFxBook forward tests and demo accounts to evaluate.

Multi-pair use: yes. Attach to as many charts as you want (each instance needs its own magic number). Generic presets are designed to work on any symbol.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI EA (MT5)
Complete documentation (setup, configuration, strategies)
12+ professional presets (ready to deploy)

Lifetime updates (new AI models, features, improvements)

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk management.

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - Trade smarter. Live better.
Copyright 2025 DoIt Trading
Support: via MQL5 Messages / Product Comments

レビュー 8
SashaBerg
68
SashaBerg 2025.10.30 18:27 
 

Huge thanks to Diego for his support. He’s consistently responsive, patient, and genuinely willing to help—no ego, no rush. He listens to whatever trading/setup issues I’m facing, asks the right questions, and guides me step-by-step until it’s fixed. He follows up, checks I’m okay after changes, and treats even “small” questions with respect. It’s rare to find support this thoughtful and dependable. 🙌👍

enoruz
633
enoruz 2025.10.30 07:34 
 

good ea, easy setting, custom own prompt

Victor Arribas Lopez
21
Victor Arribas Lopez 2025.11.10 07:38 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.11.13 18:57
Thank you for the 5-star review! I am very glad to hear the EA is flexible and that you're seeing profit. Let's keep it up :)
zuchi69
79
zuchi69 2025.11.09 18:21 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.11.09 20:23
Thank you! Glad to have you on board :)
Michael Arthur Schorr
1745
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.11.07 14:38 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.11.07 19:05
Love this, Michael, thank you for the 5⭐ and for calling out the real value here (true LLM-driven trading + fast updates) You’re right about a community: I’m planning a lightweight Discord/Telegram pilot right after the next couple of updates, so we can speed up prompt sharing and presets together. In the meantime, feel free to drop ideas/results in the product comments, it already helps others a ton. Glad to have you on board!
SashaBerg
68
SashaBerg 2025.10.30 18:27 
 

Huge thanks to Diego for his support. He’s consistently responsive, patient, and genuinely willing to help—no ego, no rush. He listens to whatever trading/setup issues I’m facing, asks the right questions, and guides me step-by-step until it’s fixed. He follows up, checks I’m okay after changes, and treats even “small” questions with respect. It’s rare to find support this thoughtful and dependable. 🙌👍

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.10.30 18:35
Sasha, thank you, that means a lot 🙂
I’m glad we got you sorted, and I’ll keep being here whenever you need.
enoruz
633
enoruz 2025.10.30 07:34 
 

good ea, easy setting, custom own prompt

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.10.30 17:55
Thanks so much! 🙌
Glad the setup felt easy and you’re already playing with custom prompts. Keep me posted on how it goes!
Kyle Sanford
25
Kyle Sanford 2025.10.07 15:25 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.10.17 01:19
Kyle, this review means a lot! Truly appreciate how much thought and effort you put into it. Seeing someone use the EA the right way, understand it deeply, and actually pass the FIRST FTMO Challenge with it is the best proof of concept we could ask for. Thanks for taking the time to share this in such detail, it’s going to help a lot of traders understand what DoIt Alpha Pulse AI really is about.
paciencia3008
69
paciencia3008 2025.09.23 09:22 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.09.23 10:26
Thanks a lot! 🙌
That’s exactly what DoIt Alpha Pulse AI aims for, calm risk and sensible entries. I’ll keep posting daily forward updates here. Enjoy It!
Mblue6
94
Mblue6 2025.09.21 08:46 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Diego Arribas Lopez
13534
開発者からの返信 Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.09.21 20:43
Thanks for the review! 'Nearly plug-and-play' - noted, will make setup even simpler next update.
If you find prompts that work well, please share. Some users are getting great results with custom setups. Appreciate the support!
レビューに返信