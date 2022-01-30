Renko Hieken Ashi Trade

fully automated EA designed to trade FOREX only. Expert showed stable results with low drawdown.

EA designed to trade on 1H (One Hour) Chart.

use of support or resistance as stop lose , by using different time frame can give a bigger stop lose.

support or resistance levels are formed when a market’s price action reverses and changes direction, leaving behind a peak or trough (swing point) in the market. Support and resistance levels can carve out trading ranges.

Renko designed to filter out minor price movements, making it easier to focus on important trends.

Hieken Ashi indicator used to generate the main signal.



using ATR parameters coefficient for determining the flat markets

Price Action by using Candlestick Patterns used to prevent Loss and Profit

Bolinger Band used to prevent Profit and Loss