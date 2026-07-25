SPR Trading

  • Experts
  • Md Iqbal Kaiser
    Md Iqbal Kaiser

    Md Iqbal Kaiser

    5 (2)
    ​I am a dedicated Expert Advisor (EA) Developer and Python Programmer with a passion for transforming complex trading ideas into high-performance automated systems. My approach blends the robust execution of MQL5 with the analytical power of Python to create trading tools that are both disciplined
    8 products
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 25 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

SPR Trading | Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Automatic software is subject to technical risks, including VPS interruptions and extreme market volatility. There are no guarantees of profit.

🤖 EA Rental & Testing Guide

⏱️ Duration: Rent the Expert Advisor for 1 month to thoroughly test its performance.
🧪 Testing Environment:
Use any standard Demo account for initial risk-free testing.
Alternatively, create a RoboForex ProCent account using referral code: XCGRD.
💵 Minimum Deposit: Start live testing with a low capital requirement of just $30 – $50 USD.

🚀 LIVE TRADING IN ACTION!

Watch how this EA expertly manages drawdown and grows a small $100 USD balance in real-time.
🔗 Check it out here: 

🛡️ Exclusive Limited Release

To maintain the integrity and edge of this strategy, I am limiting this release to only 10 copies. Once the limit is reached, the price will be set to a maximum threshold to discourage further public acquisition. Purchasers will retain lifetime access to updates and dedicated support.

  • Target Audience: Serious traders seeking a disciplined, private, and risk-managed approach to the markets.

  • Purpose: This EA is a professional implementation of my personal trading strategy, refined over 8+ years.

  • Note: I do not endorse or support copy-trading services; this product is intended for individual professional use.

Join Public Channel Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sprtrading

⚙️ The SPR Methodology: Strategy, Psychology, Risk

The SPR framework is built on three pillars:

  1. Strategy: A refined, tested, and robust algorithmic framework.

  2. Psychology: Removal of emotional bias, aggressiveness, and hesitation.

  3. Risk: Disciplined management and systematic adherence to the trading plan.

💎 Key Technical Features

  • Advanced Risk Engine: Adaptive lot sizing, percentage-based risk, and comprehensive loss recovery management.

  • Volatility Management: Integrated ATR-based adaptive management and trailing stop functionality.

  • System Protection: Emergency basket stops (USD value), daily profit targets, equity protection, max slippage control, and max spread filters.

  • Intelligent Entry Filters: Utilizing Parabolic SAR, ATR Volatility filters, and specific Session filters.

  • Integrated News Protection: Automated safeguards against high-impact news events.

  • Elite UI: Professional-grade dashboard featuring a Glassmorphism design with custom background, integrated diagnostics, and live performance tracking.

📊 Strategic Specifications & Requirements

To achieve the results observed in my personal live accounts, the following parameters are mandatory:

Parameter Specification
Asset XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe H4
Balance Requirement $3,000 – $5,000 (Minimum)
Account Type Standard or Swap-Free (Recommended)
Broker Type A-Book / Highly Regulated

  • Execution: Must use the provided Set Files for all configurations.

  • Broker Selection: Use reputable A-Book brokers (e.g., IC Markets, Pepperstone, Dukascopy) to ensure execution speed and prevent latency/manipulation issues during trailing stop operations.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Preparation: Ensure your starting capital meets the minimum requirements to avoid unnecessary risk.

  2. Backtesting: Download the provided set files to perform your own validation on the H4 timeframe.

  3. Deployment: Follow the Complete Setup & Optimization Video Guide provided in the package.

  4. Support: Visit the official website for further documentation and resources.

Your feedback, comments, and reviews are highly valued. Join the club and trade with the precision of SPR.



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