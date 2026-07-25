SPR Trading
- Experts
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Md Iqbal KaiserI am a dedicated Expert Advisor (EA) Developer and Python Programmer with a passion for transforming complex trading ideas into high-performance automated systems. My approach blends the robust execution of MQL5 with the analytical power of Python to create trading tools that are both disciplined
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 25 July 2026
- Activations: 5
SPR Trading | Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor
Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Automatic software is subject to technical risks, including VPS interruptions and extreme market volatility. There are no guarantees of profit.
🤖 EA Rental & Testing Guide
🚀 LIVE TRADING IN ACTION!
🛡️ Exclusive Limited Release
To maintain the integrity and edge of this strategy, I am limiting this release to only 10 copies. Once the limit is reached, the price will be set to a maximum threshold to discourage further public acquisition. Purchasers will retain lifetime access to updates and dedicated support.
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Target Audience: Serious traders seeking a disciplined, private, and risk-managed approach to the markets.
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Purpose: This EA is a professional implementation of my personal trading strategy, refined over 8+ years.
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Note: I do not endorse or support copy-trading services; this product is intended for individual professional use.
Join Public Channel Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sprtrading
⚙️ The SPR Methodology: Strategy, Psychology, Risk
The SPR framework is built on three pillars:
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Strategy: A refined, tested, and robust algorithmic framework.
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Psychology: Removal of emotional bias, aggressiveness, and hesitation.
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Risk: Disciplined management and systematic adherence to the trading plan.
💎 Key Technical Features
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Advanced Risk Engine: Adaptive lot sizing, percentage-based risk, and comprehensive loss recovery management.
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Volatility Management: Integrated ATR-based adaptive management and trailing stop functionality.
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System Protection: Emergency basket stops (USD value), daily profit targets, equity protection, max slippage control, and max spread filters.
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Intelligent Entry Filters: Utilizing Parabolic SAR, ATR Volatility filters, and specific Session filters.
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Integrated News Protection: Automated safeguards against high-impact news events.
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Elite UI: Professional-grade dashboard featuring a Glassmorphism design with custom background, integrated diagnostics, and live performance tracking.
📊 Strategic Specifications & Requirements
To achieve the results observed in my personal live accounts, the following parameters are mandatory:
|Parameter
|Specification
|Asset
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|H4
|Balance Requirement
|$3,000 – $5,000 (Minimum)
|Account Type
|Standard or Swap-Free (Recommended)
|Broker Type
| A-Book / Highly Regulated
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Execution: Must use the provided Set Files for all configurations.
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Broker Selection: Use reputable A-Book brokers (e.g., IC Markets, Pepperstone, Dukascopy) to ensure execution speed and prevent latency/manipulation issues during trailing stop operations.
🚀 Getting Started
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Preparation: Ensure your starting capital meets the minimum requirements to avoid unnecessary risk.
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Backtesting: Download the provided set files to perform your own validation on the H4 timeframe.
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Deployment: Follow the Complete Setup & Optimization Video Guide provided in the package.
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Support: Visit the official website for further documentation and resources.
Your feedback, comments, and reviews are highly valued. Join the club and trade with the precision of SPR.