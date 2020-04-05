Pro HassilEA

Description

Hassila Pro is an expert advisor that looks for momentum exhaustion: those moments when price has stretched too far in one direction and tends to correct. Instead of chasing the trend, it waits for the move to run out of strength and trades the correction.

This is not a high-frequency system. It waits, and when conditions are not right it does not trade. That behaviour is intentional.

How it works

Detection. A momentum oscillator measures when price has reached a statistically unusual overextension. The signal is confirmed on the bar close, never while the bar is still forming, so the system never acts on a reading that can still change.

Volatility-adjusted exits. Target and stop are not fixed pip values: they are derived from the market's actual volatility at that moment. When the market is quiet the distances tighten; when it accelerates they widen. The system adapts on its own, with no parameter retuning.

Profit protection. Once a trade has advanced far enough, the stop moves to secure part of the gain and then follows price from there. A position is also closed if it stays open too long without resolving.

Adaptive risk. Position size is calculated from a percentage of equity and from the real distance to the stop, so every trade risks the same amount regardless of volatility. The system also adjusts exposure according to recent results: it reduces size after an adverse run and rebuilds it gradually. A ceiling and a floor are enforced, plus an automatic reset after several consecutive losses.

Protective filters. Trading session filter, spread limit, daily trade limit and a mandatory pause after a loss.

Features

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe
  • Netting and hedging accounts
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losing positions
  • Every trade is opened with stop loss and take profit from the outset
  • Three risk profiles: conservative, normal and aggressive
  • Fixed lot or automatic percentage-of-equity sizing
  • On-chart information panel showing system status
  • Compatible with 3, 4 and 5 digit quotes
  • Automatic detection of the broker's time offset

Recommended setup

  • Pair: EURUSD
  • Working timeframe: M15
  • Account type: low spread, fast execution
  • Suggested minimum capital: enough for the calculated lot to exceed the broker minimum at your chosen risk
  • Risk: start with the conservative profile until you know its behaviour

Before using it

Test it first in the strategy tester with real tick data, then on a demo account. No automated system performs identically across brokers: spread, commission and latency all affect the outcome.

Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Hassila
Benjamin Gabriel Nieves Ortiz
Experts
HASSILA is a professional algorithmic trading system engineered for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines multi-timeframe support & resistance zone detection with momentum-based breakout entries, ensuring trades are only taken in the direction of the prevailing trend. Core Features: — Smart zone detection using H1 pivot highs and lows — Breakout confirmation with retest entry for precision — Triple-stage dynamic breakeven system (30% / 60% / 80% of TP) — Adaptive ATR-based stop loss and t
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