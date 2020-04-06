GoldBreaker EA

Goldbreaker – advanced morning breakout system

Goldbreaker is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade the morning liquidity expansion on XAUUSD.
It automatically calculates a price range between your selected hours, draws it visually on the chart, and opens trades when price breaks above or below that range.

The EA includes multiple position sizing models, flexible TP/SL logic, trailing stop modes, trade frequency limits, range filtering, and detailed time controls—making it highly adaptable for different risk profiles and trading conditions.

Recommended:

  • Minimum Deposit $40
  • Trades XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 & GER40
  • Work on any timeframe
  • EA use GMT +3

Key features

Automated range-based breakout system
  • Calculates the high/low range using your defined time window Draws a clean rectangle showing the day’s breakout zone
  • Breaks out into buy or sell positions depending on price movement
  • One trade per breakout (optional limits)
  • Adjustable buffer points to avoid premature triggers

    General settings 

    Timeframe for range calculation

    • Select the chart timeframe for daily range detection
    • Recommended: Use Period_M1 for live trading
    • In Strategy Tester, you may use other timeframes when M1 data is limited

      Trading volume modes

      Goldbreaker offers 4 position sizing systems:

      1. Volume Fixed

      Uses a fixed lot size for every trade.

      2. Volume Managed

      Uses “Fixed Lots” per each “Fixed Lots Per x Money” amount in your account.

      3. Volume Percent

      Risk is calculated so that the set percentage of account balance is lost if the initial Stop Loss is hit.

      4. Volume Money

      Lot size is based on the exact amount of money you want to risk if SL is hit.

      Inputs included:

      • Trading Volume
      • Fixed Lots
      • Fixed Lots Per x Money
      • Risk Percentage of Balance
      • Risk Money

      • Order Buffer Points

        Tp & Sl calculation modes

        Choose how Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are calculated:

        Mode off

        No TP or SL is placed.

        Mode Factor

        TP/SL = Multiple of the range size.

        Mode Percent

        TP/SL = Percentage of the range high (buy) or low (sell).

        Mode Points

        TP/SL = Fixed point distance (1 point = smallest tick size).

        Inputs:

        • Target mode & target value
        • Stop mode & stop value
          Time settings

          Define your daily trading structure:

          • Range start hour & minute
          • Range end hour & minute
          • Delete Orders Hour & Minute
          • Close Positions (true/false)
          • Close Positions Hour & Minute

            This gives full control over daily sessions and order expiration.

            Trailing stop & break-even settings

            goldbreaker provides three trailing systems:

            Tsl mode off

            Trailing stop disabled.

            Tsl mode percent

            Trailing SL is a percentage of the entry price.

            Tsl mode points

            Trailing SL is a fixed point distance.

            Break-even inputs:

            • BE Mode
            • BE Stop Trigger Value
            • BE Stop Buffer Value

              Trailing stop inputs:

              • TSL  Mode
              • TSL Trigger Value
              • TSL Value
              • TSL Step Value
                Trading frequency settings

                Limit trades per day:

                • Max Long Trades
                • Max Short Trades
                • Max Total Trades

                  Useful for preventing over-trading during volatile sessions.

                  Range filter settings

                  Control which ranges are tradable:

                  • Min Range Points
                  • Min Range Percent
                  • Max Range Points
                  • Max Range Percent

                    These filters help remove unsuitable breakout zones.

                    More settings

                    Additional customization:

                    • Range Color
                    • Order Comment
                    • Magic Number
                    • Chart Comment
                    • Debug Mode
                      Backtesting

                      For best results in the Strategy Tester:

                      Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks
                      Use Period_M1 for range calculation when possible
                      Ensure sufficient historical M1 data
                      推荐产品
                      Super Smart Triangle XXX
                      Giorgi Durgarian
                      专家
                      Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
                      TradeGhost
                      Stefano Padovano
                      专家
                      Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
                      TropangFX v1 MT5
                      Jordanilo Sarili
                      专家
                      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
                      Swing Sharpshooter Trader MT5
                      Ongkysetiawan
                      专家
                      This is an Expert Advisor based on my 'Sharpshooter Buy Sell Signal' indicator. It will try to search and open position based on the market condition. I have tested it on these symbols: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURNZD, USDCAD I found it best on timeframe H1 and above. For 1 symbol, 0.01 lots, 200 USD deposit will be enough. For multi symbols, 0.01 lots, I recommend for 500 USD deposit minimum. Input parameters: Symbols: fill it with empty/blank for current chart symbol. For multi
                      Index 2in1
                      Extraordinary Productions
                      专家
                      INDEX 2IN1 1. Description and strategy The Index2in1 combines two strategies in one ea to enhance the performance and reduce the drawdown. Both strategies only open buy positions. The first strategy (DLO) refers to a Daily Long Only strategy which means that buy trades are taken daily if it meets the criteria as per the setup in the settings. The strategy is based on the premise that indices tend to go up in the long run. Trades are closed in the evening at the time specified in the settings.
                      EMA Scalper 5
                      Prafull Manohar Nikam
                      专家
                      V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
                      Indicement MT5
                      Profalgo Limited
                      4.04 (26)
                      专家
                      歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 
                      Larry Advanced
                      Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
                      专家
                      Expert Advisor based on Larry Connors' strategy, which monitors the distance between moving averages and allows you to configure, without significant changes, the overbought and oversold parameters, as well as those that govern the operation of the ADX trade closing system. With a stop-loss system based on the percentage of price change, the lot increases and the risk decreases as the balance increases, halting the execution of the Expert Advisor when certain risk levels are reached throughout t
                      Imbalance HFT
                      Mei Yang
                      专家
                      该策略持续监控价格走势的变化，消耗市场上的所有流动性。它并不关心资产的价格走向何方；它只关心资产的价格走向。只要价格有波动，就会不断吸收流动性。是的，就是这么不可思议。 ################################################################################################################################################################################################        该策略在黄金上表现更好。        在非黄金资产上运行时，需要调整参数。 Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 300  point Fixed profit: 300  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capital capacity: 1 million USD A minimum deposit of
                      Sir Stoch and Commodities
                      Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
                      专家
                      An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
                      Gold Breaout H15
                      Ahmad Moddarisi
                      专家
                      The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
                      MadoCryptoXPro
                      Mohamad Taha
                      专家
                      New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
                      SAWA Netting Grid EA
                      Alejandro Funes
                      专家
                      This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
                      DS Gold Robot MT5
                      MQL TOOLS SL
                      4.31 (32)
                      专家
                      Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
                      Outside Day Reversal EA
                      Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
                      专家
                      Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
                      FREE
                      Krakatau
                      Johan Gerard W Martens
                      专家
                      This Expert Advisor is inspired on YouTube video: Trade Forex with an 91% Win Rate – No Indicators Needed! , Posted by the StatOasis | Ali Casey. Basically, you can run this expert advisor on any asset. However the coding of this EA has been finetuned and tweaked for the Nasdaq 100 . This is not a get quick rich scheme. It can take weeks before the conditions are met to open a trade. Patience is the keyword here.      Safety First! We added risk management features, which are: Risk: You can onl
                      Gold Quant Ai
                      Hizbullah Mangal
                      5 (4)
                      专家
                      LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS Primary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 03 September 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812 Secondary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 08 December 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752 Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing independent verification of: Full trade history Drawdown and risk behaviour Growth and consistency Real market execution No demo trading. Full transparency. LIMITED LA
                      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
                      Adam Gerasimov
                      专家
                      SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
                      Trend Flow EA MT5
                      Ongkysetiawan
                      专家
                      Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
                      EurUsd Master Robot MT5
                      Lars Victor Drott
                      专家
                      Introducing the EUR/USD Master Robot: Stability and Consistency in Forex Trading Tired of unpredictability? Do you want a trading strategy you can truly rely on? Meet the EUR/USD Master Robot – your new partner for secure and consistent forex trading. This advanced trading robot is engineered with an unwavering philosophy: stability above all else. With the EUR/USD Master Robot , you gain: Proven Stability: The robot is meticulously developed to navigate market fluctuations with remarkable calm.
                      Mean reversion automatic
                      Samuel Bedin
                      专家
                      Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
                      CCI Multi Currency EA MT5
                      Biswarup Banerjee
                      专家
                      CCI Multi-Currency EA MT5  实现了经过多个货币对和时间框架广泛回测的强大商品通道指数（CCI）策略。该EA具备全面的交易能力，包括网格恢复、对冲选项以及马丁格尔策略（可配置，默认未启用）。它提供精准的入场方式（突破、反转、趋势跟随）以及灵活的出场规则（基于指标、基于时间或基于利润），同时具备高级功能，如回撤保护、点差/滑点过滤器，以及高效的非滞后指标，在最小系统资源消耗的前提下实现低延迟交易执行。 该系统包含用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板展示了当前持仓、账户权益和系统指标，直观的输入菜单使得配置操作简便。所有设置均提供了详细文档说明。 详细文档参考： 常规设置/参数指南   |   指标设置 | 回测报告与优化参数文件 您可以在此下载   MT4   版本 主要功能 具有完全可自定义周期的商品通道指数（CCI）指标策略交易系统。 覆盖所有主要货币对的多货币交易能力 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、移动止损 高级仓位管理与回撤保护功能 日期/时间过滤器以控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板展示系统运行状态 弹窗、邮件和推送通知
                      Winter MT5
                      Natalyia Nikitina
                      专家
                      Winter MT5 — Automated Trading System Winter MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies advanced analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on price corrections following sharp market movements. The system operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD_e chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive
                      PipBandit Quantum Gold Scalper
                      Isaac Nhlapo
                      专家
                      This EA is specifically built to trade XAUUSD with precision and confidence. It ensures that trades are entered with highest probability and has awesome risk management tools in place. Give it a test, it is a one of a kind in the market.  For the  1 minute XAUUSD  chart, pre-set for 1 minute time frame.  Please message me for any assistance.  Recommendations and requirements; Currency pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 or M5  Minimum deposit : $50 Recommended initial deposit: $100 Account type: Any acco
                      Supreme Edge MT5
                      Ng Chu En
                      5 (1)
                      专家
                      <<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
                      G7FX Trading System
                      Domantas Juodenis
                      专家
                      G7FX PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES Multi-Timeframe Testing Results: 30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more 15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD) 5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+  WHAT MAKES G
                      RatiborX10 MT5
                      Nikolay Kositsin
                      专家
                      Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
                      The Bitcoin Reaper
                      Profalgo Limited
                      3.7 (33)
                      专家
                      推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
                      Volume Hedger EA
                      Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
                      专家
                      50% discount PROMOTION PRICE $30 We Trade passed on Expect Volume and only open trade when the market is calm  The Entries are Left to run Till midday and if the take profit is not hit we close the Trade  we only execute trade around a specific time period  Please Ensure to enable the right EA setting as shown in the ScreenShot  The EA is able to see which market is moving the most and see which one is in second place, after its able to open positions based on the other market going on a  pul
                      BerlinBull Dax Scalper
                      Thamaraiselvan Thangavel
                      专家
                      专家顾问如何工作： 初始设置： 第一个输入字段：输入您的初始余额。默认余额为100美元。 第二个输入字段：输入100美元余额对应的初始手数。如果您的余额较大（例如500美元），请将初始手数乘以相应的倍数（例如，500美元时乘以5），因为500美元是默认余额的5倍。 手数调整： 第三个输入字段：定义达到何种余额时应增加手数的门槛。 第四个输入字段：设置当达到余额门槛时应增加的手数量。 操作方式： 默认情况下，当余额达到150美元时，手数将增加第四个输入字段中设置的数值。 当余额达到200美元时，手数将再次增加，增加的数额为第四个输入字段数值的两倍。 这种模式将持续，手数会根据第三和第四个输入字段中定义的余额增长而调整
                      该产品的买家也购买
                      Quantum Queen MT5
                      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                      4.98 (378)
                      专家
                      各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
                      Aot
                      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
                      4.72 (36)
                      专家
                      AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
                      AI Gold Sniper MT5
                      Ho Tuan Thang
                      5 (20)
                      专家
                      真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
                      Zenox
                      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
                      4.65 (20)
                      专家
                      直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
                      NTRon 2OOO
                      Konstantin Freize
                      5 (16)
                      专家
                      XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
                      Quantum King EA
                      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                      5 (87)
                      专家
                      Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
                      AI Gold Trading MT5
                      Ho Tuan Thang
                      5 (9)
                      专家
                      使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
                      Mad Turtle
                      Gennady Sergienko
                      4.56 (75)
                      专家
                      交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
                      Nova Gold X
                      Hicham Chergui
                      5 (6)
                      专家
                      重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
                      Quantum Emperor MT5
                      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                      4.87 (496)
                      专家
                      介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
                      Aura Ultimate EA
                      Stanislav Tomilov
                      4.84 (83)
                      专家
                      Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
                      AI Forex Robot MT5
                      MQL TOOLS SL
                      4.44 (64)
                      专家
                      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
                      Pivot Killer
                      Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
                      4.6 (20)
                      专家
                      长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
                      X Fusion AI
                      Chen Jia Qi
                      5 (4)
                      专家
                      X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
                      Argos Rage
                      Aleksandar Prutkin
                      4.58 (26)
                      专家
                      新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
                      CryonX EA MT5
                      Solomon Din
                      5 (1)
                      专家
                      Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
                      Big Forex Players MT5
                      MQL TOOLS SL
                      4.74 (129)
                      专家
                      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
                      The Gold Reaper MT5
                      Profalgo Limited
                      4.47 (88)
                      专家
                      道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
                      Syna
                      William Brandon Autry
                      5 (17)
                      专家
                      BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
                      The ORB Master
                      Profalgo Limited
                      4.88 (24)
                      专家
                      PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
                      Aura Black Edition MT5
                      Stanislav Tomilov
                      4.36 (50)
                      专家
                      Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
                      EA Pips Hunter
                      Ihor Otkydach
                      4.2 (5)
                      专家
                      真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
                      Nano Machine
                      William Brandon Autry
                      5 (4)
                      专家
                      黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
                      Ultimate Breakout System
                      Profalgo Limited
                      5 (28)
                      专家
                      重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
                      Golden Hen EA
                      Taner Altinsoy
                      5 (7)
                      专家
                      概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
                      HTTP ea
                      Yury Orlov
                      5 (8)
                      专家
                      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
                      Remstone
                      Remstone
                      5 (7)
                      专家
                      Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
                      Autorithm AI
                      Zaha Feiz
                      4.6 (10)
                      专家
                      Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
                      Axonshift EA MT5
                      Maxim Kurochkin
                      4.2 (40)
                      专家
                      AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
                      Quantum StarMan
                      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                      4.86 (103)
                      专家
                      大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
                      作者的更多信息
                      Stargogs Spike Catcher EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      3.25 (4)
                      专家
                      Stargogs Spike Catcher EA V3 !!!PLEASE MESSAGE ME AFTER PURCHASING THE EA I WILL HELP AND SET IT UP FOR YOU OR I'LL SEND YOU THE RIGHT SETFILES!!! !!! IMPORTANT THIS ROBOT WON'T WORK OR MAKE PROFIT WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS!!! With The Right Settings so that you can make your daily or monthly Income. This Is the best version so far. With the right Parameters you won't fail. I will also show you the results. In Version 3.0 you can Switch on/off to Choose on which indices to catch spikes on Boom and
                      Stargogs Spike Catcher
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      4.5 (8)
                      指标
                      Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
                      Stargogs Pay EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      5 (1)
                      专家
                      Product Details Stargogs Pay EA (MT5 Version 2) - Automated Forex Trading Robot Published : 20 November 2022 Current Version : 2.0 Latest Update : 01 June 2025 --- Overview: The Stargogs Pay EA V2 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by Stargogs and copyrighted in 2025. This trading robot is engineered to automate forex trading strategies, leveraging customizable parameters to execute trades, manage risk, and optimize profitability. With a f
                      Trend Entry
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      指标
                      Trend Entry Indicator Your Trading will Be easier with this indicator!!! This Indicator is Developed To make our trading life easier. Get an Arrow for Entry with Take Profit and Slop Loss marks on chart. - Indicator is Based on trend, because thats what we all want we want to follow the trend "it's our friend". - Based on Levels, price action and oscillators. - It works on all currency pairs, all indices, metals and stock. - it works on all pairs/indexes on Deriv including Boom and Crash. - Tim
                      Stargogs TrendyGridy EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      4 (7)
                      专家
                      Introducing our advanced Forex Trading Robot, designed to work seamlessly with all currency pairs and Gold. How it works: This intelligent robot utilizes a dynamic Grid strategy, specifically optimized for trending markets. When the market is in an Uptrend, the robot will open buy positions and progressively add new buy trades as the trend strengthens. Conversely, in a Downtrend, it will open sell positions and add additional sell trades as the market moves lower. The robot's entry signals are b
                      FREE
                      Goldstar AI
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      GOLDSTAR AI: In forex, patience pays more than prediction. SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! 10 COPIES FOR 160 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Self Optimization > The Robot will optimize itself for profitable settings. Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. GOLDSTAR AI - The Ultimate Self-Optimizing Trading Robot Revolutionize Your Trading with Advanced Adaptive Learning Next-Generation Technology GOLDSTAR AI isn't just another trading robot – it's a
                      Deriv Nightmare EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      Deriv Nightmare Bot: Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot for Deriv Brokerage Our Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot for Deriv Brokerage is a sophisticated tool designed to navigate the complexities of trading in various markets, including Dex 900 down, while effectively managing risk through hedging strategies. Features: Hedging Functionality: The robot utilizes advanced hedging techniques to mitigate risk exposure. When a trade is triggered, it automatically initiates a
                      Stargogs Boom Hedge Crash EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      The Ultimate  Stargogs Boom Hedge Crash  Hedging Robot with Micro Lotsize Conversion. Description: Introducing the next evolution in trading automation – our Boom and Crash Indices Hedging Robot with Micro Lotsize Conversion. This groundbreaking trading solution is exclusively designed for traders on the Deriv brokerage platform and brings a new level of precision and flexibility to your trading strategy. Unlock the potential for unprecedented trading success with our cutting-edge Boom and Cras
                      Stargogs Volatility Arrow
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      指标
                      This is the Stargogs Volatility Arrow V1 Yeahhh!!! This Arrow is based on trend, support and demand and based on EMA's. You can change the parameters or settings like you want to.  Message Me for the System which works best with this Indicator for free (include: Template, and other indicators). This indicator works with all Currency Pairs, All Volatility indices, All Indices, Boom & Crash Indices, Gold and NASDAQ. Works on All Timeframes Add the following to your chart with Stargogs Volatility A
                      FREE
                      Stargogs Eur Scalper
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      1 (2)
                      专家
                      Stargogs EUR SCALPER EA The EUR SCALPER forex robot/EA is designed to scalp on the M1 timeframe and has a high win rate of 87%. It's capable of making $150 - $400 profit per day, depending on the mode you choose to run it on. The minimum deposit required to run the robot on Medium Mode is $10, while Slow Mode requires a minimum deposit of $50 and Fast Mode requires a minimum deposit of $100. It's important to note that the robot is broker sensitive and does not work on brokers with high spreads
                      Stargogs Red Snake EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      3.75 (4)
                      专家
                      STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA V1.6  IS A FREE EA THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES & METALS THE ROBOT TAKES ONE TRADE AT A TIME NO MARTINGALE  NO GRID LOTSIZE MULTIPLIER CAN BE TURNED OFF IN SETTINGS EA HAS THE FOLLOWING: - MACD INDICATOR WITH ADJUSTALBE PARAMETERS - EA opens a Buy when Main Macd crossing The Signal line upwards with TP and SL  - EA opens a Sell when Main Macd crossing The Signal line downwards with TP and SL - Scalping.... - Adjustable TP & SL - Adjustable Lotsize - EA
                      FREE
                      Stargogs Salary EA MT4
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      Stargogs Salary EA V2.2 NEW! Max Lotsize  Use Cut Loss Max Trades Drawdown Protection Use MA's for On/Off Cut Loss EA is Based on RSI With Trend and uses special levels to open new trades. EA Also Use RSI for For Lotsize EA Works on All Currency pairs, Metals(Gold), indices and Stocks. Special Lot Multiplier with Special Entries. Special grid Based on RSI and Gridsize. EA Close Profit in MONEY/Dollars. EA Comes With ajustable parameters. With Low DRAWDOWN and high winrate. RECOMMENDED PAIRS:  EU
                      Second To NoneFX Scalper
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      指标
                      "2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe. The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more. The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all. When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move. The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs. You can change settings of the indicator. For great results find the trend of the pair,
                      The Boom And Crash Spike Entry
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      指标
                      The Boom And Crash Spike Entry This Indicator is Also Developed To milk the     BOOM and CRASH indices .   Free EA/Robot Also available based on the indicator DM after purchase of the indicator to get the EA/Robot for free and it's results. You get the EA only if you buy the indicator not rent it. It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000) I would Highly recommend that you use this indicator to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accuracy
                      Stargogs Deriv EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      5 (2)
                      专家
                      STARGOGS DERIV EA V3.4 This Version Works with 6  STRATEGIES. You can Choose which strategy to use by turning the other 5 OFF or you can use all 6 strategies. Strategy 5 Uses Buy & Sell Stops / Buy & Sell Limits. ALL IN ONE ROBOT THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES, WORKS WITH ALL INSTRUMENTS/PAIRS ON DERIV INCLUDING "BOOM & CRASH Stargogs Deriv EA V3.4 - NEW STRATEGIES MORE ACCURACY, FASTER AND MORE DAILY RETURN. NO MARTINGALE NO GRID VERY SAFE ROBOT EA HAS THE FOLLOWING: - You ca
                      Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      指标
                      Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher V1.0 This Indicator is Also Developed To milk the   BOOM and CRASH indices .   Free EA/Robot Also available based on the indicator DM after purchase of the indicator to get the EA/Robot for free and it's results. You get the EA only if you buy the indicator not rent it. It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000) I would Highly recommend that you use this indicator to Catch spikes on Boom and Crash for higher win rate and accu
                      Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      Second To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA V1.1 Use This spike Catcher everyday or let it run on VPS, make profit and withdraw everyday.  Very Cheap and accurate Spike Catcher... AFFORDABLE!!!  2nd To NoneFX Spike Catcher EA V1.1 -----> NEW FEATURE Multiply on loss to cover previous loss. This Robot is Also Developed To milk the     BOOM and CRASH indices . It works On all Boom and Crash pairs (boom 300, 500, 1000 & Crash 300, 500, 1000) I would Highly recommend that you use this Robot to Catch spikes
                      Stargogs Investment EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      STARGOGS INVESTMENT EA  is a fully automated “TREND & SCALPING” trading robot.  As the Name tells it all "investment EA" Invest or Deposit and the EA Will do the work. TIMEFRAME: M1 - D1 .... But I prefer   M15 BASE/RECOMMENDED PAIRS:     EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NASDAQ AND VOLATILITY 75 (1s) ADDITIONAL PAIRS:   ALL Currency Pairs, ALL Metals, All Indices, All Volatility Indices, All Boom and Crash and Stocks MINIMUM BALANCE : $20 Cent Account For Currency and Gold MINIMUM BALANCE: $80 Account F
                      Stargogs Price Action EA
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA ABOUT: This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL. Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize. MINIMUM BALANCE: The Minimum Balanc
                      Deriv Future Bot
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      专家
                      Introducing Deriv Future Bot: Your Ultimate Deriv Trading Companion Deriv Future Bot represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, designed to navigate the complex landscape of the Indices market with precision and efficiency. Leveraging advanced algorithms and sophisticated strategies, this cutting-edge trading robot offers unparalleled insights into the dynamic world of currency exchange. FEATURES At the core of Deriv Future Bot's strategy lie two key candlestick patterns, meticulou
                      The Opportunity System
                      Lorenzo Edward Beukes
                      指标
                      The Opportunity System: Forex Gold Indicator The Opportunity System is a powerful and intuitive Forex Gold Indicator designed to help traders identify prime entry and exit points for trading gold (XAU/USD). This advanced indicator combines the strengths of two of the most popular technical analysis tools – the Stochastic Oscillator and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) – to provide precise, real-time insights into market trends and potential reversals. Key Features: Stochastic Osc
                      筛选:
                      无评论
                      回复评论