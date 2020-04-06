GoldBreaker EA

Goldbreaker – advanced morning breakout system

Goldbreaker is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade the morning liquidity expansion on XAUUSD.

It automatically calculates a price range between your selected hours, draws it visually on the chart, and opens trades when price breaks above or below that range.

The EA includes multiple position sizing models, flexible TP/SL logic, trailing stop modes, trade frequency limits, range filtering, and detailed time controls—making it highly adaptable for different risk profiles and trading conditions.

Recommended:



Minimum Deposit $40

Trades XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 & GER40

Work on any timeframe

EA use GMT +3





Key features

Automated range-based breakout system

Calculates the high/low range using your defined time window Draws a clean rectangle showing the day’s breakout zone

Breaks out into buy or sell positions depending on price movement



One trade per breakout (optional limits)



Adjustable buffer points to avoid premature triggers



General settings



Timeframe for range calculation



Select the chart timeframe for daily range detection

Recommended: Use Period_M1 for live trading

In Strategy Tester, you may use other timeframes when M1 data is limited





Trading volume modes

Goldbreaker offers 4 position sizing systems:

1. Volume Fixed

Uses a fixed lot size for every trade.

2. Volume Managed

Uses “Fixed Lots” per each “Fixed Lots Per x Money” amount in your account.

3. Volume Percent

Risk is calculated so that the set percentage of account balance is lost if the initial Stop Loss is hit.

4. Volume Money

Lot size is based on the exact amount of money you want to risk if SL is hit.

Inputs included:

Trading Volume

Fixed Lots

Fixed Lots Per x Money

Risk Percentage of Balance

Risk Money

Order Buffer Points

Tp & Sl calculation modes

Choose how Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are calculated:

Mode off

No TP or SL is placed.

Mode Factor

TP/SL = Multiple of the range size.

Mode Percent

TP/SL = Percentage of the range high (buy) or low (sell).

Mode Points

TP/SL = Fixed point distance (1 point = smallest tick size).

Inputs:

Target mode & target value

Stop mode & stop value

Time settings

Define your daily trading structure:

Range start hour & minute

Range end hour & minute

Delete Orders Hour & Minute

Close Positions (true/false)

Close Positions Hour & Minute

This gives full control over daily sessions and order expiration.

Trailing stop & break-even settings

goldbreaker provides three trailing systems:

Tsl mode off

Trailing stop disabled.

Tsl mode percent

Trailing SL is a percentage of the entry price.

Tsl mode points

Trailing SL is a fixed point distance.

Break-even inputs:

BE Mode

BE Stop Trigger Value

BE Stop Buffer Value

Trailing stop inputs:

TSL Mode

TSL Trigger Value

TSL Value

TSL Step Value

Trading frequency settings

Limit trades per day:

Max Long Trades

Max Short Trades

Max Total Trades

Useful for preventing over-trading during volatile sessions.

Range filter settings

Control which ranges are tradable:

Min Range Points

Min Range Percent

Max Range Points

Max Range Percent

These filters help remove unsuitable breakout zones.

More settings

Additional customization:

Range Color

Order Comment

Magic Number

Chart Comment

Debug Mode

Backtesting

For best results in the Strategy Tester:

Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks
Use Period_M1 for range calculation when possible
Ensure sufficient historical M1 data