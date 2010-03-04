GoldBreaker EA
- Experts
- Lorenzo Edward Beukes
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 27 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
UNLOCK THE POWER OF PRECISION BREAKOUT TRADING
Transform your trading performance with GOLDBREAKER EA, a sophisticated algorithmic trading system engineered for the modern forex market. This isn't just another EA - it's your gateway to consistent, data-driven profits.
THE EA USES GMT +3
⚡ NO RISKY STRATEGIES
- No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage or any Risky Strategy that will blow your account.
- It's a One Shot EA With TP and SL.
- One of the Best Breakout Robots.
- With more than 5 Years of Backtest.
⚡ KEY FEATURES THAT SET US APART
🎯 INTELLIGENT BREAKOUT STRATEGY
- Advanced Range Detection: Automatically identifies high-probability breakout zones using mathematical precision
- Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Optimized for GOLD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, NASDAQ, US30 & GER30 - trade the markets that move
- Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all timeframes for maximum flexibility
🛡️ BULLETPROOF RISK MANAGEMENT
- 4 Volume Modes: Fixed lots, managed risk, percentage-based, or money-based position sizing
- Smart Stop Loss System: Percentage, points, or factor-based calculations
- Advanced Trailing Stops: Lock in profits with break-even and trailing stop functionality
- Daily Trade Limits: Built-in position limits prevent overexposure
🔧 PROFESSIONAL GRADE TECHNOLOGY
- Multi-Digit Broker Compatible: Works flawlessly with 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit brokers
- Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor performance, P&L, win rates, and statistics at a glance
- Customizable Time Sessions: Trade only during your preferred market hours
- Visual Range Display: Clear chart visualization of trading ranges and levels
📊 PERFORMANCE ADVANTAGES
✅ CONSISTENT PROFITABILITY
- Mathematical approach eliminates emotional trading decisions
- Built-in filters prevent trading in poor market conditions
- Real-time performance tracking with detailed statistics
✅ MAXIMUM FLEXIBILITY
- Fully customizable parameters for any trading style
- Works with any account size from $100 to $100,000+
- Compatible with major brokers worldwide
✅ SET & FORGET AUTOMATION
- Hands-free trading 24/5
- Automatic position management
- No manual intervention required
🎨 PREMIUM USER EXPERIENCE
SLEEK VISUAL INTERFACE
- Customizable dashboard with real-time metrics
- Professional chart styling with gold/magenta theme
- Clear range visualization and trade levels
- Clean, distraction-free trading environment
INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION
- Automatic daily reset functionality
- Smart order placement and management
- Position closure at predetermined times
- Built-in safety mechanisms
💎 WHAT MAKES GOLDBREAKER SPECIAL?
- PROVEN MATHEMATICS: Based on price action and mathematical calculations, not guesswork
- INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY: Professional-grade code with enterprise-level error handling
- COMPREHENSIVE FEATURES: Everything you need in one complete package
- ONGOING SUPPORT: Created by experienced developers with continuous updates
🚀 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?
GOLDBREAKER EA isn't just software - it's your competitive edge in the forex market. Whether you're a beginner seeking automation or a professional trader wanting to scale your operations, this EA delivers the performance and reliability you demand.
SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICING
Limited Time Offer - Don't Miss Out!
📞 GET STARTED TODAY
Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.