Enhance your trading versatility with the Make Your Own Index MT4 indicator, a customizable tool that lets you build personalized indices from any symbols, blending them into a single line with equal or weighted allocations for tracking sector performance, diversified portfolios, or strategy-specific baskets. Inspired by established indices like the S&P 500 (market-cap weighted since 1957) or equal-weighted alternatives popularized in the 2000s for balanced exposure, this indicator is favored by forex, crypto, and stock traders for creating tailored benchmarks. It excels in identifying trend crossovers via dual moving averages (default EMA 20/50), aiding in spotting bull/bear shifts, reducing bias from dominant assets, and enabling precise signals for entries/exits—improving risk diversification, strategy alignment, and profitability in volatile markets from intraday to long-term holding.

The Make Your Own Index MT4 plots a white line for the weighted index value, red for the faster MA (period 20), and green for the slower MA (period 50), visualizing crossovers for trend confirmation. Users select symbols (e.g., EURUSD, BTCUSD, XAUUSD) and assign weights (default 7% each for equal distribution), calculating a real-time composite price that's smoothed with EMAs that's non-repainting, efficient, and buffer-exposed (3 buffers: index price, MA1, MA2) for EA integration. Fully customizable via inputs for symbols, weights (total 100% for normalization), and MA periods/methods (default EMA), it's lightweight for multi-chart use, supporting forex majors/minors, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks.

Also available for MT5: Make Your Own Index MT5

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

Custom Index Creation: Build your own index from symbols merged into a single white line reflecting collective performance for personalized tracking.

Flexible Weighting Options: Assign equal weights (default 7% per symbol) or custom percentages (total 100%) to emphasize favored assets, avoiding biases in traditional indices.

Moving Average Crossovers: Dual EMAs (default periods 20 red / 50 green) on the index line for trend signals—uptrends on golden crosses, downtrends on death crosses.

Symbol Versatility: Supports forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and more—ideal for thematic baskets like "major currencies" or "tech equities."

Real-Time Composite Calculation: Weighted average of closing prices ensures accurate, dynamic index value without lag for live decision-making.

EA and Automation Ready: 3 buffers (index price, MA1, MA2) expose data for seamless integration into expert advisors or scripts for crossover-based bots.

User-Friendly Customization: Inputs for symbols, weights, MA periods/methods (SMA/EMA/LWMA/SMMA) make it simple to tailor for any strategy or market condition.

High Efficiency Design: Lightweight, non-repainting code optimized for MT4, perfect for multi-symbol monitoring without resource drain.

Trend Signal Visualization: Clear line colors and crossovers highlight buy/sell opportunities, reducing manual analysis in fast markets.

Broad Strategy Application: Enhances diversification, portfolio monitoring, and signal generation for scalping, swing, or long-term trades across global assets.

The Make Your Own Index MT4 indicator empowers traders to craft bespoke benchmarks, blending assets with precision weighting and MA insights for superior market navigation. Its popularity stems from enabling balanced exposure, crossover alerts for timely trades, and EA compatibility, delivering a strategic edge in customizing indices for diverse, evolving markets.

