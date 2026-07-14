Make Your Own Index

Make Your Own Index MT5 is a versatile trading indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, allowing traders to create customized indices from multiple symbols. This tool is ideal for forex, cryptocurrency, and stock traders looking to enhance their market analysis and trading strategies.

With the ability to blend up to 15 symbols into a single line, traders can track sector performance, build diversified portfolios, or create strategy-specific baskets. By leveraging moving averages and customizable weights, this indicator helps in reducing bias and improving signal accuracy, making it a favorite among traders who value precision in their decision-making processes.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Custom Index Creation: Build a personalized index using up to 15 symbols to reflect collective performance tailored to your trading strategy.
  • Flexible Weighting Options: Assign equal or custom weights to each symbol, allowing for balanced exposure and reducing reliance on dominant assets.
  • Moving Average Crossovers: Utilize dual moving averages to identify trend changes, offering clear buy/sell signals based on crossover events.
  • Real-Time Composite Calculation: Calculate a dynamic index value in real-time, ensuring traders have the most accurate data for decision-making.
  • Buffer Integration: Expose indicator values as accessible buffers for use in Expert Advisors, facilitating automated trading strategies.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Designed for speed and efficiency, fully compatible with MetaTrader's Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Receive instant alerts on signal events, ensuring that you never miss a critical trading opportunity.
  • Push Notifications: Get real-time notifications sent directly to your mobile app for on-the-go monitoring of market conditions.
  • Email Alerts: Stay informed with email notifications about signal events, making it easy to monitor trades even when away from the terminal.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, offering flexibility across various trading styles.

Make Your Own Index MT5 is your ultimate tool for creating customized trading indices that enhance your trading experience on MetaTrader 5.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Make Your Own Index MT5 trading indicator, custom index, forex trading, cryptocurrency analysis, stock market, moving averages, trading alerts, MetaTrader 5, automated trading, diversification strategy, market analysis, trading signals, real-time data, trend analysis, trading tools

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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