Make Your Own Index MT5 is a versatile trading indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, allowing traders to create customized indices from multiple symbols. This tool is ideal for forex, cryptocurrency, and stock traders looking to enhance their market analysis and trading strategies.

With the ability to blend up to 15 symbols into a single line, traders can track sector performance, build diversified portfolios, or create strategy-specific baskets. By leveraging moving averages and customizable weights, this indicator helps in reducing bias and improving signal accuracy, making it a favorite among traders who value precision in their decision-making processes.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Custom Index Creation: Build a personalized index using up to 15 symbols to reflect collective performance tailored to your trading strategy.

Flexible Weighting Options: Assign equal or custom weights to each symbol, allowing for balanced exposure and reducing reliance on dominant assets.

Moving Average Crossovers: Utilize dual moving averages to identify trend changes, offering clear buy/sell signals based on crossover events.

Real-Time Composite Calculation: Calculate a dynamic index value in real-time, ensuring traders have the most accurate data for decision-making.

Buffer Integration: Expose indicator values as accessible buffers for use in Expert Advisors, facilitating automated trading strategies.

Fast and Backtestable: Designed for speed and efficiency, fully compatible with MetaTrader's Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Receive instant alerts on signal events, ensuring that you never miss a critical trading opportunity.

Push Notifications: Get real-time notifications sent directly to your mobile app for on-the-go monitoring of market conditions.

Email Alerts: Stay informed with email notifications about signal events, making it easy to monitor trades even when away from the terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, offering flexibility across various trading styles.

Make Your Own Index MT5 is your ultimate tool for creating customized trading indices that enhance your trading experience on MetaTrader 5.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Make Your Own Index MT5 trading indicator, custom index, forex trading, cryptocurrency analysis, stock market, moving averages, trading alerts, MetaTrader 5, automated trading, diversification strategy, market analysis, trading signals, real-time data, trend analysis, trading tools