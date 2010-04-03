TokyoTika

Start trading USDJPY with a minimum $50 . Enabled for low leverage . Uses fixed lot - no martingale. 

Add TokyoTika to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly.

Please set your time zone and broker daylight savings in the TIME section for backtests only. 

TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1)

Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. TokyTika adapts to each trading session and day of the week with preconfigured indicator profiles.

Strategy

  • Asian session: range behavior and controlled entries.

  • London session: momentum and breakout setups.

  • New York session: trend-follow or mean-revert, selected by current volatility.

Signals

  • Automatic session detection: Asian, London, New York.

  • Day-of-week profiles with tuned settings for Relative Strength Index RSI, Average Directional Movement Index  ADX, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence MACD, Exponential Moving Average EMA, Average True Range ATR, and Bollinger Bands.

  • Dynamic Stop Loss / Take Profit sized by Average True Range ATR.

  • Optional trailing stop

  • Equity protection: pauses when conditions degrade.

  • Clean operation: uses its own logic and won’t interfere with other EAs.

Required setup

  • Symbol: USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Leverage: 1:10 or higher recommended

How to use

  1. Attach TokyoTika to a USDJPY H1 chart.

  2. Enable algorithmic trading.

  3. Optional: adjust risk and trailing preferences. Defaults are ready to run.


    Notes

    • Designed specifically for USDJPY and H1.

    • Timing and structure over frequency.


    Let TokyoTika trade the sessions with discipline.


