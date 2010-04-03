Start trading USDJPY with a minimum $50 . Enabled for low leverage . Uses fixed lot - no martingale.

Add TokyoTika to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly. Please set your time zone and broker daylight savings in the TIME section for backtests only.

TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1)

Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. TokyTika adapts to each trading session and day of the week with preconfigured indicator profiles.

Asian session: range behavior and controlled entries.

London session: momentum and breakout setups.

New York session: trend-follow or mean-revert, selected by current volatility.

Automatic session detection: Asian, London, New York.

Day-of-week profiles with tuned settings for Relative Strength Index RSI, Average Directional Movement Index ADX, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence MACD, Exponential Moving Average EMA, Average True Range ATR, and Bollinger Bands.

Dynamic Stop Loss / Take Profit sized by Average True Range ATR.

Optional trailing stop

Equity protection: pauses when conditions degrade.

Clean operation: uses its own logic and won’t interfere with other EAs.

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1

Leverage: 1:10 or higher recommended

Attach TokyoTika to a USDJPY H1 chart. Enable algorithmic trading. Optional: adjust risk and trailing preferences. Defaults are ready to run.

Designed specifically for USDJPY and H1.

Timing and structure over frequency.





StrategySignalsRequired setupHow to useNotes

Let TokyoTika trade the sessions with discipline.