Start trading USDJPY with a minimum $50 . Enabled for low leverage . Uses fixed lot - no martingale.
Add TokyoTika to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly.
Please set your time zone and broker daylight savings in the TIME section for backtests only.
Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. TokyTika adapts to each trading session and day of the week with preconfigured indicator profiles.Strategy
Asian session: range behavior and controlled entries.
London session: momentum and breakout setups.
New York session: trend-follow or mean-revert, selected by current volatility.
Automatic session detection: Asian, London, New York.
Day-of-week profiles with tuned settings for Relative Strength Index RSI, Average Directional Movement Index ADX, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence MACD, Exponential Moving Average EMA, Average True Range ATR, and Bollinger Bands.
Dynamic Stop Loss / Take Profit sized by Average True Range ATR.
Optional trailing stop
Equity protection: pauses when conditions degrade.
Clean operation: uses its own logic and won’t interfere with other EAs.
Symbol: USDJPY
Timeframe: H1
Leverage: 1:10 or higher recommended
Attach TokyoTika to a USDJPY H1 chart.
Enable algorithmic trading.
Optional: adjust risk and trailing preferences. Defaults are ready to run.
Designed specifically for USDJPY and H1.
Timing and structure over frequency.
Let TokyoTika trade the sessions with discipline.