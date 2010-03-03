Start trading with as little as $50 . Low Leverage . Fixed Lot .

TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1)

Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. The EA adapts to each trading session and day of week with preconfigured indicator profiles.

Asian session: range behavior and controlled entries.

London session: momentum and breakout setups.

New York session: trend-follow or mean-revert, selected by current volatility.

Automatic session detection: Asian, London, New York.

Day-of-week profiles with tuned settings for RSI, ADX, MACD, EMA, ATR, and Bollinger Bands.

Dynamic SL/TP sized by ATR.

Optional trailing stop

Equity protection: pauses when conditions degrade.

Clean operation: uses its own logic and won’t interfere with other EAs.

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1

Leverage: 1:10 or higher recommended

Attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. Enable algo trading. Optional: adjust risk and trailing preferences. Defaults are ready to run.

Designed specifically for USDJPY and H1.

Timing and structure over frequency.





