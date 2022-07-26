SK RandomWalk Monkey EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it...
The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.
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Easy to use and Simple
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Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade.
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) .
EA starts with a random.
if the monkey EA last trade is a winning trade it will order in the same direction until the EA trade loses and Get back to the random process.Setting
- ADX Trend : 15 weak trend ,20 trend,30 strong trend , 0 trade all trend
- Lotsize: Lotsize to trade
- Lots Martingale : mulitple factor if last trade loss how much time next lots size (1 not use martingale)
- Max lots: maximum amount of lots that can be taken
- Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips
- Takeprofit: Take-profit for orders in pips
- Magic Number: Magic number for the trades
Ready to use
I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.
Author
Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.
Excelente