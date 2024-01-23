Grid Engulfing MT5

4.8

Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns. 

Grid Trading:

  • A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level.
  • The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market.

Engulfing Patterns:

  • Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend.
  • A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bearish candle is followed by a larger bullish candle that completely engulfs the previous candle.
  • A bearish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bullish candle is followed by a larger bearish candle that completely engulfs the previous candle.

Grid Engulfing Strategy:

  • The Grid Engulfing strategy uses grid trading to capitalize on small price movements while also incorporating engulfing patterns to identify potential trend reversals or continuations.
  • The strategy may use engulfing patterns to trigger buy or sell orders within the grid, or to adjust the grid size or stop-loss levels (optional setting).

Benefits:

  • Potential for high profits in range-bound markets
  • Can be used in various market conditions
  • Allows for flexible grid size and stop-loss (optional settings)

Risks:

  • Can result in significant losses if the market breaks out of the grid range
  • Requires careful risk management and position sizing


Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: ALL PAIR CURRENCIES
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended)
  • Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !


setfiles allcurrencies (best pair : EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD) :

Reviews 10
Harrytrade1024
26
Harrytrade1024 2024.11.18 01:01 
 

Tested it...and it works like a bomb. Again another top product Yudi. I can recommend your EAs without a doubt. You are very talented my friend. Thanks for giving to the trading community. Be blessed

Nur Kiswanto
29
Nur Kiswanto 2024.08.21 17:27 
 

saya coba di akun demo,terlihat biru setiap hari, bila bagus ganti akun real semoga berhasil bisa beli yang berbayar terimakasih mas yudi sri warsito semoga semakin sukses

fritziboehm
114
fritziboehm 2024.08.08 11:12 
 

Sehr guter EA, würde mir stoploss wünschen!

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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
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5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Sumu Talal
58
Sumu Talal 2025.03.07 11:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2025.03.07 13:35
Thank you. Please try my paid product, Master gold demarker or Sangkakala Merbabu. Good luck Sir
aqwa
328
aqwa 2025.02.10 11:47 
 

Good!

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2025.02.10 11:48
Thank you, please try my paid product
Harrytrade1024
26
Harrytrade1024 2024.11.18 01:01 
 

Tested it...and it works like a bomb. Again another top product Yudi. I can recommend your EAs without a doubt. You are very talented my friend. Thanks for giving to the trading community. Be blessed

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.11.18 11:06
Thank you for great review. Please support me with buy my paid version. Master Nasdaq (low risk) and Master Gold Demarker (high risk) are good EA Sir.
Aionar
91
Aionar 2024.10.30 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.10.30 15:11
Gracias Señor
Nur Kiswanto
29
Nur Kiswanto 2024.08.21 17:27 
 

saya coba di akun demo,terlihat biru setiap hari, bila bagus ganti akun real semoga berhasil bisa beli yang berbayar terimakasih mas yudi sri warsito semoga semakin sukses

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.08.21 17:32
Terima kasih. Mantap mas. Kalau mau cari aman, Master Nasdaq saja, pakai stoploss.. long term aman.. Untuk yang tidak pakai stoploss itu untuk speculant, harus bisa nyetir EA ya.
fritziboehm
114
fritziboehm 2024.08.08 11:12 
 

Sehr guter EA, würde mir stoploss wünschen!

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.08.08 11:17
bitte versuchen Sie meinen anderen EA. Master Nasdaq. Großartiger EA, Stoploss und Takeprofit von ATR
Bonny Prasetyawardhana
270
Bonny Prasetyawardhana 2024.05.29 18:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.05.29 18:41
Terima kasih mas. Coba Master Nasdaq mas, EA oneshot mantap..
fbq6257686
99
fbq6257686 2024.05.16 10:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.05.16 10:33
You're welcome. Please try my other EA, Master Nasdaq. Great EA.
ansonwin
116
ansonwin 2024.01.24 07:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.06.01 11:05
Thank you. Please try Master Nasdaq (low risk) and GOLD MAHAMERU (high risk).
Gundolfer
551
Gundolfer 2024.01.23 19:25 
 

im test schon mal super

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.05.16 10:33
Thank You. Please try Master Nasdaq (low risk) and GOLD MAHAMERU (high risk).
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