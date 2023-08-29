HedgeRock MT5
- Experts
- Aldo Marco Ronchese
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 23 September 2023
- Activations: 10
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed.
2 Years no updates .
Trade any pair - Message me for the manual or download it here
**HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customization and precision.
**Key Features**
1. **Flexible Entry Strategies**
- Utilize grid trading, technical indicators, or a combination of both for trade entries.
- Designed for precision and adaptability to different market conditions.
- Optimized for speed allowing High Frequency Trading (HFT)
2. **Risk Management**
- Offers optional martingale strategies for progressive lot sizing.
- Includes features like averaging and pyramiding
- Built-in carry-loss functionality ensures trades are managed with a balanced risk approach.
3. **Trade Management Tools**
- FIFO-compliant mode for traders operating under specific regulatory conditions.
- Customizable autolot scaling allows control over position sizing.
- Settings for grid spacing, step adjustment, and stop-loss levels provide control over trade mechanics.
- Works across multiple currency pairs,
**How It Works**
HedgeRock MT5 evaluates market conditions using user-defined parameters to execute trades. Traders can enable a combination of features such as grid-based entries or indicator signals, allowing the EA to perform in trending or ranging markets. The optional martingale feature adjusts lot sizes for recovery strategies, while averaging and pyramiding tools help manage positions efficiently.
**Why Choose HedgeRock MT5?**
- Designed for flexibility, allowing customization to suit individual trading goals.
- Includes tools that cater to many trading methodologies.
- Built to operate across various financial instruments and market conditions.
**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading.
Supported Trading Pairs and Instruments:
Metals
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- XAGUSD (Silver)
- BTCUSD
- BITCOIN
- BTCEUR
- LTCUSD
- ETHUSD
- GBPUSD
- AUDUSD
- USDJPY
- NZDUSD
- USDCHF
- EURUSD
- US30
- SP500
- DAX30
- NASDAQ
- US100
(Works on all pairs and indices available on MT5 but must be configured accordingly.)
Trading Strategies and Features:
- Grid Trading
- Optional Martingale Strategy
- Averaging
- Pyramiding
- Carry-Loss Functionality
- FIFO Compliance
- Autolot Scaling
- Grid Spacing
- Step Adjustment
- Stop-Loss Levels
Technical Indicators Used:
- Average Directional Index (ADX)
- Fractals
- Moving Averages (MAs)
- Relative Strength Index (RSI)
- Volume
- Average True Range (ATR)
- Multi-Timeframe Indicators
This expert advisor is designed to work on all instruments in MT5, provided it is configured correctly. It is adaptable to various market conditions and offers customizable settings to optimize your trading strategy.
I've rented HedgeRock for 3 months to test it before I commit to an outright purchase. The EA is very sophisticated (which I like). Aldo is professional, extremely knowledgeable and helpful and has assisted me with the setup. It's early days but so far I'm very impressed with him and the EA. However, this EA is for experienced traders and not newbies as it's not a plug n play EA. You need to put in the time and effort to learn and understand how to use this valuable trading tool.