**HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customization and precision.





**Key Features**

1. **Flexible Entry Strategies**

- Utilize grid trading, technical indicators, or a combination of both for trade entries.

- Designed for precision and adaptability to different market conditions.

- Optimized for speed allowing High Frequency Trading (HFT)





2. **Risk Management**

- Offers optional martingale strategies for progressive lot sizing.

- Includes features like averaging and pyramiding

- Built-in carry-loss functionality ensures trades are managed with a balanced risk approach.





3. **Trade Management Tools**

- FIFO-compliant mode for traders operating under specific regulatory conditions.

- Customizable autolot scaling allows control over position sizing.

- Settings for grid spacing, step adjustment, and stop-loss levels provide control over trade mechanics.

- Works across multiple currency pairs,

**How It Works**

HedgeRock MT5 evaluates market conditions using user-defined parameters to execute trades. Traders can enable a combination of features such as grid-based entries or indicator signals, allowing the EA to perform in trending or ranging markets. The optional martingale feature adjusts lot sizes for recovery strategies, while averaging and pyramiding tools help manage positions efficiently.





**Why Choose HedgeRock MT5?**

- Designed for flexibility, allowing customization to suit individual trading goals.

- Includes tools that cater to many trading methodologies.

- Built to operate across various financial instruments and market conditions.





**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading.





Supported Trading Pairs and Instruments:

Metals

XAUUSD (Gold)

XAGUSD (Silver)

Crypto

BTCUSD

BITCOIN

BTCEUR

LTCUSD

ETHUSD

Forex

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

USDJPY

NZDUSD

USDCHF

EURUSD

Index

US30

SP500

DAX30

NASDAQ

US100

(Works on all pairs and indices available on MT5 but must be configured accordingly.)





Trading Strategies and Features:

Grid Trading

Optional Martingale Strategy

Averaging

Pyramiding

Carry-Loss Functionality

FIFO Compliance

Autolot Scaling

Grid Spacing

Step Adjustment

Stop-Loss Levels

Technical Indicators Used:

Average Directional Index (ADX)

Fractals

Moving Averages (MAs)

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Volume

Average True Range (ATR)

Multi-Timeframe Indicators

This expert advisor is designed to work on all instruments in MT5, provided it is configured correctly. It is adaptable to various market conditions and offers customizable settings to optimize your trading strategy.











