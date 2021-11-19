Balance Equity Graph

5

Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph.

This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code

Equity Monitor 

1. Monitoring balance

2. equity

3. margin

4. profitability

5. drawdown 

Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin)         Remake by transcendreamer




Reviews 1
Ghadaffi Khalid
699
Ghadaffi Khalid 2022.06.03 13:09 
 

Nice

Reply to review