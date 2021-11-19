Balance Equity Graph
- Indicators
- Aldo Marco Ronchese
- Version: 1.0
Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph.
This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code
Equity Monitor
1. Monitoring balance
2. equity
3. margin
4. profitability
5. drawdown
Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin) Remake by transcendreamer
Nice