GoldHFT MT5
- Experts
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Aldo Marco RoncheseI love trading XAUUSD
Power up with Proven EAs you can trust .
Always set drawdown limits within the Money management sections in all my EAs to protect your capital.
Optimize for current market conditions and make the profit you deserve while keeping the risk low.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 February 2024
- Activations: 10
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of .
MT4 version can be found here
Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market
EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility, even if you're a beginner.
Here's what makes EA Gold HFT so special:
- 4-Neuron Neural Network: The AI engine can learn from years, months, or even days of data to find the best trading patterns for any time period.
- Backtest Record: From November 20th to December 13th, 2023, EA Gold HFT backtest made $1,000 into $8,000 trading gold
- Constantly Learning: With regular training , EA Gold HFT can always stay up-to-date with the latest market trends, so you can be sure you're always getting the best possible results.
- Configurable: Days to trade and times of the day to trade. Profit targets in percent and account currency
Don't wait any longer, start HFT trading on gold with EA Gold HFT today!
Important! - Check the comments section for setup guidelines
**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits.
I lost half of my account but it was my fault. I hadn't made the correct settings. The bot is now doing a very good job and I think I will recover it very soon!! 5 stars from me for the bot, the immediate service from the seller and the communication!!!