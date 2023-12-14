GoldHFT MT5

3.8

High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of .

MT4 version can be found here

Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market

EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility, even if you're a beginner.

Here's what makes EA Gold HFT so special:

  • 4-Neuron Neural Network: The AI engine can learn from years, months, or even days of data to find the best trading patterns for any time period.
  • Backtest Record: From November 20th to December 13th, 2023, EA Gold HFT backtest made $1,000 into $8,000 trading gold 
  • Constantly Learning: With regular training , EA Gold HFT can always stay up-to-date with the latest market trends, so you can be sure you're always getting the best possible results.
  • Configurable: Days to trade and times of the day to trade. Profit targets in percent and account currency

Don't wait any longer, start HFT trading on gold with EA Gold HFT today! 

Important! - Check the comments section for setup guidelines

**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits. 




Reviews 5
261077Vagg_
23
261077Vagg_ 2025.07.18 12:30 
 

I lost half of my account but it was my fault. I hadn't made the correct settings. The bot is now doing a very good job and I think I will recover it very soon!! 5 stars from me for the bot, the immediate service from the seller and the communication!!!

John Woodward Jr
392
John Woodward Jr 2025.03.24 15:43 
 

Just started testing this EA on a Fusion Markets Demo. After 1st day, using very low risk settings, profit was 1% with minimal DD. This EA may be a hidden gem. Support is excellant. Will test for a few more days before switching to live account

Axhmd Almxhmwdy
316
Axhmd Almxhmwdy 2025.02.24 23:58 
 

The saying says: Find the diamond in the ruff. This EA is by far the most wanted and definitely the best EA ever made. I've tried lots and lots of EAs. many = account blow up. Higher price doesnt mean its a good ea. And this is where this EA and all Aldos EAs are ... accordingly priced and will profit from day 1. Be careful though as Aldo has stated each EA you download has to be optimized for your broker due to different pricing. Support is by far the best. Aldo will respond quickly and will take time to explain to you what you did wrong and help you all the way. If theres 10 stars then i would give it... excellent work Aldo.

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Aldo Marco Ronchese
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GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  MT4 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session intelligence – Adapts logic to Asian, London, and New York sessions. Low-risk
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Daxfinance
81
Daxfinance 2026.03.20 19:31 
 

I'm sorry, but this isn't for you. The world won't end. Don't take it personally.

261077Vagg_
23
261077Vagg_ 2025.07.18 12:30 
 

I lost half of my account but it was my fault. I hadn't made the correct settings. The bot is now doing a very good job and I think I will recover it very soon!! 5 stars from me for the bot, the immediate service from the seller and the communication!!!

Meas Rithy
89
Meas Rithy 2025.05.07 04:40 
 

This EA When hit sl and after recover sl positon to0 big lot size hight risk 0.28 , 0.30 , 0.50 direction buy only

John Woodward Jr
392
John Woodward Jr 2025.03.24 15:43 
 

Just started testing this EA on a Fusion Markets Demo. After 1st day, using very low risk settings, profit was 1% with minimal DD. This EA may be a hidden gem. Support is excellant. Will test for a few more days before switching to live account

Axhmd Almxhmwdy
316
Axhmd Almxhmwdy 2025.02.24 23:58 
 

The saying says: Find the diamond in the ruff. This EA is by far the most wanted and definitely the best EA ever made. I've tried lots and lots of EAs. many = account blow up. Higher price doesnt mean its a good ea. And this is where this EA and all Aldos EAs are ... accordingly priced and will profit from day 1. Be careful though as Aldo has stated each EA you download has to be optimized for your broker due to different pricing. Support is by far the best. Aldo will respond quickly and will take time to explain to you what you did wrong and help you all the way. If theres 10 stars then i would give it... excellent work Aldo.

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