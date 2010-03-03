TokyoTika

Add to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly on your vps and local machine.

Please set time zone and broker daylight savings in TIME section for backtest only. 

TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1)

Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. The EA adapts to each trading session and day of week with preconfigured indicator profiles.

Strategy

  • Asian session: range behavior and controlled entries.

  • London session: momentum and breakout setups.

  • New York session: trend-follow or mean-revert, selected by current volatility.

Signals

  • Automatic session detection: Asian, London, New York.

  • Day-of-week profiles with tuned settings for RSI, ADX, MACD, EMA, ATR, and Bollinger Bands.

  • Dynamic SL/TP sized by ATR.

  • Optional trailing stop

  • Equity protection: pauses when conditions degrade.

  • Clean operation: uses its own logic and won’t interfere with other EAs.

Required setup

  • Symbol: USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Leverage: 1:10 or higher recommended

How to use

  1. Attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart.

  2. Enable algo trading.

  3. Optional: adjust risk and trailing preferences. Defaults are ready to run.


    Notes

    • Designed specifically for USDJPY and H1.

    • Timing and structure over frequency.


    Let TokyoTika trade the sessions with discipline.



