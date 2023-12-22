CryptoHFT

5

Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTCUSD ETHUSD (any pair including US100 and US30  )

CryptoHFT AI is not just another Expert Advisor. It's your gateway to a new era of intelligent, adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. Powered by a 5-neuron AI engine, CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days, weeks, months, or even years - to discover the optimal settings for any crypto pair

MT4 version can be found here

Unleash the AI Advantage:

  • 5-Neuron AI Engine: This is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Each neuron specializes in a specific trading aspect, with the 5th neuron dedicated to mastering the ever-changing spread landscape. It learns to adapt its settings (ranging from 1 to 100) to capitalize on even the most challenging spreads. Setting 1 shines in tight spreads around 100, while setting 50 conquers volatile spreads near 2,500. Find the perfect fit for your chosen pair and unleash the power of AI-driven optimization.
  • Adaptability at its Core: Market dynamics shift, and so should your strategy. CryptoHFT doesn't rest on its laurels. It can continuously analyzes market data, refines its understanding, and through strategy tester it adjusts its neuron settings to stay ahead of the curve.  Let AI handle the heavy lifting while you reap the rewards.
  • Speed for High-Frequency Domination: Every millisecond counts in the high-frequency arena. CryptoHFT's AI engine processes data and executes trades at lightning speed, ensuring you capitalize on fleeting opportunities before they vanish. React faster, trade smarter, and leave the competition in the dust.

Start with the Best, Then Optimize the Rest:

CryptoHFT takes the guesswork out of finding the ideal spread settings. Begin by using the default neuron values and let the AI find the single best 5th neuron setting for your chosen pair. Take the best performance even if its a loss , that's your starting point. Then, delve deeper and fine-tune the remaining neurons to unlock your pair's full potential.

Unleash the Power of CryptoHFT Today:

Don't settle for outdated, static trading strategies. Embrace the future of AI-powered crypto trading with CryptoHFT. Experience the thrill of intelligent adaptation, lightning-fast execution, and the confidence that comes from knowing your AI partner is always learning, always optimizing, and always striving for the best possible outcome.

Get CryptoHFT now and let AI be your ultimate crypto trading weapon.

Remember, CryptoHFT is more than just an EA; it's a gateway to a new era of intelligent, adaptive crypto trading. Join the revolution today!


Set buy and sell orders both to 1 or 2 for best results in high spreads . neurons must be optimized 

Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 )


Reviews 1
chpol8 POL
2800
chpol8 POL 2025.01.31 14:13 
 

EA is too fast and can lead to big profits. The support from the creator is amazing, the best I've ever experienced from an EA supporter, and I've tried too many. I highly recommend it because it is too fast, too powerful, allows the trader for his own settings and the support is great.

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chpol8 POL
2800
chpol8 POL 2025.01.31 14:13 
 

EA is too fast and can lead to big profits. The support from the creator is amazing, the best I've ever experienced from an EA supporter, and I've tried too many. I highly recommend it because it is too fast, too powerful, allows the trader for his own settings and the support is great.

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