Cm Ultimate Ma Mtf MT5

4

Experience enhanced trading precision with the CM Ultimate MA MTF MT5, a sophisticated moving average indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This indicator is perfect for traders seeking to incorporate multi-timeframe analysis into their strategies, providing valuable insights into market trends and price movements.

The CM Ultimate MA MTF MT5 offers a competitive edge by allowing users to visualize key market signals through customizable moving averages. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this tool enhances your decision-making process, helping you identify potential entry and exit points with confidence.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility in analysis.
  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, enabling Expert Advisors to utilize the signals for automated trading.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick execution and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss critical trade setups.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing for on-the-go trading management.
  • Email Alerts: Offers email notifications for signal events, enabling remote monitoring when away from your trading terminal.
  • Arrow Signals: Displays clear arrow signals on the chart for easy identification of BUY and SELL conditions.
  • Customizable Alerts: Allows users to set alerts for specific moving average color changes and cross events tailored to their trading strategy.
  • Visual Output: Features color-coded bars and candlesticks that enhance the visualization of moving average interactions.
  • Session Filters: Provides customizable input parameters to filter trading sessions for optimized performance.

CM Ultimate MA MTF MT5 is an essential tool for traders using MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your trading strategy with its advanced features and flexibility.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags CM Ultimate MA MTF MT5, trading indicator, MetaTrader 5, moving averages, technical analysis, forex trading, trading strategy, price action, market trends, trading signals, scalping, swing trading, forex indicators, chart analysis, automated trading, trading alerts

Reviews 1
icaro01
20
icaro01 2025.12.23 20:55 
 

Meu indicador parou de funcionar. O que devo fazer?

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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icaro01 2025.12.23 20:55 
 

Meu indicador parou de funcionar. O que devo fazer?

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