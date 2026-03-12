Cm Ultimate Ma Mtf Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The CM Ultimate MA MTF is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that utilizes various moving averages to help traders identify market trends and potential entry points. By analyzing price movements across different timeframes, it aids in making informed trading decisions. This indicator addresses the challenge of determining optimal trade entries and exits based on moving average signals.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking for a reliable trend-following tool that integrates multiple timeframes.

Main Benefit: Gain a comprehensive view of market trends, enhancing your ability to make timely and profitable trading decisions.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Indicator Settings

This section covers the settings that control the behavior and appearance of the moving averages used in the CM Ultimate MA MTF indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Moving Average Length - LookBack Period int 20 Defines the number of periods for the moving average calculation, affecting trend sensitivity. A longer period smooths out price fluctuations. 30 - Use this for a smoother trend line in volatile markets. Tilson T3 Factor - *.10 - so 7 = .7 etc.", minval=0) int 7 Adjusts the sensitivity of the Tilson T3 moving average. Higher values create a smoother line, reducing noise. 5 - A lower factor for more responsive signals in fast-moving markets. Atype ENUM SMA See options explained below. SMA - Use this for a basic moving average calculation. Show Price Crossing 1st Mov Avg - Highlight Bar? bool false Enables visual highlighting of bars where price crosses the first moving average, aiding in signal identification. true - Activate for clearer entry and exit signals. Change Color Based On Direction? bool true Allows the moving average color to change based on the trend direction, making it easier to visualize market conditions. false - Keep the color static for consistency. Color Smoothing - Setting 1 = No Smoothing int 2 Controls the degree of smoothing applied to the color transitions of the moving average, helping to reduce visual clutter. 3 - Use higher values for a more blended appearance. Optional 2nd Moving Average bool false Enables the use of a second moving average for additional trend analysis, providing more data points for decision-making. true - Activate for enhanced trend confirmation. Show Price Crossing 2nd Mov Avg? bool false Highlights bars where price crosses the second moving average, adding another layer of signal confirmation. true - Use this to enhance trading signals. Moving Average Length - Optional 2nd MA int 50 Specifies the period for the second moving average, allowing traders to customize their analysis further. 100 - Ideal for long-term trend analysis. Tilson T3 Factor - *.10 - so 7 = .7 etc.", minval=0) int 7 Adjusts the sensitivity of the second moving average's Tilson T3 calculation, similar to the first. 5 - Use this for a more responsive second moving average. moving average type ENUM SMA See options explained below. EMA - Use for a more responsive average in trending markets. Change Color Based On Direction 2nd MA? bool true Enables color changes for the second moving average based on its direction, enhancing visual analysis. false - Keep it consistent for clarity. ***You Can Turn On The Show Dots Parameter Below Without Plotting 2nd MA to See Crosses*** string — A note indicating that the dot feature can be activated without displaying the second moving average. — ***If Using Cross Feature W/O Plotting 2ndMA - Make Sure 2ndMA Parameters are Set Correctly*** string — A cautionary note for users to ensure correct settings for the second moving average when using cross features. — Show Dots on Cross of Both MA's bool false Displays dots on the chart at the points where both moving averages cross, providing clear visual signals. true - Use this to enhance visibility of cross signals.

Atype — Options Explained

This setting allows traders to choose the type of moving average to be used in the indicator. Different types can provide varying levels of responsiveness and smoothing.

SMA: The Simple Moving Average is the most basic form, averaging closing prices over a specified period. It is useful for identifying overall trends but can lag in fast-moving markets.

EMA: The Exponential Moving Average gives more weight to recent prices, making it more responsive to price changes. This is ideal for traders looking for quicker signals.

WMA: The Weighted Moving Average assigns different weights to prices, allowing for a more nuanced analysis. It is beneficial for traders who want to emphasize recent price movements.

HullMa: The Hull Moving Average aims to reduce lag while maintaining smoothness. It is suitable for traders who want to identify trends quickly without excessive noise.

VWMA: The Volume Weighted Moving Average incorporates volume into the average, providing a deeper insight into price movements. It is useful for traders focused on volume analysis.

RMA: The Running Moving Average is a variation that adjusts as new data comes in. It is ideal for traders who want to maintain a dynamic average.

TEMA: The Triple Exponential Moving Average combines multiple EMAs for increased accuracy. It is best for traders seeking a highly responsive indicator.

Tilson_T3: The Tilson T3 Moving Average is designed to smooth price data while minimizing lag. It is excellent for traders who prioritize trend clarity.

Alert Settings

This section outlines the settings that control alert notifications related to moving average changes and crossings.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Enable Frist Ma Color change bool true Activates alerts when the first moving average changes color, indicating a potential trend shift. false - Disable if you

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The CM Ultimate MA MTF indicator calculates multiple moving averages across different timeframes, helping traders identify potential trend directions and reversals. It uses various moving average types, including SMA and EMA, to provide a comprehensive view of market conditions.

This indicator monitors price movements relative to the moving averages, allowing traders to see when the price crosses these averages, which can signal potential entry or exit points in the market.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A BUY signal occurs when the price crosses above the primary moving average, indicating upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A SELL signal is generated when the price crosses below the primary moving average, suggesting downward momentum.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see color changes in the moving averages, along with alerts if enabled, confirming the signals visually.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to look for confirmation from higher timeframes and consider placing stop-loss orders just below recent swing lows for BUY signals.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Select Timeframe Choose the appropriate timeframe for your trading strategy to analyze the market effectively.

Step 2: Set Moving Average Length Adjust the moving average length according to your trading style and market conditions.

Step 3: Choose Moving Average Type Select the type of moving average that best suits your analysis (e.g., SMA, EMA).

Step 4: Enable Alerts Configure alert settings to receive notifications for significant market movements.

Step 5: Monitor Signals Watch for BUY and SELL signals based on price crossing the moving averages.

Step 6: Confirm with Higher Timeframes Always confirm signals with higher timeframe analysis to increase reliability.

Step 7: Execute Trades Enter trades based on confirmed signals while managing risk appropriately.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the CM Ultimate MA MTF effectively can enhance your trading strategy.

Feature Description Moving Average Length Adjust the length to fit your trading style; shorter lengths react faster to price changes. Moving Average Type Select the type of moving average that aligns with your market analysis approach. Alerts Configuration Set alerts to stay informed about key market movements without constant monitoring. Color Change Settings Enable color changes for better visual identification of trend direction. Use of Second Moving Average Consider using a second moving average for additional confirmation of signals.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Install the Indicator: Download and install CM Ultimate MA MTF from the marketplace. Attach to Chart: Add the indicator to your desired trading chart. Select Timeframe: Choose the timeframe that aligns with your trading strategy. Configure Settings: Adjust the moving average length and type as needed. Enable Alerts: Set up alerts for key signal notifications. Monitor Signals: Keep an eye on the moving averages for potential BUY and SELL signals. Confirm with Higher Timeframes: Always validate signals with higher timeframe analysis. Execute Trades: Enter trades based on confirmed signals and manage your risk.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50