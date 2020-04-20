Bulls MACD MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 20 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is a visual combination of 2 classical indicators: Bulls and MACD.
The main idea behind the MACD is that it subtracts the longer-term moving average from the shorter-term moving average. This way it turns a trend-following indicator into the momentum one and combines the features of both.
Usage of this indicator could be the same as both classical indicators separately or combined.
Input parameters:
- BullsPeriod = 9;
- maMethod = MODE_SMA; ENUM_MA_METHOD
- maPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
- SignalPeriod = 5.