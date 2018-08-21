Bloc Divergence

The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence. If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars.

The indicator shows the divergence value. If the indicator is higher zero, the block is not formed and the bars are skipped. If the indicator is higher zero, the opposite conditions are formed - convergences. (To form a block by the convergence condition, see here)
To determine the direction and strength of the price in the block, see here, the line of extreme bars inside the block, see here.

The indicator has no settings.


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