GraphMACD
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
The indicator is a modified version of the MACD indicator. It is provided with additional options for setting the types of moving averages used in the calculation of the MACD indicator, similarly with a signaling moving average. New settings are available for using different MA calculation methods.
The product was developed to fully reveal and enhance the information provided by the signals generated by the MACD indicator.
Definition of global variables:
- FastPeriod - fast MA period
- SlowPeriod - slow MA period
- SignalPeriod - signal MA period
- FastMethod - fast MA method
- FastAppliedTo - fast MA price type
- SlowMethod - slow MA method
- SlowAppliedTo - slow MA price type
- SignalMethod - signal MA method
- SignalShift - signal MA shift
- Levels