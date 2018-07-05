GraphMACD

The indicator is a modified version of the MACD indicator. It is provided with additional options for setting the types of moving averages used in the calculation of the MACD indicator, similarly with a signaling moving average. New settings are available for using different MA calculation methods.

The product was developed to fully reveal and enhance the information provided by the signals generated by the MACD indicator.

Definition of global variables:

  • FastPeriod - fast MA period
  • SlowPeriod - slow MA period
  • SignalPeriod - signal MA period
  • FastMethod - fast MA method
  • FastAppliedTo - fast MA price type
  • SlowMethod - slow MA method
  • SlowAppliedTo - slow MA price type
  • SignalMethod - signal MA method
  • SignalShift - signal MA shift
  • Levels
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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