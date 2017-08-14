SimpleStop is a utility for professional traders:

full support for the strategy tester for manual trading (Backtest) - placing, dragging, deleting orders (also available in the demo version);

placing orders in one click at the price with no limits on the maximum allowed offset level, as well as in a closed market. The EA places an appropriate order at the appropriate time - stop, limit or opening a position by market within the maximum slippage;

automatic Money Management;

automatic placement of StopLoss and TakeProfit;

management of the Breakeven level;

automatic Trailing stop.

Placing orders:

press the Buy stop/limit button for a buy order or the Sell stop/limit button for a sell order. Hover the mouse cursor over the desired place on the chart and click the left mouse button. The EA will place the most appropriate order type: market buy-stop or limit order. If it is impossible to place an order (price is too close to the market price, market is closed, etc.), the EA creates a "virtual" pending order, which is placed on the market when a suitable case arises (price leaves the range, market opens, etc.). graphical objects are displayed for the virtual pending orders - horizontal lines.

Moving the StopLoss and TakeProfit levels

move SL to the required distance, TP is calculated automatically according to the TP / SL ratio parameter. If Ratio=150, SL=200, then TP will be placed at 300 (=200 * 150%). The number of lots is recalculated to meet the MM conditions.

parameter. If Ratio=150, SL=200, then TP will be placed at 300 (=200 * 150%). The number of lots is recalculated to meet the MM conditions. move TP to the required distance, SL is not recalculated.

Managing breakeven and trailing stop

Price must reach a certain level (the Breakeven / SL ratio parameter), then SL is automatically moved to breakeven (the Breakeven SL parameter).

If the Trailing button is pressed, the SL level will follow the price.





Input parameters

Money Management:

Use fixed lots - fixed lot size (true) or a percentage of the deposit (false)

- fixed lot size (true) or a percentage of the deposit (false) Trade lots - volume for trading a fixed lot

- volume for trading a fixed lot 1 Trade loss, % of Balance - size of the allowed loss in one trade as a percentage of the deposit

- size of the allowed loss in one trade as a percentage of the deposit Gross loss, % of Balance - maximum allowed loss of all orders placed simultaneously as a percentage of the deposit

- maximum allowed loss of all orders placed simultaneously as a percentage of the deposit Max. margin, % Balance - maximum total margin of all orders placed simultaneously as a percentage of the deposit

Ratios:

Initial SL type - the StopLoss level when placing an order:

- the StopLoss level when placing an order: Fixed offset in points - fixed StopLoss offset in the price points

- fixed StopLoss offset in the price points

ATR(24) - StopLoss based on the value of Average True Range (24)

- StopLoss based on the value of Average True Range (24)

Min / max of price channel - StopLoss at the level of the price channel, if placing at the channel price is not possible - fixed offset in points

- StopLoss at the level of the price channel, if placing at the channel price is not possible - fixed offset in points Initial SL, points - the number of price points for the StopLoss offset if the Fixed offset in points option is used

- the number of price points for the StopLoss offset if the option is used TP / SL ratio, % - the TakeProfit level as a percentage of StopLoss

- the TakeProfit level as a percentage of StopLoss Breakeven / SL ratio, % - price level as a percentage of StopLoss, at which StopLoss is moved to breakeven

- price level as a percentage of StopLoss, at which StopLoss is moved to breakeven Breakeven SL, % - price level as a percentage of StopLoss, where the StopLoss is moved once the Breakeven level is reached

Slippage - used for opening deals by market:

Max. slippage same dir. - maximum slippage in the price points in the order execution direction

- maximum slippage in the price points in the order execution direction Max. slippage opposite dir. - maximum slippage in the price points in the opposite direction

Deleting orders:

Remove order on - delete the pending order if the following condition is met:

- delete the pending order if the following condition is met: Do not remove orders - never delete orders

- never delete orders

SL break - delete the order if the price exceeded the StopLoss

- delete the order if the price exceeded the StopLoss

SL and TP break - delete the order if the price exceeded the StopLoss or TakeProfit

Notifications:

Notification - type of notifications:

- type of notifications: None - do not send notifications

- do not send notifications

Alert - alert in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

- alert in the MetaTrader 4 terminal

Print - output text in the terminal window

- output text in the terminal window

Push notification - push notification to mobile device

Colors: