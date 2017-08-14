SimpleStop

SimpleStop is a utility for professional traders:

  • full support for the strategy tester for manual trading (Backtest) - placing, dragging, deleting orders (also available in the demo version);
  • placing orders in one click at the price with no limits on the maximum allowed offset level, as well as in a closed market. The EA places an appropriate order at the appropriate time - stop, limit or opening a position by market within the maximum slippage;
  • automatic Money Management;
  • automatic placement of StopLoss and TakeProfit;
  • management of the Breakeven level;
  • automatic Trailing stop.

Placing orders:

  1. press the Buy stop/limit button for a buy order or the Sell stop/limit button for a sell order.
  2. Hover the mouse cursor over the desired place on the chart and click the left mouse button. The EA will place the most appropriate order type: market buy-stop or limit order. If it is impossible to place an order (price is too close to the market price, market is closed, etc.), the EA creates a "virtual" pending order, which is placed on the market when a suitable case arises (price leaves the range, market opens, etc.).
  3. graphical objects are displayed for the virtual pending orders - horizontal lines.

Moving the StopLoss and TakeProfit levels

  • move SL to the required distance, TP is calculated automatically according to the TP / SL ratio parameter. If Ratio=150, SL=200, then TP will be placed at 300 (=200 * 150%). The number of lots is recalculated to meet the MM conditions.
  • move TP to the required distance, SL is not recalculated.

Managing breakeven and trailing stop

Price must reach a certain level (the Breakeven / SL ratio parameter), then SL is automatically moved to breakeven (the Breakeven SL parameter).

If the Trailing button is pressed, the SL level will follow the price.


Input parameters

Money Management:

  • Use fixed lots - fixed lot size (true) or a percentage of the deposit (false)
  • Trade lots - volume for trading a fixed lot
  • 1 Trade loss, % of Balance - size of the allowed loss in one trade as a percentage of the deposit
  • Gross loss, % of Balance - maximum allowed loss of all orders placed simultaneously as a percentage of the deposit
  • Max. margin, % Balance - maximum total margin of all orders placed simultaneously as a percentage of the deposit

Ratios:

  • Initial SL type - the StopLoss level when placing an order:
    • Fixed offset in points - fixed StopLoss offset in the price points
    • ATR(24) - StopLoss based on the value of Average True Range (24)
    • Min / max of price channel - StopLoss at the level of the price channel, if placing at the channel price is not possible - fixed offset in points
  • Initial SL, points - the number of price points for the StopLoss offset if the Fixed offset in points option is used
  • TP / SL ratio, % - the TakeProfit level as a percentage of StopLoss
  • Breakeven / SL ratio, % - price level as a percentage of StopLoss, at which StopLoss is moved to breakeven
  • Breakeven SL, % - price level as a percentage of StopLoss, where the StopLoss is moved once the Breakeven level is reached

Slippage - used for opening deals by market:

  • Max. slippage same dir. - maximum slippage in the price points in the order execution direction
  • Max. slippage opposite dir. - maximum slippage in the price points in the opposite direction

Deleting orders:

  • Remove order on - delete the pending order if the following condition is met:
    • Do not remove orders - never delete orders
    • SL break - delete the order if the price exceeded the StopLoss
    • SL and TP break - delete the order if the price exceeded the StopLoss or TakeProfit

Notifications:

  • Notification - type of notifications:
    • None - do not send notifications
    • Alert - alert in the MetaTrader 4 terminal
    • Print - output text in the terminal window
    • Push notification - push notification to mobile device

Colors:

  • Text color - color of the main text
  • Order label color - color of the pending order labels
  • Open line color - color of the Open price level of the pending order
  • SL line color - color of the StopLoss level of the pending order
  • TP line color - color of the TakeProfit level of the pending order

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