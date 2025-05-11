XAU Breakout Scalper MT5

5

Introducing XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 -  Dual Strategy Gold Trading EA

Take Control of Your Gold Trading with XAU Breakout Scalper MT5. A professional, dual-strategy EA designed for traders who demand transparency and full control over their automated systems.

➤ [Download SETFILE(.set)]

XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set | Period: 2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | Initial Balance: $50,000 | Final Balance: ≈ 158 000 $ | Risk/Trade: 0.5% | PF: 1.88 | Sharpe: 8.37 | Max DD: 13.10% | Win Rate: 63–64% | Trades: 874

Your professional breakout EA built for control, transparency, and professional optimisation.

Who it’s for: Traders who want full control over entries, risk, and sessionsn plus a clear process to optimise the EA to their broker and goals.

Why traders choose this EA

You control everything. Every important variable is exposed so you can tailor behaviour to your market, account, and risk.

Robust logic only (no grid or martingale):

  • Powerful breakout engine:  Two strategies into one ZigZag Breakout Specialist built into a SuperTrend Precision Scalper model.
  • Clean risk managementComplete risk control: Fixed lot / % balance / monetary risk, ATR trailing, Dynamic drawdown modes, session control, on‑chart dashboard.
  • Smart trade/filtersAdvanced filter suite: ADX, VWAP, triple MA cascade, HTF confirmation, pre‑trigger validation.


Versatility: While designed for Gold, the EA's robust logic and extensive customisation mean it can be adapted to other volatile instruments like indices (US500, NAS100) or major currency pairs.

Process over promises: We teach you how to engineer your edge with MT5’s tester with a step-by-step blueprint to achieve results that fit your broker and instruments, not just drop a file and hope. Built for optimisation.

How to test it and find the settings that work for you:

Did you know that there is a way you can back-test scenarios in bulk?


Instead of changing one variable, press run, analyse the results, then change the variable again, rerun, and repeat the process

until you find the settings you like. MT5 has a built-in solution for that in the strategy tester:


Unlock the Full Potential of Your EA: The Official Optimization Blueprint

To empower you on your trading journey, I've created the official optimization blueprint for the XAU Breakout Scalper MT5. This exclusive 5-part series is designed to guide you through every step of the optimization process, from initial setup to advanced fine-tuning. By following this blueprint, you'll gain the knowledge and confidence to customize the EA to your precise trading style and risk tolerance.

I invite you to explore this comprehensive guide and master the art of optimization.

Our self-optimisation model has proven to be the best-in-class approach:

You control everything: This EA exposes the strategy’s variables (what, when, and how much), so you can adapt it to your risk, broker conditions, and instruments instead of guessing why a black‑box EA fired a trade. This transparency lets you optimise intelligently and repeat results.

There’s no universal “set file.: Brokers differ in spreads, commissions, swaps, execution latency, and even historical tick data. MT5’s tester itself allows configuring commissions and margin rules to mirror broker conditions — precisely because these vary and matter. Optimising yourself aligns the EA to your reality.

Better risk-adjusted outcomes: Optimisation criteria in MT5 go beyond profit (e.g., Recovery Factor, Sharpe) and even allow Custom max (via OnTester) if the EA exposes it — so you can optimise for what you truly care about.

    Disclaimer: Past performance of XAU Breakout Scalper MT5, or any trading system, is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. The Expert Advisor's performance depends on the user's settings, broker conditions, market volatility, and other factors beyond the developer's control. All trading decisions are your own responsibility. The purchase and use of this Expert Advisor imply that you understand and accept these risks.

    Reviews 3
    Nikola Kumburovic
    43
    Nikola Kumburovic 2025.12.13 20:52 
     

    I’ll start with the author.

    Yassir has been responsive, easy to talk to, and quick to reply. Communication has been straightforward and practical, and feedback is taken seriously. Overall, working with him has been smooth and professional.

    For context, I almost never leave reviews — I think this is my third one since the internet exists. I’m writing this after running the EA on demo for about a month and simply watching how it behaves in different market conditions, not because of any short-term results.

    What stood out to me fairly quickly was how stable the logic feels. Trade management and trailing are well designed and adapt to volatility instead of acting in a rigid, mechanical way. Direction during NY sessions has been consistent, and the EA reacts in a predictable manner when conditions change. That makes it much easier to analyze and optimize over time. It doesn’t feel like a black box - you can follow what it’s doing and why.

    I’m still in the optimization phase, but as a foundation, this EA feels solid and thoughtfully built.

    Nath
    161
    Nath 2025.08.01 10:43 
     

    WAITING FOR A SIGN? THIS IS IT: BUY THIS EA! IMPORTANT: Don't just download the demo and assume the default settings are sufficient. Take the time to go through the detailed information that Yassir has provided and learn how to optimize it properly and professionally. Yassir, the mad professor, has developed something truly fantastic. There’s no grid, no martingale, no nonsense! The EA performs precisely as the backtest results indicate. Unlike many other EAs on MQL5, where you often have limited control over the strategy, Yassir has ensured that you have complete control over what, when, how, and how much to trade. Yassir is exceptionally patient and helpful in assisting you tailor the EA to what works best for you. NOTE: IT WORKS PERFECTLY FOR ANY OTHER PAIR! As Yassir mentioned, "For best results, choose non‑correlated instruments, trending , votile ones such as NASDAQ, BTCUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, UKOUSD, GER30, and many others. The key is to focus on assets that are neither positively nor negatively correlated to each other, which is essential for robust portfolio management” For me, it paid for itself with the very first trade! Drawdowns are inevitable in trading, but this EA has consistently proven to be the best over time. Thank you, Yassir, for making this available to us!

    asad.74 alazemi
    262
    asad.74 alazemi 2025.05.26 00:05 
     

    ‎A wonderful program worth trying and I recommend it and thank Mr. Yasser for the quick response and response and help me in every message I send and do not be late to help me and respond to my inquiries ‎ ‎Thank you Mr. wonderful program and I wish you luck‎ ‎Accept my regards‎

