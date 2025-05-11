Introducing XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 - Dual Strategy Gold Trading EA



Take Control of Your Gold Trading with XAU Breakout Scalper MT5. A professional, dual-strategy EA designed for traders who demand transparency and full control over their automated systems.

XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set | Period: 2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | Initial Balance: $50,000 | Final Balance: ≈ 158 000 $ | Risk/Trade: 0.5% | PF: 1.88 | Sharpe: 8.37 | Max DD: 13.10% | Win Rate: 63–64% | Trades: 874 Your professional breakout EA built for control, transparency, and professional optimisation.​ ​ Who it’s for : Traders who want full control over entries, risk, and sessionsn plus a clear process to optimise the EA to their broker and goals. ​ ​ Why traders choose this EA You control everything. Every important variable is exposed so you can tailor behaviour to your market, account, and risk.​ Robust logic only (no grid or martingale): Powerful breakout engine: Two strategies into one ZigZag Breakout Specialist built into a SuperTrend Precision Scalper model. Clean risk management: Complete risk control : Fixed lot / % balance / monetary risk, ATR trailing , Dynamic drawdown modes, session control, on‑chart dashboard. Smart trade/filters: Advanced filter suite : ADX, VWAP, triple MA cascade, HTF confirmation, pre‑trigger validation.

Versatility: While designed for Gold, the EA's robust logic and extensive customisation mean it can be adapted to other volatile instruments like indices (US500, NAS100) or major currency pairs.

Process over promises: We teach you how to engineer your edge with MT5’s tester with a step-by-step blueprint to achieve results that fit your broker and instruments, not just drop a file and hope. Built for optimisation.

How to test it and find the settings that work for you: ​ Did you know that there is a way you can back-test scenarios in bulk? ​

Instead of changing one variable, press run, analyse the results, then change the variable again, rerun, and repeat the process until you find the settings you like. MT5 has a built-in solution for that in the strategy tester:



Our self-optimisation model has proven to be the best-in-class approach:

You control everything: This EA exposes the strategy’s variables (what, when, and how much), so you can adapt it to your risk, broker conditions, and instruments instead of guessing why a black‑box EA fired a trade. This transparency lets you optimise intelligently and repeat results.

There’s no universal “set file. ”: Brokers differ in spreads, commissions, swaps, execution latency, and even historical tick data. MT5’s tester itself allows configuring commissions and margin rules to mirror broker conditions — precisely because these vary and matter. Optimising yourself aligns the EA to your reality.​

Better risk-adjusted outcomes : Optimisation criteria in MT5 go beyond profit (e.g., Recovery Factor, Sharpe) and even allow Custom max (via OnTester) if the EA exposes it — so you can optimise for what you truly care about.

Disclaimer: Past performance of XAU Breakout Scalper MT5, or any trading system, is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. The Expert Advisor's performance depends on the user's settings, broker conditions, market volatility, and other factors beyond the developer's control. All trading decisions are your own responsibility. The purchase and use of this Expert Advisor imply that you understand and accept these risks.

