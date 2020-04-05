The king tut pro

KING TUT PRO v1.01



Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5



Available for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)



Overview



KING TUT PRO v1.01 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on selective trade execution based on trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure analysis.



Version 1.01 introduces improvements to the signal detection logic, allowing the EA to identify additional valid trading opportunities while maintaining its predefined entry conditions.



The Expert Advisor is designed to trade only when all strategy conditions are confirmed. Long periods without trades are normal and reflect the trading methodology.



Version 1.01



Changes introduced in this version:



• Enhanced market opportunity detection

• Improved signal confirmation

• Refined market filtering

• Increased trading opportunities under valid market conditions

• Optimized entry logic



Trading Logic



• EMA trend confirmation

• Momentum validation

• ATR volatility filter

• Swing structure analysis

• Dynamic stop-loss placement

• ATR trailing stop

• Risk percentage money management



Risk Management



• Automatic position sizing

• Dynamic stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Spread protection

• Free margin verification

• Trading session filter



The strategy does not use:



• Grid Trading

• Martingale

• Averaging Down

• Recovery Systems

• Lot Multiplication



Every position is managed independently using predefined risk parameters.



Trading Features



• EMA trend engine

• ATR volatility filter

• Swing-based stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Trend confirmation

• Optimized signal detection

• Selective trade execution



Requirements



Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support

Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000

Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.



Trading Philosophy



KING TUT PRO is designed for traders who prefer selective entries based on predefined market conditions rather than continuous market exposure.



Version 1.01 increases the number of valid trading opportunities through improvements to signal detection while maintaining the original risk management approach.



Periods without trades remain a normal part of the strategy whenever market conditions do not satisfy the entry criteria.



Backtesting



Historical testing was performed using real tick data.



Trading performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spreads, commissions, slippage, liquidity, and historical data.



Compatibility



Designed for MetaTrader 4.



A separate MetaTrader 5 version is also available.



License



The purchase includes lifetime access to this product and future updates within Version 1.x.



Risk Disclosure



Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.



Past performance does not guarantee future results.



This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.

