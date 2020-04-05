The king tut pro

KING TUT PRO v1.01

Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Available for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Overview

KING TUT PRO v1.01 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on selective trade execution based on trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure analysis.

Version 1.01 introduces improvements to the signal detection logic, allowing the EA to identify additional valid trading opportunities while maintaining its predefined entry conditions.

The Expert Advisor is designed to trade only when all strategy conditions are confirmed. Long periods without trades are normal and reflect the trading methodology.

Version 1.01

Changes introduced in this version:

• Enhanced market opportunity detection
• Improved signal confirmation
• Refined market filtering
• Increased trading opportunities under valid market conditions
• Optimized entry logic

Trading Logic

• EMA trend confirmation
• Momentum validation
• ATR volatility filter
• Swing structure analysis
• Dynamic stop-loss placement
• ATR trailing stop
• Risk percentage money management

Risk Management

• Automatic position sizing
• Dynamic stop loss
• ATR trailing stop
• Spread protection
• Free margin verification
• Trading session filter

The strategy does not use:

• Grid Trading
• Martingale
• Averaging Down
• Recovery Systems
• Lot Multiplication

Every position is managed independently using predefined risk parameters.

Trading Features

• EMA trend engine
• ATR volatility filter
• Swing-based stop loss
• ATR trailing stop
• Trend confirmation
• Optimized signal detection
• Selective trade execution

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support
Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000
Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Trading Philosophy

KING TUT PRO is designed for traders who prefer selective entries based on predefined market conditions rather than continuous market exposure.

Version 1.01 increases the number of valid trading opportunities through improvements to signal detection while maintaining the original risk management approach.

Periods without trades remain a normal part of the strategy whenever market conditions do not satisfy the entry criteria.

Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data.

Trading performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spreads, commissions, slippage, liquidity, and historical data.

Compatibility

Designed for MetaTrader 4.

A separate MetaTrader 5 version is also available.

License

The purchase includes lifetime access to this product and future updates within Version 1.x.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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