American Dream for MT5

leverage robot, extremely risky, running the risk of losing 100% of the invested capital. the robot's proposal is to make 10usd become 100k in the shortest possible time, therefore, leverage and risk are maximum, but controllable.

Attention: The risk is maximum. You can indeed break your account. Be careful when using this robot. You can lose all your money. However, if you try to use it consciously, it may be the best robot you have ever used in your entire life and you will never find a robot as good as this one again.

About the robot AMERICAN DREAMS 1.0 = it is a leverage robot, with a simple goal of making 10 USD become 100K USD as soon as possible. Extremely risky, with 4 partial goals: 10 USD to 100 USD, 100 USD to 1K USD, 1K USD to 10K USD and 10K USD to 100K USD. I REPEAT: THIS ROBOT IS EXTREMELY LEVERAGED AND CAN MAKE YOU LOSE ALL YOUR CAPITAL, USE IT CONSCIOUSLY.

