# Risk Management EA - User Manual

## 📖 Table of Contents

1. [ Overview ]( #overview )

2. [ Installation ]( #installation )

3. [ Features ]( #features )

4. [ Input Parameters ]( #input-parameters )

5. [ User Interface ]( #user-interface )

6. [ How to Use ]( #how-to-use )

7. [ Advanced Features ]( #advanced-features )

8. [ Troubleshooting ]( #troubleshooting )

---

## 🎯 Overview

**Risk Management EA** is a professional trading tool designed to help traders manage risk, split orders, and automate take profit settings. It provides a user-friendly interface for placing orders with precise risk control.

### Key Benefits:

- ✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage

- ✅ Split orders with different take profit levels

- ✅ Auto TP distribution (50% at 1R, remaining at 2R, 4R, 6R...)

- ✅ Break Even functionality

- ✅ Support for Market and Pending orders (Limit/Stop)

- ✅ Visual UI panel with drag & drop

---

## 🔧 Installation

### Step 1: File Structure

Place the files in the correct folders:

```

MQL5/

├── Experts/

│ └── RiskManagementEA-English.ex5 ← Main EA file

│

└── Include/RiskManagementEA/

├── RiskManager-English.mqh ← Risk management class

├── TradeManager-English.mqh ← Trade management class

└── UIPanel-English.mqh ← UI interface class

```

### Step 2: Compile

1. Open **MetaEditor** (F4 from MT5)

2. Open `RiskManagementEA-English.ex5`

3. Press **F7** or click **Compile** button

4. Check for errors in the **Errors** tab

### Step 3: Attach to Chart

1. Open MT5

2. Drag `RiskManagementEA` from **Navigator** → **Expert Advisors** to your chart

3. Enable **AutoTrading** (Ctrl+E or click icon)

4. The UI panel will appear on the chart

---

## ⚡ Features

### 1. **Risk Management**

- Set maximum total risk as percentage of account balance

- Define risk per position (% or fixed USD)

- Real-time risk monitoring

- Prevents over-risking

### 2. **Split Orders**

- Split one trade into multiple orders

- **Manual Mode** : Enter different SL for each split

- **Auto Mode** : Same SL for all splits

- Auto distribute TP levels across splits

### 3. **Auto Take Profit**

- Automatically calculate TP based on Risk-Reward ratios

- **For single orders** : Uses first R ratio (e.g., 1R)

- **For split orders** :

- First half: 1R

- Second order: 2R

- Third order: 4R

- Fourth order: 6R

- And so on...

### 4. **Entry Price**

- **Entry = 0** : Place Market order immediately

- **Entry > 0** : Place Pending order (Limit/Stop)

- Buy Limit if entry < current price

- Buy Stop if entry > current price

- Sell Limit if entry > current price

- Sell Stop if entry < current price

### 5. **Break Even**

- Move SL to entry + specified pips

- Only affects orders of current symbol

- Safe confirmation dialog

### 6. **Close All**

- Close all orders of current symbol only

- Does not affect other symbols

- Safe confirmation dialog

---

## ⚙️ Input Parameters

### Risk Management

| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |

|-----------|------|---------|-------------|

| `InpMaxRiskPercent` | double | 10.0 | Total maximum risk allowed (%) |

### Risk Per Position

| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |

|-----------|------|---------|-------------|

| `InpRiskTypeInput` | int | 0 | 0 = Percent, 1 = Fixed USD |

| `InpRiskValue` | double | 1.0 | Risk value per trade |

**Example:**

- Type = 0, Value = 1.0 → Risk 1% per trade

- Type = 1, Value = 50 → Risk $50 per trade

### Split Orders

| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |

|-----------|------|---------|-------------|

| `InpUseSplitOrder` | bool | false | Enable/disable split orders |

| `InpSplitModeInput` | int | 1 | 0 = Manual, 1 = Auto |

| `InpNumSplits` | int | 4 | Number of splits (2-10) |

### Take Profit

| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |

|-----------|------|---------|-------------|

| `InpAutoTP` | bool | true | Auto calculate TP |

| `InpTPRatios` | string | "1,2,4,6,8" | R multiples for TP levels |

**How TP Ratios work:**

- `"1,2,4"` = TP at 1R, 2R, 4R

- For split orders, first half gets 1R, then 2R, 4R...

### Break Even

| Parameter | Type | Default | Description |

|-----------|------|---------|-------------|

| `InpBEPips` | double | 5.0 | Additional pips when moving to BE |

---

## 🖥️ User Interface

### Panel Layout

```

┌─────────────────────────────┐

│ ≡ RISK MANAGER EA ≡ │ ← Header (drag to move)

├─────────────────────────────┤

│ ACCOUNT INFORMATION │

│ Balance: $10,000.00 │

│ Equity: $10,150.00 │

│ Current Risk: 2.5% ($250) │

│ Max Risk: 10.0% ($1000) │

│ Available Risk: 7.5% ($750) │

├─────────────────────────────┤

│ ORDER INPUT │

│ Entry Price (0=Market): │

│ [0.00000] │

│ Stop Loss: │

│ [1.08000] │

│ Take Profit: │

│ [1.09000] │

│ Suggestions: 1R=1.09, 2R=... │

├─────────────────────────────┤

│ [ CALCULATE LOT SIZE ] │

│ [ BUY ] [ SELL ] │

│ [ BE ALL ] [ CLOSE ALL ] │

├─────────────────────────────┤

│ Status: Ready... │

└─────────────────────────────┘

```

### Color Codes

- **Green buttons** : Action buttons (Buy/Sell/Calculate)

- **Gold button** : Break Even (BE ALL)

- **Red button** : Close All orders

- **Green text** : Available risk (positive)

- **Red text** : No available risk (at limit)

---

## 📝 How to Use

### Basic Trading Workflow

#### 1. **Market Order (No Entry)**

```

1. Leave Entry Price = 0

2. Enter Stop Loss (e.g., 1.08000)

3. (Optional) Enter Take Profit or leave 0 for auto TP

4. Click BUY or SELL

```

**Result:**

- Order opens immediately at market price

- If Auto TP enabled: TP calculated automatically

- Lot size calculated based on risk settings

#### 2. **Pending Order (With Entry)**

```

1. Enter Entry Price (e.g., 1.08500)

2. Enter Stop Loss (e.g., 1.08000)

3. (Optional) Enter Take Profit

4. Click BUY or SELL

```

**Result:**

- Pending order placed at Entry price

- Type determined automatically (Limit/Stop)

- Activates when price reaches entry

#### 3. **Split Orders**

```

1. Enable: InpUseSplitOrder = true

2. Set: InpNumSplits = 4

3. Set: InpAutoTP = true

4. Enter Entry (or 0 for market)

5. Enter Stop Loss

6. Click BUY or SELL

```

**Result:**

- 4 orders placed with same SL

- TP distributed automatically:

- Order 1-2: TP = 1R

- Order 3: TP = 2R

- Order 4: TP = 4R

#### 4. **Calculate Lot Size**

```

1. Enter Stop Loss

2. Click "CALCULATE LOT SIZE"

```

**Result:**

- Shows calculated lot size

- Shows SL in points

- Shows current price

#### 5. **Break Even**

```

1. Wait for trade to be in profit

2. Click "BE ALL" button

3. Confirm in dialog box

```

**Result:**

- All orders of current symbol move to BE + 5 pips

- Orders of other symbols unaffected

- Safe from reversal

#### 6. **Close All**

```

1. Click "CLOSE ALL" button

2. Confirm in dialog box

```

**Result:**

- All orders of current symbol closed

- Orders of other symbols remain open

- P&L realized

---

## 🎓 Advanced Features

### 1. **Custom TP Ratios**

Change `InpTPRatios` to customize TP levels:

```

"1,1.5,3" → TP at 1R, 1.5R, 3R

"2,4,6,8" → TP at 2R, 4R, 6R, 8R

```

### 2. **Manual Split Mode**

Set `InpSplitModeInput = 0` for manual control:

- Enter different SL for each split

- System calculates proportional lot sizes

- More flexible for complex strategies

### 3. **Fixed Risk in USD**

Set `InpRiskTypeInput = 1` and `InpRiskValue = 100` :

- Every trade risks exactly $100

- Independent of account balance

- Good for consistent risk management

### 4. **Multiple Symbols**

Run EA on multiple charts simultaneously:

- Each chart manages its own symbol

- Break Even affects only current chart symbol

- Close All affects only current chart symbol

- Total risk tracked across all symbols

### 5. **Drag & Drop UI**

Click and drag the **header** (blue bar) to move panel anywhere on chart.

---

## 🔍 Troubleshooting

### Problem: EA doesn't open orders

**Check:**

1. AutoTrading enabled (Ctrl+E)

2. Stop Loss entered correctly

3. Available risk > 0

4. Account has sufficient margin

5. Symbol is tradable

### Problem: "Maximum risk limit reached"

**Solution:**

- Close some existing positions

- Or increase `InpMaxRiskPercent`

- Or reduce `InpRiskValue`

### Problem: Split orders not working

**Check:**

1. `InpUseSplitOrder = true`

2. `InpNumSplits` between 2-10

3. `InpAutoTP = true` (for auto TP)

4. Check Experts log for errors

### Problem: Auto TP not filling

**Check:**

1. `InpAutoTP = true`

2. `InpTPRatios` has valid values

3. Leave TP input = 0 (or blank)

4. Split orders enabled for distribution

### Problem: Break Even doesn't work

**Possible causes:**

- Orders already at or past BE

- No orders for current symbol

- SL already better than BE level

### Problem: Lot size too small/large

**Adjust:**

- Reduce/increase `InpRiskValue`

- Check SL distance (larger SL = smaller lot)

- Verify account balance

---

## 📊 Example Scenarios

### Scenario 1: Conservative Trader

```

InpMaxRiskPercent = 5.0

InpRiskTypeInput = 0

InpRiskValue = 0.5

InpUseSplitOrder = false

InpAutoTP = true

InpTPRatios = "2"

```

**Result:** Risk 0.5% per trade, TP at 2R (1:2 R:R)

### Scenario 2: Aggressive Scalper

```

InpMaxRiskPercent = 15.0

InpRiskTypeInput = 0

InpRiskValue = 2.0

InpUseSplitOrder = false

InpAutoTP = true

InpTPRatios = "1"

```

**Result:** Risk 2% per trade, quick 1R targets

### Scenario 3: Professional with Scaling

```

InpMaxRiskPercent = 10.0

InpRiskTypeInput = 0

InpRiskValue = 1.0

InpUseSplitOrder = true

InpNumSplits = 4

InpAutoTP = true

InpTPRatios = "1,2,4,6"

```

**Result:**

- 1% total risk split into 4 orders

- 2 orders close at 1R (secure profit)

- 1 order at 2R

- 1 order at 4R (let winners run)

---

## 📞 Support

For questions or issues:

- Check EA logs: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Enable logs

---

## ⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries high risk. This EA is a tool to assist with risk management but does not guarantee profits. Use at your own risk. Always test on demo account first.

---

## 📄 Version History

**v1.00** (2025)

- Initial release

- Risk management system

- Split orders with auto TP

- Entry price support (Market/Limit/Stop)

- Break Even functionality

- Close All (symbol-specific)

- Draggable UI panel

---