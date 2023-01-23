BatchLoaderGUIApp
- Utilities
-
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole100% Algo Trading | The future of Algo Trading for Independent Traders and Investors | Strategy Developer | MQL5 programmer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BatchLoaderGUIApp is a Utility tool that allows TRADERS to efficiently manage their trade with "ONE CLICK" such as "Closing All Positions In Profit or Loss", "Closing A Single or Batch Position In Loss or Profit" and "Modifying Positions". A Mobile Batch option enables a trader Batch Load a single Mobile Execution..
"Experience the ultimate trading efficiency with BatchLoaderGUIApp for MetaTrader - one-click management for opening, closing, and modifying positions, plus mobile batch execution for on-the-go trading." #algotrading #Software #metatrader