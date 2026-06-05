Episode Health Monitor

You already have positions open. The question is whether the episode is still under control.

Floating P/L tells you the result. It does not tell you the condition.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79. Next price: $49.

Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

A position group can still show a small gain while inventory load, hold time, adverse drift, weakening recovery, and spread expansion are already building pressure in the background. By the time the P/L number turns negative, the episode is already stressed.

Episode Health Monitor was built to surface those conditions before they become obvious.

What this tool does

It reads your open positions in real time and turns the underlying pressure signals into a clean, readable on-chart dashboard. No prediction. No entry signals. No automation.

Just a clear picture of whether your current episode is healthy, stretched, or starting to break down.

The dashboard

Three main numbers anchor the panel: Health, Risk, and Distance.

Health shows the overall condition of the active position structure. Risk shows the current level of accumulated pressure. Distance shows how much room remains before the episode enters a more difficult state. These three numbers update continuously and are color-coded so you can read the situation at a glance.

Below that, the panel breaks down the individual pressure signals: Age, Drift, Load, Recovery, Stress, and Spread. If one of these is driving the risk reading higher than the others, the Main Pressure line will identify it directly, so you know what the actual problem is rather than just that a problem exists.

Action states

The panel classifies the episode into one of six condition states: HOLD OK, WATCH, NO ADD, REDUCE, FREEZE, or EXIT.

These are not trading signals. They are condition labels for manual review. The difference matters.

HOLD OK means the episode is stable and pressure is contained. EXIT means the structure has deteriorated to a point where survival should come before anything else. The states in between reflect the gradual accumulation of pressure that most traders feel but rarely see clearly until it is too late.

Version 1.1 additions

The original version tracked the core pressure signals. Version 1.1 adds the practical details that matter when you are actually managing a live episode.

Live floating P/L is now shown directly on the panel. Worst DD tracks the deepest floating loss the episode has reached, which matters more than the current number when you are trying to assess actual exposure.

Main Pressure identification tells you which signal is doing the most damage. If inventory load and hold time are the combined driver, the panel says so. If drift is the issue, it says that instead.

Risk profiles and equity-adjusted inventory load make the readings more appropriate across different account sizes and lot sizes. A 0.10 lot position on a $1,000 account carries different weight than the same lot on a $20,000 account. Version 1.1 accounts for that.

Spread is now displayed as a ratio such as 1.0x rather than raw points. When spread doubles relative to normal, the ratio shows 2.0x. Cleaner and easier to read under pressure.

Alert support has been added for the conditions that matter most: REDUCE, FREEZE, EXIT, significant risk jumps, and distance collapse. Popup, sound, push, and email alerts are all available. A cooldown setting prevents the same alert from firing repeatedly during a sustained high-risk period.

Who this is for

Episode Health Monitor is most useful if you regularly manage more than one open position, trade Gold on MT5, use hedge-style or inventory-based approaches, or simply want a clearer read on whether a trade episode is in good shape before deciding to hold, add, or reduce.

It can monitor the current chart symbol, all open positions across symbols, manual trades only, or a specific magic number depending on your settings. Compact mode is available if panel size is a concern.

What this tool does not do

It does not open or close trades. It does not modify stop losses or take profits. It does not hedge positions automatically. It does not give buy or sell signals. It is not a grid system, martingale strategy, or recovery EA.

Different brokers and account types may produce slightly different readings because of tick flow, spread, commission, swap, contract size, and execution conditions. Testing on a demo account first is strongly recommended before using the tool on a live account.

A deeper explanation, input breakdown, and usage guide is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Episode Health Monitor provides analytical information about active positions, but it cannot remove trading risk or guarantee any outcome. Past performance of any tool or strategy does not guarantee future results. Use this tool as part of your own risk management process, not as a substitute for it.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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MACD Ultimate MTF
Hoai Nam Trinh
5 (1)
Indicators
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Most MACD crossovers on a five-minute or fifteen-minute gold chart mean nothing on their own. The signal fires, price moves a few points, then reverses. What looks like momentum on the lower timeframe is often just noise against a higher-timeframe structure that was never in agreement. After years of reading XAUUSD intraday,
FREE
Support Resistance Break Zones
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Most traders can draw support and resistance by hand. The hard part is doing it consistently when the session is active, price is moving fast, and the chart is already cluttered with levels from two days ago that no longer matter. Support Resistance Break Zones Free v1.1 was built for that situation. It maps pivot-confirmed
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Gold Candle Timer
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Eight years of watching charts has taught me one thing most traders overlook: a lot of bad entries happen in the last few seconds of a candle. The setup looks clean. The move seems confirmed. You click buy - and then the candle closes flat, or reverses, and the whole picture changes. Not because your read was wrong, but beca
FREE
Trend Flip Detector
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Let me be honest with you - most indicators either clutter your chart with noise or give you signals so late that the move is already done by the time you act. I built Trend Flip Detector after spending years staring at gold charts, watching perfectly good setups get ruined by one thing: not knowing whether price was still c
FREE
WaveTrend Clarity
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Most WaveTrend indicators give you the lines. What they don't give you is enough visual structure to read what those lines are actually doing. On a fast XAUUSD M5 chart, a cross can form and fade before you finish deciding whether it's worth acting on. You're left chasing, or you hesitate and miss it entirely. That's the pro
FREE
Supertrend Clarity
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. I've been trading XAUUSD for years, and one thing I kept running into was this: Supertrend is a solid concept, but watching it in live market conditions is a different story. Price spikes through a level, a candle closes just barely on the wrong side, and suddenly your read flips - only to flip right back two bars later. On
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Smart TP SL Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Smart TP SL Manager MT5 is a position management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to work with positions that are already open and to help manage protection rules directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years
Gold Equity Protector
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Most traders know exactly what their daily loss limit should be. They just don't stop when they hit it. One more trade. Just recovering a little. This feels different. That's how a manageable drawdown turns into a devastating session. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, an
Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAU
Squeeze Momentum Clarity
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Gold can look ready when it is not. That is one of the harder lessons on XAUUSD. Price starts to move fast, the histogram expands, the chart feels like a breakout is forming - and then it reverses, or chops sideways for the next twenty candles. The move looked real. The compression had not actually released. After spending y
FREE
Gold Previous Week High Low MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. If you've been trading Gold long enough, you already know the drill. Before the session opens, you pull up the chart and start looking for the same levels you've been marking every week: previous week high, previous week low, the midpoint, and yesterday's high and low. You draw them manually, label them, and keep an eye on t
FREE
Gold Risk Radar
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. After years of trading Gold, one thing becomes clear fast: the P/L number alone does not tell you whether your position structure is clean or quietly building pressure. You can have a positive float while simultaneously carrying too many layered positions, a one-sided exposure that is not hedged, a margin level that is slowl
FREE
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
Gold Trade Manager PRO
Hoai Nam Trinh
Experts
Gold Trade Manager PRO MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to open, protect and manage positions directly from the chart without switching between multiple terminal windows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and
Gold Session Box Trading Sessions for MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
Drawing session boxes by hand every day takes time and can easily become inconsistent. Gold Session Box MT5 helps automate that part of intraday analysis by marking the Asia, London and New York sessions directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Card
Gold Spread Monitor MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
The question most Gold traders forget to ask You check the chart. Structure looks clean. Candle confirms. You are ready to press Buy or Sell. But what is the spread right now? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing struct
Risk Ratio Planner
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Most trading mistakes do not happen during the trade. They happen in the thirty seconds before it. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 in
Gold Daily Range MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
After years of watching traders get stopped out not because their direction was wrong, but because they entered too late in the day - I built this tool to answer one question first, every time:   How much range does this day still have left? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Ca
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of dev
Gold Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Prese
Gold One Click Trader MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Anyone who trades Gold manually has been through this: price moves fast, you have a clear read on the market, but you are still fumbling through input windows to adjust lot size, recalculate risk, place a pending order, or close a position before it turns. By the time the action is done, the level is gone. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional
Inventory Control Tool MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Most basket-related blow-ups do not happen because of one bad trade. They happen because the trader kept adding while the inventory was already heavy, the losing side kept growing, and the structure quietly became unmanageable. By the time the account equity started moving, the basket was already too far in to exit cleanly. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources includ
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
Indicators
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Gold Stop Guardian MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Most Gold trades don't blow up at entry. They bleed out because the stop was never set, set too wide, or left sitting in the wrong place while the market moved. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD tra
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Trading Control System
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Trading Control System MT5 is an on-chart control panel for traders who want to monitor exposure, manage open positions, and control daily risk conditions directly from MetaTrader 5. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developin
Equity Protector Pro MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - b
Master Decision Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured X
Breakout Map Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Gold breaks levels every single day. Most of those breaks go nowhere. Price punches through a Daily high, pulls in late buyers, then collapses back inside the range within the next two candles. It happens on XAUUSD more than any other instrument, because the liquidity sitting above and below key levels is exactly what the market is hunting. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Utilities
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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