Rosy Pro Panel MT5

5

An ultimate panel you've never seen before. 

  1. Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display.
  2. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic.
  3. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction.
  4. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way.
  5. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click.
  6. Close All button for a quick action closing all trades.
  7. Trade on single chart, no need to opening/closing or scrolling through charts tab. 
  8. Simply type symbol name to open it's chart, or just click the button from symbol list.
  9. Multi time frames of 4 indicators (MA, RSI, Stochastic, MACD) that provide information of the last 2 candles whether it's overbought or oversold.
  10. Very easy to use risk management that show you the estimation of real risk of a trade.
  11. Global Take Profit based on currency or percentage.
  12. Global Cut Loss  based on currency or percentage.
  13. Trades trailing stoploss by price percentage.
  14. Alerts feature including telegram and discord.
  15. Affordable price for a great product.

    If you got display issue on your teminal, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759948

    How to buy MT5 product link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772

    Please watch video below, because EA not working on tester.

    Note: This product uses Arial Narrow and Wingdings fonts, please install to get proper graphics.

    MT4 version is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124885



    Reviews 1
    krisnara123
    2103
    krisnara123 2025.01.05 16:02 
     

    An Excellent trade panel . Very neat interface, easy see trades by group.The trailing stop with percentage is very helpful.Alerts facility is good.Very easy to manage trade positions with vary options.Great support from the developer.

