Advanced News Trading Panel

Overview:
The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news events.

The News Trading Panel simplifies complex trading setups into an easy-to-use, customizable interface, enabling you to focus on the market without worrying about manual order management. Whether you are trading with fixed lot sizes or based on risk percentage, this tool ensures that your trades align with your preferred strategy.

Key Features:

  1. Intuitive Trading Panel: A fully interactive graphical interface with buttons, checkboxes, and spinners to customize your trade parameters.
  2. Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lot sizes, risk-based lot sizes (amount or percentage), and easily adjust them with spin-edit controls.
  3. Automated Stop Orders: Automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders with defined stop distances, stop-loss, and take-profit levels with one click.
  4. Automated Opposing Order Close: Automatically close the opposing stop order when one is filled, this will mitigate the risk of double order fill during high volatility .
  5. Partial Profit-Taking: Built-in functionality for taking partial profits to lock in gains during high volatility.
  6. Break-even Functionality: Automatically adjust stop-loss to break-even once your position is in profit.
  7. Pending Order Management: Cancel all pending orders or close all open orders with a single click.

Trading Panel Interface:

  • Lot Size, Amount, and Percentage Checkboxes: Easily toggle between different risk management options.
  • SpinEdits: Adjust lot size, amount, percentage risk, stop distance, stop loss, and take profit with a simple click.
  • Trade Management Buttons: Quickly place and manage your orders with labeled buttons for entering trades, canceling pending orders, closing open orders, setting break-even, and taking partial profits.

Inputs:

  1. Lot Size: Specify the fixed lot size for your trades.
  2. Risk Amount: Define the amount of capital you want to risk for a trade.
  3. Risk Percentage: Set the percentage of your balance to be risked for a trade.
  4. Stop Distance (Pips): Distance in pips for placing stop orders.
  5. Stop Loss (Pips): Stop loss distance in pips to protect your trades.
  6. Take Profit (Pips): Take profit level in pips to automatically lock in gains.
  7. Break-Even Button: Set stop-loss to break-even after your trade is in profit.
  8. Partial Profit Button: Take partial profits (50% of position size) with a single click.

How it Works:
The EA monitors the market and automatically triggers buy/sell stop orders at the specified levels, ensuring you enter trades during sharp price movements. The system calculates lot sizes based on your predefined risk levels and supports flexible trading strategies, making it ideal for news traders who need fast and reliable execution during volatile periods.

Why Choose Advanced News Trading Panel?

  • Efficiency: Set your trades up in seconds and let the EA handle the execution.
  • Customization: Tailor your risk management and trade setup to match your strategy.
  • Control: Take partial profits and adjust positions as needed with a single click.
  • Safety: Built-in protections like break-even adjustments and precise lot sizing to reduce trading risks.

Ideal for:

  • Traders looking for fast, reliable, and accurate execution during news events.
  • Those who prefer a visual and easy-to-use interface for trade management.
  • Anyone needing to simplify their trade execution without sacrificing precision.


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Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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