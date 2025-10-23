Gold Master Indicator MT5
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 23 October 2025
- Activations: 12
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Specialized Gold Trading Indicator
OVERVIEW
Gold Master Indicator is a specialized technical indicator designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). The indicator combines multiple analysis methods to provide comprehensive signals for gold market movements.
ANALYSIS COMPONENTS
Trend Analysis
- EMA-based trend identification
- Multiple timeframe trend confirmation
- Trend strength measurement
- Trend reversal detection
Momentum Analysis
- RSI momentum tracking
- MACD signal processing
- Momentum divergence detection
- Overbought/oversold identification
Volatility Analysis
- ATR-based volatility measurement
- Bollinger Band analysis
- Volatility expansion/contraction detection
- Dynamic support/resistance levels
Volume Analysis
- Volume trend identification
- Volume spike detection
- Volume confirmation for signals
- Volume-price correlation
SIGNAL SYSTEM
Signal Types
- BUY signals: Multiple indicators align bullish
- SELL signals: Multiple indicators align bearish
- NEUTRAL: Mixed or unclear market conditions
Signal Strength
- Strong signals: High confluence across indicators
- Medium signals: Partial indicator alignment
- Weak signals: Single indicator suggestion
Signal Validation
- Multi-indicator confirmation
- Volume validation
- Trend alignment check
- Volatility filter
VISUAL INTERFACE
Chart Display
- Arrow signals on main chart
- Support/resistance levels
- Trend lines
- Entry/exit zones
Information Panel
- Current market trend
- Signal strength indicator
- Risk level assessment
- Recommended action
ALERT SYSTEM
Notification Options
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile
Alert Configuration
- Alert for BUY signals
- Alert for SELL signals
- Alert for trend changes
- Alert frequency control
CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS
Indicator Settings
- EMA periods (fast, medium, slow)
- RSI period and levels
- MACD settings (fast, slow, signal)
- ATR period
- Bollinger Bands parameters
Signal Settings
- Minimum confluence level
- Signal sensitivity
- Trend filter strength
- Volume filter threshold
Visual Settings
- Arrow colors and sizes
- Panel position and colors
- Line styles and widths
- Font size and type
RISK MANAGEMENT
Built-in Risk Tools
- ATR-based stop loss calculation
- Dynamic take profit levels
- Risk/reward ratio display
- Position sizing suggestions
Risk Parameters
- Stop loss multiplier
- Take profit ratio
- Maximum risk per trade
- Account balance protection
RECOMMENDED USAGE
Optimal Settings
- Timeframes: M15, H1, H4 recommended
- Instruments: XAUUSD (gold vs USD)
- Trading style: Day trading, swing trading
- Market conditions: Trending markets perform best
Usage Tips
- Wait for strong signals with high confluence
- Use higher timeframes for trend confirmation
- Combine with fundamental gold market analysis
- Respect stop loss levels
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Compatibility: All MT5 builds
Resource Usage: Low to moderate
Historical Data: Minimum 1000 bars recommended
SUPPORT
For technical support or questions, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.
