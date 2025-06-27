Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5

5

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal v1.3 - Professional Trading System

Professional Multi-Stochastic Trading System

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional trading indicator based on the renowned strategy developed by Mark Kurisko. This advanced system combines four synchronized stochastic oscillators with exponential moving averages, creating a robust framework for identifying high-probability trading opportunities across all timeframes and markets.

Key Principle: The indicator analyzes the alignment and rotation of multiple stochastic oscillators across different periods to identify optimal entry and exit points. When all four stochastics align in the same direction while respecting trend filters, the system generates high-confidence trading signals.

Core Features

Quad Stochastic System

Four independent stochastic oscillators (9/3, 14/3, 40/4, 60/10) working in harmony to identify multiple timeframe convergence and signal strength.

Triple EMA Filter

Three exponential moving averages (20, 50, 200) provide comprehensive trend analysis and filtering to avoid counter-trend signals.

Signal Scoring System

Advanced 1-5 basic scoring or optional 1-10 advanced scoring system evaluates signal quality based on multiple confirmation factors.

VWAP Analysis

Volume Weighted Average Price calculation with standard deviation bands for institutional-level price analysis.

Multi-Timeframe Filter

Optional higher timeframe stochastic filter ensures alignment with larger market trends before signal generation.

Volume Confirmation

Volume filter compares current volume against moving average to confirm genuine market participation.

Pattern Recognition

Detects divergences, flag patterns, ABCD harmonic patterns, and candlestick formations for additional signal types.

Fractal Analysis

Identifies key support and resistance levels using fractal mathematics with optional level visualization.

Market Regime Detection

Automatically identifies market conditions: strong trend, weak trend, range-bound, high volatility, or low volatility.

Multi-Symbol Scanner

Scan multiple currency pairs or instruments simultaneously with customizable update frequency and signal alerts.

Interactive Dashboard

Real-time information panel displaying stochastic values, trend state, signal strength, and volume analysis. Fully draggable interface.

Multi-Channel Alerts

Comprehensive alert system: on-screen notifications, mobile push, email, and Telegram bot integration.

Signal Types
Regular Buy/Sell Signals

Generated when Stoch1 and Stoch2 cross in oversold/overbought zones with trend confirmation.

Super Buy/Sell Signals

Premium signals requiring all four stochastics to align, indicating extremely high probability setups.

Divergence Signals

Identifies price-oscillator divergences suggesting potential trend reversals or continuations.

Pattern Signals

Detects flag patterns, ABCD harmonic setups, and candlestick formations for technical analysis confirmation.

NO REPAINTING: All signals are generated on closed bars only. Backtesting results match real-time performance, ensuring complete transparency and reliability.

Technical Specifications

Parameter Default Value Description
Stoch1 K-period 9 Fast stochastic for scalping and quick signals
Stoch2 K-period 14 Fast stochastic for confirmation
Stoch3 K-period 40 Medium-term stochastic for trend alignment
Stoch4 K-period 60 Full stochastic for major trend analysis
EMA Fast 20 Short-term trend filter (Kurisko specification)
EMA Medium 50 Medium-term trend identification
EMA Slow 200 Long-term trend and major support/resistance
Oversold Level 20.0 Threshold for oversold condition
Overbought Level 80.0 Threshold for overbought condition
Volume MA Period 20 Period for volume moving average filter

Signal Scoring System

The indicator features an intelligent scoring system that evaluates signal quality based on multiple factors:

Basic Scoring (1-5 Scale)
  • Score 1: Minimal confirmation - Single stochastic in target zone
  • Score 2: Basic signal - Two stochastics aligned
  • Score 3: Good signal - Two stochastics + trend filter
  • Score 4: Strong signal - Three stochastics aligned with trend
  • Score 5: Excellent signal - All four stochastics + full confirmation

Advanced Scoring (1-10 Scale) - Optional

When enabled, the advanced scoring system adds additional factors:

  • Volume confirmation (adds 1-2 points)
  • VWAP alignment (adds 1 point)
  • Multi-timeframe confirmation (adds 1-2 points)
  • Pattern recognition bonus (adds 1 point)
  • Fractal support/resistance alignment (adds 1 point)
Recommendation: Start with minimum score of 2-3 for basic system or 7-8 for advanced system. Adjust based on your risk tolerance and trading style.

Multi-Symbol Scanner

The integrated scanner monitors multiple instruments simultaneously, providing a comprehensive market overview:

  • Automatic Symbol Suffix Handling: Works with any broker suffix (.pro, .i, .raw, etc.)
  • Customizable Symbol List: Monitor any combination of forex pairs, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies
  • Real-Time Updates: Configurable refresh rate from 1 to 60 seconds
  • Signal Strength Display: Visual indication of signal quality for each instrument
  • Trend State Visualization: Color-coded backgrounds showing bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions
  • Optional Alerts: Get notified when new signals appear on scanned instruments
  • Minimizable Interface: Collapse scanner to save screen space when not needed
Professional Workflow: Use the scanner to identify the strongest setups across multiple markets, then switch to that chart for detailed analysis with the full indicator suite.

Dashboard Features

The interactive dashboard provides at-a-glance market analysis:

  • Real-time values for all four stochastic oscillators
  • Current trend state (Bullish/Bearish/Sideways)
  • Signal strength indicator (1-5 or 1-10 scale)
  • Volume intensity analysis
  • Market regime identification
  • VWAP position and deviation
  • Daily signal counter (optional)
  • Current timeframe display
  • Fully draggable positioning
  • Color-coded visual states

Alert System

Multiple Notification Channels
  • Screen Alerts: Standard MT5 popup notifications with sound
  • Mobile Push Notifications: Send alerts directly to MetaTrader mobile app
  • Email Notifications: Receive detailed signal information via email
  • Telegram Bot Integration: Real-time alerts through Telegram messenger

Configurable Alert Types
  • Regular buy/sell signals
  • Super signals (all stochastics aligned)
  • Divergence detection alerts
  • Pattern recognition notifications
  • Scanner multi-symbol alerts
Telegram Setup: To use Telegram notifications, you must enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org in MT5 settings (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors). Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in indicator parameters.

Advanced Features

VWAP Analysis

Volume Weighted Average Price calculation provides institutional-level price analysis. The indicator calculates VWAP with standard deviation bands, helping identify fair value zones and potential reversal areas. Optional on-chart visualization available.

Fractal Support/Resistance

Automatic detection of fractal highs and lows creates dynamic support and resistance levels. The system identifies both regular fractals and "super fractals" (higher timeframe confirmations) for enhanced reliability.

Market Regime Detection

The indicator automatically classifies current market conditions:

  • Strong Trend: Clear directional movement with aligned EMAs
  • Weak Trend: Directional bias but with lower momentum
  • Range Bound: Sideways price action between support/resistance
  • High Volatility: Large price swings and increased ATR
  • Low Volatility: Compressed ranges and reduced movement

Pattern Recognition

Optional detection modules for various technical patterns:

  • Divergences: Regular and hidden divergences between price and stochastic
  • Flag Patterns: Continuation patterns signaling trend resumption
  • ABCD Patterns: Harmonic price structures based on Fibonacci relationships
  • Candlestick Patterns: Classic formations like engulfing, hammer, shooting star (optional)

Usage Guidelines

Recommended Settings by Trading Style

Trading Style Timeframe Min Score Filters
Scalping M1, M5    2-3 Volume filter ON, MTF filter optional
Day Trading M15, M30, H1  3-4 All filters ON, MTF recommended
Swing Trading H4, D1  4-5 Trend filter ON, MTF filter ON
Position Trading D1, W1  5 (Super signals only) All filters enabled, advanced scoring

Best Practices
  • Use Complete Trend Filter: Enable "Filter ALL signal types" for safer trading and reduced false signals
  • Start Conservative: Begin with higher minimum scores (3-4) and gradually adjust based on results
  • Combine with Price Action: Confirm signals with support/resistance levels and chart patterns
  • Consider Market Regime: Trade more aggressively in trending markets, cautiously in range-bound conditions
  • Use Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Check higher timeframe alignment before entering trades
  • Monitor Volume: Strong volume confirmation indicates higher probability signals
  • Respect Risk Management: No indicator is perfect - always use proper stop losses and position sizing

Compatibility and Requirements

Broker Compatibility

The indicator is designed to work with all major brokers and account types:

Alpari IC Markets FXCM XM Global Pepperstone OANDA Admiral Markets Any MT5 Broker

Asset Classes
Forex Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies Stocks Futures

Technical Requirements
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000 or higher recommended)
  • Operating System: Windows, macOS (via Wine), Linux (via Wine)
  • Memory: Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for multi-symbol scanning
  • Internet: Stable connection required for real-time alerts and scanner
Strategy Tester Compatible: The indicator works perfectly in MT5 Strategy Tester for backtesting and optimization. All signals are calculated on closed bars only, ensuring backtest results match real-time performance.

Mark Kurisko's Strategy Foundation

This indicator is based on the trading methodology developed by Mark Kurisko, a professional trader known for his multi-stochastic approach to market analysis. The core concept revolves around the "rotation" of multiple stochastic oscillators:

  • Stochastic Alignment: When faster stochastics cross in oversold/overbought zones while slower stochastics confirm the direction, high-probability setups emerge
  • EMA Filter: The 20 EMA acts as a dynamic support/resistance level, filtering trades to align with prevailing trends
  • Multiple Timeframe Harmony: By using stochastics with different periods (9, 14, 40, 60), the system captures both short-term momentum and longer-term trend direction
  • Risk Management Focus: The strategy emphasizes quality over quantity, waiting for optimal setups rather than forcing trades
Educational Value: This indicator provides a complete implementation of Kurisko's methodology while adding modern enhancements like VWAP analysis, pattern recognition, and multi-symbol scanning.

Performance Considerations

Optimization Tips
  • Scanner Symbols: Limit scanner to 5-10 symbols for optimal performance
  • Update Frequency: Set scanner update to 5-10 seconds to reduce CPU load
  • Pattern Detection: Disable unused pattern types to improve calculation speed
  • Chart Objects: Enable "Aggressive Cleanup" to automatically remove old visual objects
  • Historical Data: Ensure sufficient historical data is loaded (at least 500 bars recommended)

Memory Management

The indicator efficiently manages resources through:
  • Optimized buffer calculations (only recalculates new bars)
  • Automatic cleanup of outdated visual objects
  • Smart scanner that updates only changed values
  • Proper handle management and release on deinitialization

Input Parameter Categories

Kurisko Stochastic Settings

Configure the four core stochastic oscillators according to your trading preferences. Default values are based on Mark Kurisko's original specifications and work well for most traders.

EMAs and Trend Settings

Adjust the three exponential moving averages to match your market and timeframe. The default 20/50/200 combination is widely used and effective across multiple asset classes.

Levels and Signals

Customize oversold/overbought levels and enable/disable different signal types. The trend filter is highly recommended for reducing false signals.

Scoring System

Control signal quality requirements. Higher minimum scores generate fewer but higher-quality signals. Advanced scoring provides more granular control.

VWAP Analysis

Enable VWAP calculations for institutional-level price analysis. Particularly useful for intraday trading and identifying fair value.

Market Regime and Volume

Enable automatic market condition detection and volume filtering to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Add higher timeframe confirmation to ensure alignment with larger trends. Select the appropriate higher timeframe for your trading style.

Fractals and Support/Resistance

Enable fractal detection to identify key price levels. Optional visualization draws horizontal lines at fractal levels.

Advanced Features

Enable additional pattern recognition modules including divergences, flag patterns, ABCD harmonics, and candlestick patterns.

Reviews 2
Gary
513
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

Pascal Murundelger
3178
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

Recommended products
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Market Structure Trend Targets
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure Trend Targets is a powerful trading indicator designed to give traders a clear, structured, and data-driven view of market momentum, breakouts, and key price reaction zones. Built on the principles of smart market structure analysis , it helps identify not only trend direction, but also precise breakout levels , trend exhaustion , and potential reversal zones — all with visual clarity and trader-friendly metrics. Key Features Breakout Points with Numbered Markers Track signi
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Indicators
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Indicators
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Trend Detective Indicator MT5
Zakri Bin Othman
5 (1)
Indicators
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Trend Detective is an advanced trend detection indicator which shows accurate entry points in direction of trend. It uses smart technology in order to detect entry points, trend changing points, and TP points. It also shows hit rate for current chart using selected parameters. Hit rate for this indicator on different charts can be 8
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Indicador de Força da Moeda para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador analisa a força relativa das principais moedas forex, fornecendo uma representação visual clara de quais moedas estão ganhando ou perdendo força em comparação com outras. Ele avalia os principais pares de moedas (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) e calcula a força usando métodos como RSI ou ROC, dependendo da configuração selecionada. Os resultados são exibidos como linhas separadas para cada moeda, facilitando a identificação de
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (556)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicators
About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
Extremely Reversal Signals for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Reversal Signals   [AlgoAlpha] – Master Market Reversals with Precision! Elevate your trading strategy with the Reversal Signals indicator by AlgoAlpha. This advanced tool is designed to pinpoint potential bullish and bearish reversals by analyzing price action and, optionally, volume confirmations. It seamlessly combines reversal detection with trend analysis, giving you a comprehensive view of market dynamics to make informed trading decisions. Key Features   Price Action Reve
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicators
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Indicators
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (54)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
More from author
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor OVERVIEW GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management. TRADING STRATEGY Entry Logic - Multi-indicator confluence analysis - Trend following approach - Momentum confirmation - Volume validation - Support/resistance level awareness Position
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Gold Master Indicator MT5 - Specialized Gold Trading Indicator OVERVIEW Gold Master Indicator is a specialized technical indicator designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). The indicator combines multiple analysis methods to provide comprehensive signals for gold market movements. ANALYSIS COMPONENTS Trend Analysis - EMA-based trend identification - Multiple timeframe trend confirmation - Trend strength measurement - Trend reversal detection Momentum Analysis - RSI momentum tracking
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Apex Swing VWAP MT5 Description Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swi
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5 **OVERVIEW** Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface. **KEY FEATURES** **ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**   - Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes   - Intelligent 0–10 scori
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Advanced Divergence Detection Indicator RSI Divergence Suite Pro is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect and analyze divergences between price action and RSI momentum. The indicator provides comprehensive divergence analysis with multi-timeframe integration and customizable alert system. DIVERGENCE DETECTION Types of Divergences Detected - Regular Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, RSI makes higher low - Regular Bearish Diver
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator OVERVIEW RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using RSI analysis. The indicator identifies momentum shifts that may indicate potential trend changes or continuation patterns. MOMENTUM ANALYSIS Detection Methods - RSI level changes - RSI slope analysis - Momentum acceleration/deceleration - Divergence detection - Overbought/oversold transitions Shift Types Detecte
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
PEX ARROWS - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR GENERAL DESCRIPTION Apex Arrows is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides clear and reliable trading signals through visual arrow markers on your chart. The indicator combines multiple technical analysis components including trend analysis, momentum assessment, and volatility measurement to generate high-probability trading opportunities. CORE FEATURES Signal Generation - Buy signals displayed w
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA MT5 Description Swing Sentinel EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to operate in trends with strategic pullbacks. This system uses advanced technical analysis to identify entry opportunities in major trends with professional risk management. Key Features Professional Strategy - Trend following with intelligent pullbacks - D1 timeframe specific optimization - Integrated multi-timeframe analysis Multi-Layer Validation System - Multiple confirmation filters - Institu
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 General Description The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals. Main Features Technical Components Adaptive SuperTrend Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy Clear trend change signals Integrated Bollinger Bands Three bands wit
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR      PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION   QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  o ptimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money   Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability  trading op
Filter:
Gary
513
Gary 2025.09.07 08:54 
 

An absolutely incredible tool when used in conjunction with other indicators Im the same as many of you we are still trying to find our way to profitability and find something that actually works and trust me I've spent thousands on different indicators and ea's this is an amazing tool and if you use this in conjunction with other indicators and experiment I believe you can find a working formula.

German Pablo Gori
3184
Reply from developer German Pablo Gori 2025.09.07 16:41
Hi! Thanks a lot for your comment and for taking the time to share your experience with the product. I'm really glad to hear that this tool is useful for you. I appreciate your advice to use it alongside other indicators. As you mentioned, experimentation is key to finding a formula that fits each person's trading style. Wishing you lots of success in your trading. If you have any questions or need help in the future, feel free to reach out to us. Cheers!
Pascal Murundelger
3178
Pascal Murundelger 2025.08.29 11:00 
 

Very nice

German Pablo Gori
3184
Reply from developer German Pablo Gori 2025.08.30 00:23
Thanks for the comment! It's a pleasure. If you need anything, don't hesitate to contact me. Best regards!
Reply to review