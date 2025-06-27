Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5

Professional Multi-Stochastic Trading System





Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a professional trading indicator based on the renowned strategy developed by Mark Kurisko. This advanced system combines four synchronized stochastic oscillators with exponential moving averages, creating a robust framework for identifying high-probability trading opportunities across all timeframes and markets. Key Principle: The indicator analyzes the alignment and rotation of multiple stochastic oscillators across different periods to identify optimal entry and exit points. When all four stochastics align in the same direction while respecting trend filters, the system generates high-confidence trading signals.

Core Features Quad Stochastic System Four independent stochastic oscillators (9/3, 14/3, 40/4, 60/10) working in harmony to identify multiple timeframe convergence and signal strength.

Triple EMA Filter Three exponential moving averages (20, 50, 200) provide comprehensive trend analysis and filtering to avoid counter-trend signals.

Signal Scoring System Advanced 1-5 basic scoring or optional 1-10 advanced scoring system evaluates signal quality based on multiple confirmation factors.

VWAP Analysis Volume Weighted Average Price calculation with standard deviation bands for institutional-level price analysis. Multi-Timeframe Filter Optional higher timeframe stochastic filter ensures alignment with larger market trends before signal generation. Volume Confirmation Volume filter compares current volume against moving average to confirm genuine market participation. Pattern Recognition Detects divergences, flag patterns, ABCD harmonic patterns, and candlestick formations for additional signal types. Fractal Analysis Identifies key support and resistance levels using fractal mathematics with optional level visualization. Market Regime Detection Automatically identifies market conditions: strong trend, weak trend, range-bound, high volatility, or low volatility. Multi-Symbol Scanner Scan multiple currency pairs or instruments simultaneously with customizable update frequency and signal alerts. Interactive Dashboard Real-time information panel displaying stochastic values, trend state, signal strength, and volume analysis. Fully draggable interface. Multi-Channel Alerts Comprehensive alert system: on-screen notifications, mobile push, email, and Telegram bot integration.

Signal Types Regular Buy/Sell Signals Generated when Stoch1 and Stoch2 cross in oversold/overbought zones with trend confirmation. Super Buy/Sell Signals Premium signals requiring all four stochastics to align, indicating extremely high probability setups. Divergence Signals Identifies price-oscillator divergences suggesting potential trend reversals or continuations. Pattern Signals Detects flag patterns, ABCD harmonic setups, and candlestick formations for technical analysis confirmation. NO REPAINTING: All signals are generated on closed bars only. Backtesting results match real-time performance, ensuring complete transparency and reliability.

Technical Specifications Parameter Default Value Description Stoch1 K-period 9 Fast stochastic for scalping and quick signals Stoch2 K-period 14 Fast stochastic for confirmation Stoch3 K-period 40 Medium-term stochastic for trend alignment Stoch4 K-period 60 Full stochastic for major trend analysis EMA Fast 20 Short-term trend filter (Kurisko specification) EMA Medium 50 Medium-term trend identification EMA Slow 200 Long-term trend and major support/resistance Oversold Level 20.0 Threshold for oversold condition Overbought Level 80.0 Threshold for overbought condition Volume MA Period 20 Period for volume moving average filter

Signal Scoring System The indicator features an intelligent scoring system that evaluates signal quality based on multiple factors: Basic Scoring (1-5 Scale) Score 1: Minimal confirmation - Single stochastic in target zone

Score 2: Basic signal - Two stochastics aligned

Score 3: Good signal - Two stochastics + trend filter

Score 4: Strong signal - Three stochastics aligned with trend

Score 5: Excellent signal - All four stochastics + full confirmation Advanced Scoring (1-10 Scale) - Optional When enabled, the advanced scoring system adds additional factors: Volume confirmation (adds 1-2 points)

VWAP alignment (adds 1 point)

Multi-timeframe confirmation (adds 1-2 points)

Pattern recognition bonus (adds 1 point)

Fractal support/resistance alignment (adds 1 point) Recommendation: Start with minimum score of 2-3 for basic system or 7-8 for advanced system. Adjust based on your risk tolerance and trading style.

Multi-Symbol Scanner The integrated scanner monitors multiple instruments simultaneously, providing a comprehensive market overview: Automatic Symbol Suffix Handling: Works with any broker suffix (.pro, .i, .raw, etc.)

Customizable Symbol List: Monitor any combination of forex pairs, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies

Real-Time Updates: Configurable refresh rate from 1 to 60 seconds

Signal Strength Display: Visual indication of signal quality for each instrument

Trend State Visualization: Color-coded backgrounds showing bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions

Optional Alerts: Get notified when new signals appear on scanned instruments

Minimizable Interface: Collapse scanner to save screen space when not needed Professional Workflow: Use the scanner to identify the strongest setups across multiple markets, then switch to that chart for detailed analysis with the full indicator suite.

Dashboard Features The interactive dashboard provides at-a-glance market analysis: Real-time values for all four stochastic oscillators

Current trend state (Bullish/Bearish/Sideways)

Signal strength indicator (1-5 or 1-10 scale)

Volume intensity analysis

Market regime identification

VWAP position and deviation

Daily signal counter (optional)

Current timeframe display

Fully draggable positioning

Color-coded visual states

Alert System Multiple Notification Channels Screen Alerts: Standard MT5 popup notifications with sound

Mobile Push Notifications: Send alerts directly to MetaTrader mobile app

Email Notifications: Receive detailed signal information via email

Telegram Bot Integration: Real-time alerts through Telegram messenger Configurable Alert Types Regular buy/sell signals

Super signals (all stochastics aligned)

Divergence detection alerts

Pattern recognition notifications

Scanner multi-symbol alerts Telegram Setup: To use Telegram notifications, you must enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org in MT5 settings (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors). Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in indicator parameters.

Advanced Features VWAP Analysis Volume Weighted Average Price calculation provides institutional-level price analysis. The indicator calculates VWAP with standard deviation bands, helping identify fair value zones and potential reversal areas. Optional on-chart visualization available. Fractal Support/Resistance Automatic detection of fractal highs and lows creates dynamic support and resistance levels. The system identifies both regular fractals and "super fractals" (higher timeframe confirmations) for enhanced reliability. Market Regime Detection The indicator automatically classifies current market conditions: Strong Trend: Clear directional movement with aligned EMAs

Weak Trend: Directional bias but with lower momentum

Range Bound: Sideways price action between support/resistance

High Volatility: Large price swings and increased ATR

Low Volatility: Compressed ranges and reduced movement Pattern Recognition Optional detection modules for various technical patterns: Divergences: Regular and hidden divergences between price and stochastic

Flag Patterns: Continuation patterns signaling trend resumption

ABCD Patterns: Harmonic price structures based on Fibonacci relationships

Candlestick Patterns: Classic formations like engulfing, hammer, shooting star (optional)

Usage Guidelines Recommended Settings by Trading Style Trading Style Timeframe Min Score Filters Scalping M1, M5 2-3 Volume filter ON, MTF filter optional Day Trading M15, M30, H1 3-4 All filters ON, MTF recommended Swing Trading H4, D1 4-5 Trend filter ON, MTF filter ON Position Trading D1, W1 5 (Super signals only) All filters enabled, advanced scoring Best Practices Use Complete Trend Filter: Enable "Filter ALL signal types" for safer trading and reduced false signals

Start Conservative: Begin with higher minimum scores (3-4) and gradually adjust based on results

Combine with Price Action: Confirm signals with support/resistance levels and chart patterns

Consider Market Regime: Trade more aggressively in trending markets, cautiously in range-bound conditions

Use Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Check higher timeframe alignment before entering trades

Monitor Volume: Strong volume confirmation indicates higher probability signals

Respect Risk Management: No indicator is perfect - always use proper stop losses and position sizing

Compatibility and Requirements Broker Compatibility The indicator is designed to work with all major brokers and account types: Alpari IC Markets FXCM XM Global Pepperstone OANDA Admiral Markets Any MT5 Broker Asset Classes Forex Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies Stocks Futures Technical Requirements Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000 or higher recommended)

Operating System: Windows, macOS (via Wine), Linux (via Wine)

Memory: Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for multi-symbol scanning

Internet: Stable connection required for real-time alerts and scanner Strategy Tester Compatible: The indicator works perfectly in MT5 Strategy Tester for backtesting and optimization. All signals are calculated on closed bars only, ensuring backtest results match real-time performance.

Mark Kurisko's Strategy Foundation This indicator is based on the trading methodology developed by Mark Kurisko, a professional trader known for his multi-stochastic approach to market analysis. The core concept revolves around the "rotation" of multiple stochastic oscillators: Stochastic Alignment: When faster stochastics cross in oversold/overbought zones while slower stochastics confirm the direction, high-probability setups emerge

EMA Filter: The 20 EMA acts as a dynamic support/resistance level, filtering trades to align with prevailing trends

Multiple Timeframe Harmony: By using stochastics with different periods (9, 14, 40, 60), the system captures both short-term momentum and longer-term trend direction

Risk Management Focus: The strategy emphasizes quality over quantity, waiting for optimal setups rather than forcing trades Educational Value: This indicator provides a complete implementation of Kurisko's methodology while adding modern enhancements like VWAP analysis, pattern recognition, and multi-symbol scanning.

Performance Considerations Optimization Tips Scanner Symbols: Limit scanner to 5-10 symbols for optimal performance

Update Frequency: Set scanner update to 5-10 seconds to reduce CPU load

Pattern Detection: Disable unused pattern types to improve calculation speed

Chart Objects: Enable "Aggressive Cleanup" to automatically remove old visual objects

Historical Data: Ensure sufficient historical data is loaded (at least 500 bars recommended) Memory Management The indicator efficiently manages resources through: Optimized buffer calculations (only recalculates new bars)

Automatic cleanup of outdated visual objects

Smart scanner that updates only changed values

Proper handle management and release on deinitialization