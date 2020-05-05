Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5

5

Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc.

By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm:

  • The value above 60 means strong currency;
  • The value below 40 means weak currency;


This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency pairs and 9 timeframe. History data will be downloaded automatically as indicator will be started.


This Currency Strength Meter supports many powerful features:

  • Currency Strength Meter Dashboard (shows strength of currencies for any timeframe with sorting by name or value at one user-friendly dashboard);
  • Currency Strength Meter Graph (shows strength of currencies with graphic lines and labels near to lines or at corner of graph);
    • Candle close time graph lines calculation;
    • Time based graph lines calculation;
  • Graph lines styling for chart symbols and other symbols;
  • Allows to calculate average currency strength from specified timeframes;
  • Searching tradable pairs by several algorithms (allows to find strong and weak currencies and show them at table as tradable pairs, you do not waste your time to do this calculation manually);
  • Powerful notification manager:
    • Notifications by crossing level (levels and timeframe is set by formula);
    • Notifications by crossing lines (timeframe is set by formula);
    • Notifications when new tradable pair is found (tradable pairs are found by formula);
    • Notifications about CSM state;
  • Many algorithms for calculation of strength of currencies (MACD, RSI, CCI, RVI, MFI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum);
  • Powerful tradable pairs search engine by expression;
    • Min difference between strength of strong and weak currencies;
    • Min strength level for strong currency and weak currency;
    • Max difference between strength of strong and weak currencies;
    • Moving averages alignment;
  • Coloring of any object of Currency Strength Meter;
  • History line (allows to get Currency Strength Meter value for particular time in history, it helps to backtest your trading strategy with using Currency Strength Meter);
    • Calculation on candle close time;
    • Calculation on specified time with one minute precision;
  • Moving average smoothing (allowed to smooth result with specific algorithms);
  • Latency (allowed to calculate currency strength with specified interval, thus it takes less time for calculation);
  • Allows to show data only for specified currencies (chart pair, market watch pairs, all currency pairs);
  • User-friendly interface;
  • High resolution screens support (4K);
  • And much more (see indicator's properties);


Relative links:


Additional indicators for trend trading:


Communication:

  • Join Take Profit Channel to get latest news and updates.
  • Join Take Profit Group to discuss products of author.
  • If you want new feature contact me please.


Take profit!



Reviews 4
Alexander Gladin
653
Alexander Gladin 2026.03.28 23:49 
 

Индикатор для понимания общей картины идеально подходит. Поддержка на высоте! Спасибо.

GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2022.09.19 21:19 
 

Индикатор - 5 звезд из 5. Поддержка от разработчика - 10 звезд из 5. Спасибо за ваш труд, хорошая поддержка дорогого стоит!

theodorp
99
theodorp 2022.09.08 17:36 
 

Excellent Product Aleksandr.

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Alexander Gladin
653
Alexander Gladin 2026.03.28 23:49 
 

Индикатор для понимания общей картины идеально подходит. Поддержка на высоте! Спасибо.

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6739
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2026.04.10 20:04
Спасибо большое за отзыв.
GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2022.09.19 21:19 
 

Индикатор - 5 звезд из 5. Поддержка от разработчика - 10 звезд из 5. Спасибо за ваш труд, хорошая поддержка дорогого стоит!

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6739
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2022.09.22 00:26
Спасибо за ревью. Будут предложения по улучшению продукта, с удовольствием рассмотрю их.
theodorp
99
theodorp 2022.09.08 17:36 
 

Excellent Product Aleksandr.

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6739
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2022.09.08 20:09
Thanks a lot. It's very importnt for me.
Multi Disipliner
352
Multi Disipliner 2022.04.20 13:48 
 

The best

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6739
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2022.04.20 18:10
Thanks for your review. It's very important for me.
Reply to review