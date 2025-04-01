Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals

5

Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard)

Unlock Smarter Trading with Real-Time Market Insights Across Multiple Currencies & Timeframes!

The Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals dashboard is your all-in-one solution for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify complex market analysis and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. Say goodbye to manual chart hopping – this powerful tool scans multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously from a single, intuitive chart template.

What Makes This Dashboard Indispensable for Your Trading?

  • Effortless Signal Identification: Instantly identify fresh trading signals across various currencies and timeframes, all from one dynamic dashboard.

  • Automated Chart Navigation: The dashboard intelligently opens relevant charts where the latest signals have emerged, saving you valuable time and ensuring you never miss an entry.

  • Clear Entry, Target & Stop Loss Levels: Get precise, pre-calculated levels for Entry, three customizable Target levels, and Stop Loss, allowing for disciplined risk management and profit-taking.

  • Robust, Trend-Based Entry System: Built on a sophisticated multi-timeframe trend analysis and a complex signal algorithm, this dashboard helps you trade with the underlying market direction, increasing your chances of success.

  • Customizable Risk-to-Reward: Tailor your trades with flexible risk-to-reward ratio settings, aligning with your personal trading strategy.

  • Advanced Sorting & Organization: Easily manage and prioritize your watchlist with various sorting methods for the scanner.

Detailed Indicator Features:

  • Platform Compatibility: Specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

  • Multi-Utility Dashboard: Functions as a comprehensive market scanning and signal generation tool.

  • Full Signal Customization: Allows users to fully customize signal settings to match individual preferences and strategies.

  • Intuitive Graphical Interface: Features a user-friendly and visually clear dashboard layout.

  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scan: Scans and analyzes multiple currency pairs (symbols) and various timeframes concurrently from a single chart template.

  • Automatic Chart Opening: Automatically opens new charts corresponding to where the latest trading signals have formed.

  • Key Level Display: Clearly displays crucial trading levels:

    • Entry: Recommended entry point for trades.

    • Targets: Three customizable profit-taking levels (TP1, TP2, TP2).

    • Stop Loss: Defined stop-loss level for risk management.

  • Robust Entry System: Incorporates an advanced entry system based on multi-timeframe trend analysis.

  • Complex Signal Algorithm: Utilizes a sophisticated algorithm to generate accurate and reliable trading signals.

  • Provided Trading Levels: Supplies all necessary levels for executing trades effectively.

  • Configurable Risk-to-Reward (R:R): Enables users to customize their desired risk-to-reward ratios.

  • Scanner Sorting Methods: Offers various methods to sort the scanner results for efficient analysis.

  • EA Compatibility Note: The "CurOrders" column on the dashboard will show "NoOrders" as the dashboard itself is an indicator.

  • Companion EA Available: An Expert Advisor (EA) is separately available for automated trading based on the signals generated by this dashboard, offering full automation capabilities.

Why Choose Our Dashboard?

This dashboard is perfect for traders seeking an edge through comprehensive market scanning and clear, actionable signals. While the "CurOrders" column shows "NoOrders" as it's designed to work with an Expert Advisor, a dedicated EA for seamless integration and automated trading based on these signals is also available to enhance your trading experience.

Take Control of Your Trades. Get the Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Dashboard Today!



Avis 1
Levent Safak
1183
Levent Safak 2025.04.04 19:44 
 

Excellent indicator if you trade multi time frames. What works for me 4H/15 min setting.

