VIX Trading System

Fully customizable and suitable for traders of all levels!

Elevate your trading with our multi-functional indicator packed with advanced features!

Forex Indicator: Powerful Strategies for All Markets

In trending markets:

The system will help you identify the trend, highlight pullbacks, and give you precise entries, with SL placement and a Trailing Stop option as well.

In ranging markets:

The system will help you identify a range, and offer solid signals when the price is rejected from the range levels.

Trend Following Strategy:

Provides precise entry and stop-loss management to effectively ride trends.

Reversal Strategy:

Identifies potential trend reversals, allowing traders to take advantage of ranging markets.

Scalping Strategy:

Perfect for quick trades in fast-moving markets.



