VIX Trading System
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 28 September 2024
- Activations: 5
Ultimate Forex Trading Indicator
Elevate your trading with our multi-functional indicator packed with advanced features!
Key Features:
- 1. Non-repainting indicator for accurate signals
- 2. Max activations for peace of mind
- 3. 7+ strategies integrated for diverse trading styles
- 4. 10 Indicators all in one for comprehensive analysis
- 5. Perfect for Day and Swing Trading strategies
- 6. Trend following, reversal, and scalping strategies built-in
- 7. Create your own Custom strategies
- 8. Prop firm ready to meet firm trading requirements
- 9. Visual Entry and Exit points with arrows
- 10. MTF analysis for multiple timeframes
- 11. Built-in Support and Resistance zones
- 12. Identify critical Reversal zones easily
- 13. Trend and reversal candle coloring for quick visual cues
- 14. Candle timer and spread limit indicators
Fully customizable and suitable for traders of all levels!
Forex Indicator: Powerful Strategies for All Markets
In trending markets:
The system will help you identify the trend, highlight pullbacks, and give you precise entries, with SL placement and a Trailing Stop option as well.
In ranging markets:
The system will help you identify a range, and offer solid signals when the price is rejected from the range levels.
Trend Following Strategy:
Provides precise entry and stop-loss management to effectively ride trends.
Reversal Strategy:
Identifies potential trend reversals, allowing traders to take advantage of ranging markets.
Scalping Strategy:
Perfect for quick trades in fast-moving markets.
Note: This is not a complete system. After purchase, you must contact our support team on Telegram to get the full system. We are sorry, but there are 4 indicators, and it’s hard to combine them into one code here. We apologize, but we will help you fix and make it the same as shown in the picture.
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