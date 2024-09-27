VIX Trading System


Ultimate Forex Trading Indicator

Elevate your trading with our multi-functional indicator packed with advanced features!

Key Features:

  • 1. Non-repainting indicator for accurate signals
  • 2. Max activations for peace of mind
  • 3. 7+ strategies integrated for diverse trading styles
  • 4. 10 Indicators all in one for comprehensive analysis
  • 5. Perfect for Day and Swing Trading strategies
  • 6. Trend following, reversal, and scalping strategies built-in
  • 7. Create your own Custom strategies
  • 8. Prop firm ready to meet firm trading requirements
  • 9. Visual Entry and Exit points with arrows
  • 10. MTF analysis for multiple timeframes
  • 11. Built-in Support and Resistance zones
  • 12. Identify critical Reversal zones easily
  • 13. Trend and reversal candle coloring for quick visual cues
  • 14. Candle timer and spread limit indicators

Fully customizable and suitable for traders of all levels!



Forex Indicator: Powerful Strategies for All Markets

In trending markets:

The system will help you identify the trend, highlight pullbacks, and give you precise entries, with SL placement and a Trailing Stop option as well.

In ranging markets:

The system will help you identify a range, and offer solid signals when the price is rejected from the range levels.

Trend Following Strategy:

Provides precise entry and stop-loss management to effectively ride trends.

Reversal Strategy:

Identifies potential trend reversals, allowing traders to take advantage of ranging markets.

Scalping Strategy:

Perfect for quick trades in fast-moving markets.


Note: This is not a complete system. After purchase, you must contact our support team on Telegram to get the full system. We are sorry, but there are 4 indicators, and it’s hard to combine them into one code here. We apologize, but we will help you fix and make it the same as shown in the picture.

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The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
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Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
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How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile & Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to visualize market activity and price distribution over specific timeframes. Unlike standard technical indicators that focus solely on price over time, th
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If you want it for Deriv then its   HERE to get this tool MT5 version then HERE Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs. Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques. Once a breakout is confirmed,
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control ov
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool. Key Features : - Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculat
Deriv Intelligence Analyzer
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Colors schemes powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC. How to Use: In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
The   Trend Analysis Dashboard   is a powerful, all-in-one technical analysis tool designed for traders who need a clear, consolidated view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Instead of cluttering your chart with numerous separate indicators, this tool aggregates signals from four key oscillators (Stochastic, RSI, and dual CCI) into a single, easy-to-read panel. It calculates the directional bias (Buy, Sell, or Neutral) for each enabled timeframe and provides a visual summary of over
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Strong Bull V7 B&C  The ultimate M5 indicator for Boom & Crash indices, providing clear, filtered buy/sell signals to eliminate market noise and enhance your trading precision. Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Master the volatile Boom & Crash markets with Strong Bull V7 B&C . This
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Israr Hussain Shah
Utilities
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way 1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It hel
Order Blocks Trading
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
What It Does for xauusd only Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle ,
FVG with Volume
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
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