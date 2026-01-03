Price Volume Distribution MT5
- Indicators
- Ich Khiem Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Price Volume Distribution - Professional Volume Distribution Analysis High-performance Volume Profile analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 with visual display and EA integration support.
Introduction Price Volume Distribution is an indicator that analyzes trading volume distribution by price level, helping identify high-liquidity zones, POC (Point of Control), and Value Area. The indicator uses M1 data for accurate calculation, displaying a visual histogram with high customizability.
User Manual : Link
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Introduction
2. Installation
3. Interface & Components
4. Settings Parameters
5. Profile Modes
6. Trading Session Templates
7. Signal Filter
8. EA Integration
9. Trading Strategies
10. Troubleshooting
11. Frequently Asked Questions
Key Features
High Performance & Stability
-
Latency under 10ms per candle
-
609+ pre-optimized graphic objects (object pooling)
-
Zero repaint
-
Stable 24h+ operation without memory leaks
-
Uses ~100KB RAM per instance
POC & Value Area Analysis
-
Point of Control (POC): Price level with the highest trading volume
-
Value Area High (VAH): Upper threshold of the value area
-
Value Area Low (VAL): Lower threshold of the value area
-
Adjustable Value Area ratio from 50-95% (default 70%)
-
Objective calculation based on real data
Multi-Session Support
-
D1: Daily trading analysis
-
London Session: 08:00-16:30 GMT
-
New York Session: 13:30-22:00 GMT
-
Asian Session: 22:00-08:00 GMT
-
Custom Range: Customize start/end time
-
Display 1-3 sessions simultaneously
Volume Spike Detection
-
Yellow dots mark candles with abnormal volume
-
Detection threshold: 1.0-10.0x (default 2.0x compared to average)
-
Maximum limit of 100 markers to optimize performance
3-Zone Signal Filter System
-
Zone 1 (Resistance): Price above VAH → Sell trend
-
Zone 2 (Value Area): Price between VAH-VAL → Context dependent
-
Zone 3 (Support): Price below VAL → Buy trend
Flexible Visualization
-
Histogram with custom color gradients
-
Bar width adjustment: 1-50 pixels
-
POC/VAH/VAL lines with distinct colors
-
Rectangles marking the value area
-
Labels displaying price and volume
Technical Parameters
Histogram Configuration
-
Number of Rows: 24-500 bins (default 100)
-
Value Area Percentage: 50-95% (default 70%)
-
Histogram Width: 1-50 pixels
-
Gradient Colors: Customize from/to colors
Profile Mode
-
SESSION: Analysis by trading session
-
FIXED_RANGE: Fixed time interval
-
VISIBLE_RANGE: Based on the visible area on the chart
Volume Spike Detection
-
Spike Threshold: 1.0-10.0x
-
Max Spike Markers: 100
-
Marker Color: Customizable
Multi-Session Display
-
Sessions to Display: 1-3
-
Session Template: D1/London/NY/Asian/Custom
-
Custom Start/End Time: HH:MM
Verification & Compatibility Tested On:
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
Other forex pairs
System Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 5 build 3500+
-
Recommended Timeframe: M15 or higher
-
M1 data must be available
User Guide
-
Installation: Drag the indicator onto the chart from the Navigator
-
Configuration: Select session template or custom range
-
Customization: Adjust the number of rows, colors, and width
-
Analysis: Observe POC/VAH/VAL and volume spikes
-
EA Integration: Use iCustom() to read buffers
Important Notes
-
This indicator is a technical analysis tool, not a trading signal
-
Effectiveness depends on the trader's strategy and risk management
-
Backtesting on historical data is recommended before live use
-
Requires full M1 data for accurate calculation
Price Volume Distribution - Professional volume distribution analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 traders.