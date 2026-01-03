Price Volume Distribution MT5

Price Volume Distribution - Professional Volume Distribution Analysis High-performance Volume Profile analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 with visual display and EA integration support.

Introduction Price Volume Distribution is an indicator that analyzes trading volume distribution by price level, helping identify high-liquidity zones, POC (Point of Control), and Value Area. The indicator uses M1 data for accurate calculation, displaying a visual histogram with high customizability.

User Manual : Link 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

 1. Introduction

 2. Installation

 3. Interface &amp; Components

 4. Settings Parameters

 5. Profile Modes

 6. Trading Session Templates

 7. Signal Filter

 8. EA Integration

 9. Trading Strategies

 10. Troubleshooting

 11. Frequently Asked Questions


Key Features

High Performance & Stability

  • Latency under 10ms per candle

  • 609+ pre-optimized graphic objects (object pooling)

  • Zero repaint

  • Stable 24h+ operation without memory leaks

  • Uses ~100KB RAM per instance

POC & Value Area Analysis

  • Point of Control (POC): Price level with the highest trading volume

  • Value Area High (VAH): Upper threshold of the value area

  • Value Area Low (VAL): Lower threshold of the value area

  • Adjustable Value Area ratio from 50-95% (default 70%)

  • Objective calculation based on real data

Multi-Session Support

  • D1: Daily trading analysis

  • London Session: 08:00-16:30 GMT

  • New York Session: 13:30-22:00 GMT

  • Asian Session: 22:00-08:00 GMT

  • Custom Range: Customize start/end time

  • Display 1-3 sessions simultaneously

Volume Spike Detection

  • Yellow dots mark candles with abnormal volume

  • Detection threshold: 1.0-10.0x (default 2.0x compared to average)

  • Maximum limit of 100 markers to optimize performance

3-Zone Signal Filter System

  • Zone 1 (Resistance): Price above VAH → Sell trend

  • Zone 2 (Value Area): Price between VAH-VAL → Context dependent

  • Zone 3 (Support): Price below VAL → Buy trend

Flexible Visualization

  • Histogram with custom color gradients

  • Bar width adjustment: 1-50 pixels

  • POC/VAH/VAL lines with distinct colors

  • Rectangles marking the value area

  • Labels displaying price and volume

Technical Parameters

Histogram Configuration

  • Number of Rows: 24-500 bins (default 100)

  • Value Area Percentage: 50-95% (default 70%)

  • Histogram Width: 1-50 pixels

  • Gradient Colors: Customize from/to colors

Profile Mode

  • SESSION: Analysis by trading session

  • FIXED_RANGE: Fixed time interval

  • VISIBLE_RANGE: Based on the visible area on the chart

Volume Spike Detection

  • Spike Threshold: 1.0-10.0x

  • Max Spike Markers: 100

  • Marker Color: Customizable

Multi-Session Display

  • Sessions to Display: 1-3

  • Session Template: D1/London/NY/Asian/Custom

  • Custom Start/End Time: HH:MM

Verification & Compatibility Tested On:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • Other forex pairs

System Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3500+

  • Recommended Timeframe: M15 or higher

  • M1 data must be available

User Guide

  1. Installation: Drag the indicator onto the chart from the Navigator

  2. Configuration: Select session template or custom range

  3. Customization: Adjust the number of rows, colors, and width

  4. Analysis: Observe POC/VAH/VAL and volume spikes

  5. EA Integration: Use iCustom() to read buffers

Important Notes

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool, not a trading signal

  • Effectiveness depends on the trader's strategy and risk management

  • Backtesting on historical data is recommended before live use

  • Requires full M1 data for accurate calculation

Price Volume Distribution - Professional volume distribution analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 traders.


More from author
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Visual ATR Candlestick Scanner Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
VISUAL ATR CANDLESTICK SCANNER PRO - Enhanced Pattern Recognition The Visual ATR Candlestick Scanner Pro is an indicator designed to automatically identify and filter common candlestick patterns, providing a clearer view of potential market reversals or continuations. I. Key Features & Functionality 1. Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition The indicator automatically recognizes over 25 professional candlestick patterns, classified into clear groups: Strong Bullish Group: Bullish Engulfing,
ChartStyler MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Utilities
ChartStyler applies color schemes to your MetaTrader 5 charts. Choose from preset themes or create your own custom color palette. === FEATURES === Preset Themes: Dark: Modern dark theme with green/red candles on dark background Dark Muted: Subdued candle colors for pattern indicator compatibility Light: Clean white background with clear candle visibility Custom Theme Mode: Background color Foreground color (text, labels) Grid line color Bull candle body color Bear candle body color Candle wick c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review