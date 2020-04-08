Buyer Seller Arrows
- Indicators
- Oleksandr Sheyko
- Version: 3.4
- Activations: 5
🔥 Buyer Seller Arrows – Trade with Confidence!
Discover a revolutionary tool for visual analysis of buyer and seller strength across all timeframes – from M1 up to MN1. This indicator gives you an instant overview of market dynamics with color‑coded percentages and arrows.
🎯 Key Features:
-
Green upward arrows = buyer dominance
-
Red downward arrows = seller dominance
-
Percentage strength for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)
-
Color coding for quick orientation (bright green and red)
📊 How It Works:
-
Tracks the balance between buying and selling pressure
-
Uses EMA and SMA calculations to measure strength
-
Displays trend dominance in real time
-
Helps identify ideal entry and exit points
💡 Why Traders Love It:
-
Extremely clear visualization – no complex charts, just pure market strength
-
Fast decision‑making – perfect for scalping and swing trading
-
Fully customizable – adjust parameters to match your trading style
-
Excellent companion to other indicators for signal confirmation