Buyer Seller Arrows

🔥 Buyer Seller Arrows – Trade with Confidence!

Discover a revolutionary tool for visual analysis of buyer and seller strength across all timeframes – from M1 up to MN1. This indicator gives you an instant overview of market dynamics with color‑coded percentages and arrows.

🎯 Key Features:

  • Green upward arrows = buyer dominance

  • Red downward arrows = seller dominance

  • Percentage strength for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

  • Color coding for quick orientation (bright green and red)

📊 How It Works:

  • Tracks the balance between buying and selling pressure

  • Uses EMA and SMA calculations to measure strength

  • Displays trend dominance in real time

  • Helps identify ideal entry and exit points

💡 Why Traders Love It:

  • Extremely clear visualization – no complex charts, just pure market strength

  • Fast decision‑making – perfect for scalping and swing trading

  • Fully customizable – adjust parameters to match your trading style

  • Excellent companion to other indicators for signal confirmation


